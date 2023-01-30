ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump berates female Fox News host for ‘grating voice’ and ‘jittery’ presentation

Donald Trump gave an unsolicited review of Fox News show The Five in which he branded co-host Jessica Tarlov “absolutely terrible” and called her voice “grating and unendurable.”Tarlov, a former Democratic pollster, is one of the liberal voices on the show and was named a co-host in 2021.“I really like The Five on Fox News, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible,” the one-term president wrote on his Truth Social platform.“Her facts are knowingly wrong, her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable.”Mr Trump went on to say that...
The Independent

Trump news – live: White House visitor logs uncovered in Jan 6 probe as Trump dismisses DeSantis

Donald Trump has issued a warning to Ron DeSantis if the Florida Governor decides to run against him in the 2024 presidential race.Speaking on conservative podcast “The Water Cooler” on Monday, Mr Trump said he had heard Mr DeSantis “might want to run” against him.“We’ll handle that the way I handle things,” he said, without divulging what exactly he meant.The former president also continued to sound off on his Truth Social platform on Monday about the parallel investigations into the discovery of a large trove classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago home and the discovery of a small number of...
msn.com

Trump’s Stained Wallpaper and Gilded Eagles: White House Secrets Uncovered

Slide 1 of 42: It's fair to say that Donald Trump's time in office was nothing if not eventful. As well as hitting headlines for his controversial policies and divisive rhetoric, his tenure at the White House saw a number of key changes to the presidential property, while more than a few curious habits came to light too, from his creative 'filing system' to the notorious Diet Coke button. Click or scroll through to find out why Trump confined himself to the Oval Office and which renovations he—or, to be more accurate, Melania—made during their term in power.
Salon

Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
New York Post

Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape says he’s sorry he ‘didn’t get more of them’

The man who broke into then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacked her husband with a hammer said he was sorry he “didn’t get more of them.” David DePape, 42, made the chilling remarks in a recorded phone interview with local California station KTVU after the release of police body camera footage on Friday. “Liberty isn’t dying, it’s being killed systematically and deliberately,” DePape said. “The “people killing it have names and addresses, so I got their names and addresses so I could pay them a little visit … have a heart-to-heart chat about their bad behavior.” “I want to apologize to everyone. I...
MSNBC

Donald Trump just keeps losing

Donald Trump is not a complicated man. He hates losing, but what he fears most is irrelevance. Trump grasps so relentlessly and desperately for the spotlight because he is haunted by the possibility that he might be … ignored. Which means this was a very bad week for the...
