Pittsfield, MA

WSBS

The Largest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires

Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Eversource Offering Energy Assistance Programs

BOSTON – With historically high energy prices affecting people throughout the region, Eversource is encouraging customers to take advantage of additional energy assistance funds available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. In recognition of National Energy Assistance Day, the company is urging customers to learn more about the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Health Group Sets Minimal Increase for Fiscal 2024

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — More than 30 municipal entities that are members of Berkshire Health Group will see health insurance rates rise by 1 percent in fiscal year 2024. But the impact for many could be closer to a 9 percent hike depending on how they budgeted for health insurance costs in FY23.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
104.5 The Team

Popular Home Goods Chain To Close Saratoga and Pittsfield Stores

A well-known supplier of home goods has announced more stores will be closing in the Capital Region. Last month we heard that Sears Hometown Stores would be closing 3 New York locations, and now another staple on the home goods shopping scene has announced they will be closing 87 more stores nationwide, including 2 more in the Capital Region in Western Massachusetts.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield School Committee Votes Taconic All-Vocational

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — In a historic move fueled by the growing demand for skilled tradespeople and the evolution of career technical education, the School Committee has decided that Taconic is a solely vocational school. On Tuesday, the committee unanimously voted to start the school's transition to all vocational, only...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Bed Bath and Beyond Closing in Coming Months

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Bed Bath & Beyond on Merrill Road will be closing in the coming months, one of 150 stores being shuttered nationwide. The Massachusetts closures in this second round include the Burlington, Raynham, North Dartmouth, and Dedham locations. The closing were announced last August and the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Bill introduced to regulate private water wells in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - More than half a million Massachusetts residents get their water from a private well, but some state lawmakers are concerned about what else might be flowing through their faucets. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex/Worcester) has introduced legislation that would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to set...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theberkshireedge.com

Airport looking for special permit approval from Selectboard

Great Barrington — At its meeting on Thursday, January 26, the Planning Board recommended to the Selectboard that they should approve a special permit application for the Walter J. Koladza Airport in order to continue its operations. Board member Jonathan Hankin recused himself from the decision because he is...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THE LAZY BERKSHIRE GARDENER: Week of February 2, 2023

We have a new wood-stove this winter and, as a result, a new byproduct: dead trees were cut on our property in 2021 and the hardwood logs have been feeding the stove for months — now the wood ash has piled up in drifts next to the compost bin. A thin layer added to compost once a month is fine for providing calcium and potassium; however, too much at once will wreck the process and could alter the pH balance. I need to find more uses for this abundant, feathery-soft grey fluff; even though I’m lazy, I don’t like being wasteful. I’ve read that wood ash is good for growing vegetables. I’ll be looking into how much I should use on my garden, and when. Then I’ll share my findings! For now, the ash will continue to pile up.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
therealdeal.com

How Albany is dealing with its 1K vacant buildings

As New York grapples with a housing shortage, Albany is dealing with the nearly 1,000 vacant buildings, many of which have sat empty for years, the Albany Times Union reported. The 974 vacant buildings — more than 800 of which were once homes — represent about 3 percent of the...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
spectrumnews1.com

Chicopee to announce next superintendent of schools Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is set to announce its new superintendent of schools Tuesday and school leaders are hopeful the new permanent leader will address the district’s academic needs. The city has had an interim superintendent since last spring. Former superintendent Lynn Clarke was charged with...
CHICOPEE, MA
WNAW 94.7

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Officials urge homeowners to prepare for upcoming bitter cold temperatures

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Homeowners should be preparing for the approaching cold snap. “This is, easily, going to be the coldest weather of the season so far, probably the coldest weather we’ve seen in a couple of years,” said Western Mass News First Alert Meteorologist Dan Brown. With...
HOLYOKE, MA

