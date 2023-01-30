We have a new wood-stove this winter and, as a result, a new byproduct: dead trees were cut on our property in 2021 and the hardwood logs have been feeding the stove for months — now the wood ash has piled up in drifts next to the compost bin. A thin layer added to compost once a month is fine for providing calcium and potassium; however, too much at once will wreck the process and could alter the pH balance. I need to find more uses for this abundant, feathery-soft grey fluff; even though I’m lazy, I don’t like being wasteful. I’ve read that wood ash is good for growing vegetables. I’ll be looking into how much I should use on my garden, and when. Then I’ll share my findings! For now, the ash will continue to pile up.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO