New seafood restaurant opens in Crossgates
Aloha Krab, a restaurant chain offering authentic Cajun seafood dishes, has officially opened in Crossgates Mall. The restaurant is located below the food court.
Bennington cafe debuts new name, new menu
Nicole Bozeman likes to say that she "accidentally" bought a bagel shop. She's the new owner of The Local, which debuted its new name with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.
The Capital Region’s 5 Best Cheesesteaks [RANKED]
How about a little taste of Philly right here in the Capital Region?. And no, I am not talking about rooting for the Eagles in the Superbowl. That would just be wrong and against the fiber of every New York sports fan's being. Unless you work for the Empire State Building!
Capital Region Doughnut Shop Among Best in Nation on Yelp
All of us want to know where to go for the best doughnut. Fortunately, Yelp.com did the work for us prediabetics-in-denial and gave us their Top 100 list, and Albany is just one of many cities in New York State to be named. They compiled this list based on customer reviews, total volume, and many other factors, being sure to search thoroughly for the very best bakers of "America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections" (yelp.com). My mouth is watering just looking at all the sugary goodness on their list!
Bowled celebrating grand opening of Latham location
Bowled, a restaurant chain focusing on healthy food options, recently opened a new location at 580 London Road in Latham. The restaurant is holding its grand opening celebration on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Kendra Field history talk; “Broadway en Spanglish” performance; Julian Zelizer author talk; “Hudson, America” film screening; “West Point Band: American Influences” concert; “Beasts of the Southern Wild” showing; Bill Nace and Matt Krefting perform music
Learn the history of the Du Bois Freedom Center in Great Barrington. Lenox— The Lenox Library presents the next installment of their Distinguished Lecture Series on Sunday, February 5 at 4 p.m. in the Sedgewick Reading Room. Historian Kendra Field will talk about the establishment of the new Du Bois Freedom Center in Great Barrington.
theberkshireedge.com
THE LAZY BERKSHIRE GARDENER: Week of February 2, 2023
We have a new wood-stove this winter and, as a result, a new byproduct: dead trees were cut on our property in 2021 and the hardwood logs have been feeding the stove for months — now the wood ash has piled up in drifts next to the compost bin. A thin layer added to compost once a month is fine for providing calcium and potassium; however, too much at once will wreck the process and could alter the pH balance. I need to find more uses for this abundant, feathery-soft grey fluff; even though I’m lazy, I don’t like being wasteful. I’ve read that wood ash is good for growing vegetables. I’ll be looking into how much I should use on my garden, and when. Then I’ll share my findings! For now, the ash will continue to pile up.
Upstate New York School Under Fire Over “Racist Snowman” Post
This could've easily been a cute Facebook post showing off their students enjoying a wonderful winter activity. Unfortunately, one sentence managed to corrupt the whole post and spark outrage from the community. "Racist Snowman" Post Receives Backlash from the Community. Yesterday, January 31st, the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted a...
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Hot Plate Brewing Co opens; Williams College hosts author Imani Perry; Pamela Means show; North Adams’ FIRST Friday; Experimental animation screening at the Clark; The Art of Storytelling exhibition
Pittsfield’s new Hot Plate Brewing Co will open to customers on Thursday. Pittsfield— Hot Plate Brewing Co., a Latina-owned business based in Downtown Pittsfield, will celebrate their soft launch on Thursday, February 2 at 4 p.m., and will be offering six beers on tap, with more to follow over the coming weeks. In addition to their own craft beers, the company will be offering NA beers, wine, cider, hard seltzers, soft drinks, as well as light snacks and small plates.
Capital Region Valentine’s Day restaurant specials
Valentine's Day is just around the corner on February 14. If you're looking to have a nice dinner with that special someone, several restaurants in the Capital Region are offering specials on Valentine's Day.
Popular Poughkeepsie Pizza Shop, Apartment Destroyed By 3-Alarm Fire
A three-alarm fire destroyed a popular Hudson Valley pizza restaurant and heavily damaged an apartment building. The incident took place in Dutchess County in the Town of Poughkeepsie in the Arlington Business District around 2 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1. The fire was first reported around 2 a.m. when a resident...
Off the Beaten Path: The Potter Hill Barn
HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located in Hoosick Falls, you’ll find a brown and red barn with a friendly staff waiting to greet you! Christine Still opened The Potter Hill Barn in 1994 to bring her love of country home accents to her community. Here it’s all about country primitive with a twist! From pottery […]
Tour Through the 'Most Haunted' Town in Vermont Is Chilling Yet Beautiful
Bennington, Vermont is full of spooky stories.
Look! What’s Planned For The Old Tobin’s First Prize Site in Colonie [PICS]
The Tobin's First Prize building stood abandoned for years and recently it has been torn down. It took longer than expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now we are getting a clearer picture of what that site will become. What is The Plan For the Former Tobin's First Prize...
thesuffieldobserver.com
A Home-Town Couple’s Love Story
When you think about “Home-Town,” Dianne and Eric Remington come to mind. Eric is an eleventh-generation Suffield resident. Diane’s parents moved from upstate New York to West Suffield in the mid- 1960s, where she was later born. The couple live on a farm in what is affectionally...
thereminder.com
Chicopee author highlights history of Mount Tom playhouse
CHICOPEE – Author, playwright and historian Jacqueline T. Lynch is highlighting her historical deep dive on the history of Mount Tom’s former playhouse in a presentation on Feb. 7 at the South Hadley Senior Center at 5:30 p.m. The Chicopee-based writer will showcase an informational talk on her 2017 book “Comedy and Tragedy on the Mountain: 70 years of Summer Theatre on Mt. Tom, Holyoke, Massachusetts.”
theberkshireedge.com
PREVIEW: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are coming to Tanglewood
Lenox — Alison Krauss, the 27-time grammy-winning bluegrass singer and fiddler, and Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant are coming to Tanglewood on July 2. The duo’s “Raising the Roof” tour, continued from 2022, features music of 2021’s T Bone Burnett-produced, Grammy-nominated “Raise the Roof” and 2007’s Grammy-sweeping “Raising Sand.” J. D. McPherson plays guitar in the band and has been opening for Plant and Krauss since the 2022 leg of the tour. Listen to this YouTube mix of his music, and you’ll agree that McPherson is capable of stealing the show from the headliners.
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
theberkshireedge.com
Habitat for Humanity offering home on Grove Street in Great Barrington
Great Barrington — Through its homeownership program, Central Berkshire Habitat For Humanity is looking for a homeowner for a house on 40 Grove Street. The organization acquired the property through a bid from the town’s Affordable Land Trust in Great Barrington in February 2022. The property is a...
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
