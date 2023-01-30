Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says Canelo Not Willing to Budge From September Date To Allow Beterbiev-Bivol; Wants Revenge
A showdown between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight championship may happen someday—but it certainly will not happen before Canelo Alvarez gets his chance to even the score with Bivol, according to their promoter Eddie Hearn. Hearn, the head of Matchroom, which handles both Alvarez...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: Jake Paul Is A Decent Boxer, Tommy Has To Really Focus – ‘There's Big Pressure'
Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury finds himself fully fixed in the middle of the storyline featuring his half-brother Tommy’s upcoming fight against Jake Paul. The two will clash on Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after nearly two years of false starts around a pair of previously announced bouts. Ever...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano, Alycia Baumgardner One Away on Saturday
There are seventeen weight classes in men’s boxing, excluding a bridgerweight division that appears for now to be dead on the launch pad. Only three currently feature fighters who hold all four (WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO) of the major alphabet belts in their division: Devin Haney, Jermell Charlo, and Saul Alvarez. Naoya...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Golf Digest
Another PGA Tour winner expected to sign with LIV Golf
PEBBLE BEACH—LIV Golf has added another PGA Tour winner to its roster. Sebastian Munoz is expected to be named to the Saudi-backed circuit this week. The Telegraph was the first to break the news, with a source close to the PGA Tour confirming to Golf Digest the belief Munoz was anticipated to defect.
Boxing Scene
Arum Expects Navarrete-Wilson Winner To Defend WBO 130-Pound Crown Versus Valdez
Oscar Valdez will watch from a ringside seat Friday night as Emanuel Navarrete and Liam Wilson fight for the WBO junior lightweight title Valdez once owned. Mexico’s Valdez was supposed to face Navarrete, his countryman, for that unclaimed championship in a 12-round main event ESPN will televise from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Wilson replaced Valdez in mid-December because Valdez suffered an undisclosed injury while training.
Boxing Scene
Navarrete: I Was Disappointed When Valdez Pulled Out Of Fight, But We Have To Move Forward
Emanuel Navarrete had this date circled on his calendar for quite some time. There is still a sense of pride heading into this weekend’s showdown with Australia’s Liam Wilson, with the vacant WBO junior lightweight title at stake this Friday on ESPN from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The February 3 date was reserved for an all Mexico-showdown between Navarrete and former two-division titlist Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23KOs), who withdrew due to a previous injury that hasn’t fully healed.
Boxing Scene
Abel Sanchez On Golovkin-Munguia Showdown: “Golovkin Will Beat Him Like He Stole Something”
Despite being a pro for nearly a decade, Jaime Munguia has yet to register the sort of career-defining victory that would take him to the next level. In an effort to quiet his naysayers, the 26-year-old is attempting to map out a gigantic 2023. Although he openly declined showdowns against...
Boxing Scene
Tommy Fury: I Know I'm Going To Knock Jake Paul Out - No Way It Goes Distance!
Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury has told Piers Morgan Uncensored that YouTubers like Jake Paul are “just playing at boxing”. Ahead of his long-awaited appearance in the ring with Paul later this month, Tommy told TalkTV there’s ‘no way’ he’ll lose the fight - saying “even if Paul had a hammer in both hands, he wouldn’t win”.
Boxing Scene
Berlanga Shares Ideal 3-Fight Plan: Ryder or O'Sullivan, Munguia & Canelo
Edgar Berlanga and Top Rank parted ways because the boxer felt that his career wasn’t being guided in a direction or pace that he felt he was ready for. The 25-year-old Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) has strung wins against the likes of Roamer Alexis Angulo, Steve Rolls, Marcelo Esteban Coceres, and Demond Nicholson in his last four fights.
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez Expects Beterbiev To Face Callum Smith Next, Not Bivol
Mauricio Sulaiman, President of the World Boxing Council, closed the door to an immediate undisputed fight between their light heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev, and follow unbeaten compatriot Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev retained the WBC, IBF, WBO titles last weekend in London, with a stoppage win over Anthony Yarde. Bivol saw action...
Boxing Scene
Richardson Hitchins: Prograis is Realistic Matchup For This Year or Next
Richardson Hitchins has thanked promoter Eddie Hearn for bringing him back to New York as he prepares to defend his IBF North American Super-Lightweight title against John Bauza at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN. Hitchins (15-0 7 KOs) last...
Boxing Scene
Erik Bazinyan vs. Alantez Fox - Montreal Card Picked Up By ESPN+
Undefeated super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan, ranked in the top 10 by all four major sanctioning organizations, returns in a 10-round main event this Thursday, Feb. 2, against American veteran Alantez Fox at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada. Bazinyan, a 10-year-pro, hopes a victory over the 6-foot-4 Fox...
Boxing Scene
Keyshawn Davis-Emmanuel Tagoe Set For Shakur Stevenson Undercard April 8 In Newark
Keyshawn Davis will face another durable lightweight in the first 10-round fight of his career. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the undefeated 135-pound prospect will encounter Emmanuel Tagoe on April 8 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. ESPN will televise Davis-Tagoe as the opener of a telecast that will feature Newark native Shakur Stevenson, who is expected to battle Japan’s Shuichiro Yoshino in the 12-round main event.
Boxing Scene
Heather Hardy Returns To Action on February 23 at Sony Hall
Former world champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy will battle former Brazilian champion Taynna Cardoso in a eight-round super featherweight bout in the main event at Sony Hall, in the heart of Times Square, mid-town Manhattan, on Thursday, February 23. In the co-feature, Brooklyn’s Frederic “French Revolution” Julan will...
Boxing Scene
Vincent Astrolabio-Emmanuel Rodriguez Vacant Bantamweight Title Fight Ordered By IBF
Vincent Astrolabio and Emmanuel Rodriguez are both determined to fill the bantamweight void left behind by Naoya Inoue. For now, they stand in each other’s way. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the IBF has ordered a vacant bantamweight title fight between Astrolabio and Rodriguez, the sanctioning body’s top two contenders. Their respective teams will have until February 25 to reach a deal and avoid a purse bid hearing.
Boxing Scene
Jason Moloney, Top Rank To No Longer Pursue WBC Title; Nonito Donaire Awaits Next Named Opponent
Nonito Donaire will need a new dance partner in pursuit of a fourth bantamweight title. BoxingScene.com has confirmed Jason Moloney—through promoter Top Rank—has broken away from talks to face Donaire for the vacant WBC bantamweight title. The development comes well ahead of the February 17 deadline assigned to a matchup that was more than months in the making.
26 athletes who competed into their 40s
Stacker took a dive into greatness by curating a list of 26 ageless athletes who competed well into their 40s, drawing on sites including Stathead and Olympedia.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: I’m Not Saying Hector Luis Garcia Isn’t Elite, But He’s Not At Ryan’s Level
Oscar De La Hoya realizes that Hector Luis Garcia was an undefeated world champion who is taller than Gervonta Davis and had one of the best years of any boxer in the sport in 2022. “The Golden Boy” was still surprised that Garcia gave Davis the type of trouble De...
Comments / 0