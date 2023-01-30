Managing eczema flares comes with a lot of trial and error. Learn when it’s time to try something new. Eczema has been a part of Elizabeth Ceilly’s life since before she can remember. Now, 50, and living in Denver, CO, Ceilly recalls as a child having to abandon her passion for synchronized swimming because the chlorine dried out her skin, aggravating her eczema. In those days, Ceilly used topical steroids—the most-common route of treatment for folks whose eczema doesn’t respond to the over-the counter cortisone creams or moisturizers. And luckily for her, Ceilly’s father is a dermatologist and he could monitor her skin and suggest changes to her treatment plan over the years. “I had all the good prescription creams,” she recalls.

