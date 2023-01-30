ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blues talk with Bally Sports Midwest’s Andy Strickland

By Dave Jobe, Martin Kilcoyne
 3 days ago

With the Blues mired in a four game losing streak and currently on the outside looking in of the playoff picture, Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne brought Bally Sports Midwest Blues reporter Andy Strickland on the Sports Final set. They talk about the current Blues slump, trade deadlines possibilities that could include star players on the team and if they can turn things around to get in that playoff picture.

