Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he...
If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Stock When Donald Trump Was Kicked Off Facebook, You'd Have This Much Now
Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for President of the United States for a third time on Nov. 15, 2022. This time around, Trump could have fewer places to connect with supporters on account of his being banned from several major social media platforms. While Trump has...
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Adam Schiff dragged after ‘Twitter Files’ shows he asked site to suspend journo: ‘Expel Schiff from Congress'
Twitter users erupted on the platform Tuesday after the latest "Twitter Files" thread alleged that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., requested Twitter to suspend journalists.
NBC News insider says Miguel Almaguer 'f---ed up' by running Paul Pelosi story carelessly on just one tip
An insider feels NBC's Miguel Almaguer "f----d up" and could have been terminated for relying on a single source for his Paul Pelosi report that was retracted last year.
Trump berates female Fox News host for ‘grating voice’ and ‘jittery’ presentation
Donald Trump gave an unsolicited review of Fox News show The Five in which he branded co-host Jessica Tarlov “absolutely terrible” and called her voice “grating and unendurable.”Tarlov, a former Democratic pollster, is one of the liberal voices on the show and was named a co-host in 2021.“I really like The Five on Fox News, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible,” the one-term president wrote on his Truth Social platform.“Her facts are knowingly wrong, her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable.”Mr Trump went on to say that...
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Trump advisors are shocked that they can't get Republicans to show up to his events, NYT reporter says
Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination has gotten off to a shaky start, with former allies declining to back him.
Jordan Klepper Left Stunned By Bizarre New Conspiracy Theories At Trump Event
"The Daily Show" correspondent found some truly wild beliefs among the ex-president's supporters.
Trump news – live: White House visitor logs uncovered in Jan 6 probe as Trump dismisses DeSantis
Donald Trump has issued a warning to Ron DeSantis if the Florida Governor decides to run against him in the 2024 presidential race.Speaking on conservative podcast “The Water Cooler” on Monday, Mr Trump said he had heard Mr DeSantis “might want to run” against him.“We’ll handle that the way I handle things,” he said, without divulging what exactly he meant.The former president also continued to sound off on his Truth Social platform on Monday about the parallel investigations into the discovery of a large trove classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago home and the discovery of a small number of...
msn.com
Trump’s Stained Wallpaper and Gilded Eagles: White House Secrets Uncovered
Slide 1 of 42: It's fair to say that Donald Trump's time in office was nothing if not eventful. As well as hitting headlines for his controversial policies and divisive rhetoric, his tenure at the White House saw a number of key changes to the presidential property, while more than a few curious habits came to light too, from his creative 'filing system' to the notorious Diet Coke button. Click or scroll through to find out why Trump confined himself to the Oval Office and which renovations he—or, to be more accurate, Melania—made during their term in power.
Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"
Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
Donald Trump Reportedly Worried Republicans Visiting His Club Are 'Wearing A Wire'
Former President Donald Trump was reportedly worried about persons in his inner circle wearing a “wire” and his phones being tapped. What Happened: Trump asked his close associates this summer if he was being snooped on by federal authorities, RollingStone reported citing people familiar with the matter. A...
Matt Taibbi says the Left's source for Russian disinformation bots were accounts of 'real Americans'
Matt Taibbi joined "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade" to reveal details behind the Russian disinformation bot narrative, saying it involved "very few Russians" if at all.
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape says he’s sorry he ‘didn’t get more of them’
The man who broke into then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacked her husband with a hammer said he was sorry he “didn’t get more of them.” David DePape, 42, made the chilling remarks in a recorded phone interview with local California station KTVU after the release of police body camera footage on Friday. “Liberty isn’t dying, it’s being killed systematically and deliberately,” DePape said. “The “people killing it have names and addresses, so I got their names and addresses so I could pay them a little visit … have a heart-to-heart chat about their bad behavior.” “I want to apologize to everyone. I...
Kamala Harris mocked for repeating several word salads during climate crisis talk: 'WTF is her deal'
Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked for making a series of familiar nonsensical comments during her latest public appearance in Michigan on Thursday.
Elon Musk says Biden admin could 'weaponize' federal agencies against Twitter if Trump returns
Twitter head Elon Musk said the Biden administration could weaponize federal agencies against the platform if former President Trump re-activates his account
wegotthiscovered.com
Horrifying footage of Paul Pelosi’s attack leaves Twitter demanding an apology from Elon Musk
Newly released body-cam footage of Paul Pelosi’s attack has eradicated any doubt about the severity of the incident and has subsequently left those who mocked the ordeal – namely Elon Musk – at the wrath of Twitter’s fiery pitchfork. The body-cam footage reveals what many already...
Musk gives inside look at Twitter HQ: A 'flaming dumpster rolling down the street’
"The Rubin Report" host Dave Rubin was invited to Twitter's headquarters, where Elon Musk showed him how the tech giant was built to "suppress certain voices and elevate others."
MSNBC
Donald Trump just keeps losing
Donald Trump is not a complicated man. He hates losing, but what he fears most is irrelevance. Trump grasps so relentlessly and desperately for the spotlight because he is haunted by the possibility that he might be … ignored. Which means this was a very bad week for the...
