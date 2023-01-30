Chris Jones: ‘Don’t ever disrespect Arrowhead Stadium’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was plenty of trash talk all week in the lead up to what was an exciting AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

Most notably, when Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton referred to Arrowhead Stadium as ‘Burrowhead’ during their Divisional Round win, referencing their QB Joe Burrow.

The Chiefs heard all the noise and answered the bell with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to secure their trip to Super Bowl LVII.

Chris Jones was a big reason why the Chiefs prevailed on Sunday, finishing with two sacks and three tackles for loss. He shared his thoughts on the Bengals comments postgame.

“We’re not a team that talks, we’re not a team that taunts. We just go out and play the game respectfully, but don’t ever, ever, ever disrespect Arrowhead Stadium at G-E-H-A,” Jones said.

The Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12 at 5:30 p.m.

