Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys: Jerry Jones sends a warning shot to Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott was highly disappointing in the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff loss and now it seems Jerry Jones is sending the quarterback a bit of a warning shot. Most reactions to Dak Prescott’s dud in the Dallas Cowboys‘ Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers could be best construed as over-reactionary. Yes, he was bad in that defeat, but any calls to bench him, move on, or anything in that vein is over the line and overlooks the shortcomings of the roster and the play-calling.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Andy Reid Makes His Opinion On Nick Sirianni Extremely Clear
When Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City after nearly a decade-and-a-half with the Eagles, he was told about a young, up-and-coming assistant that was quickly rising through the ranks. That man was Nick Sirianni. Now Reid is set to face-off against his former team in the Super Bowl coached by the ...
Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. Following the 2022 season, Moore and the Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways. The Chargers...
Look: Wife Of 49ers Star Is Furious With Eagles Stadium
The wife of San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner, Sydney, did not enjoy her time at Lincoln Financial Field. The NFL spouse has vowed never to return to the Philadelphia stadium after being relentlessly heckled during Sunday's NFC Championship game. “I didn’t feel safe. The ‘F-yous’ and shoving.. I ...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys, Odell Beckham Announcement
On Wednesday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suggested the team is still looking at the possibility of signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. "Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones said the Cowboys will resume talks with Odell Beckham Jr in free agency," Cowboys reporter Clarence ...
49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback
Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
chatsports.com
BIG Cowboys Rumors, Kellen Moore Replacements, Trevon Diggs Drama, Dak + Perfect Offseason Plan
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 6:57 PMCowboys Report by Chat Sportsu200bWas dumping Kellen Moore the right move? Type ‘Y’ for Yes, ‘N’ for No. 7:05 PML.M Mossu200bIf i was Diggs, i would be...
Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl odds have already changed
The Super Bowl is almost two weeks away and we’re already seeing the odds change for Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in this year’s game. Based on the early adjustment, the money is coming in on Philly. After the Eagles opened up as 1.5-point favorites...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ new coach has ties to one of the biggest names in franchise history
The 2023 Dallas Cowboys will have some Tom Landry DNA on their coaching staff. Well, not exactly. But the team is adding an offensive line coach that worked with Landry in 1987 and 1988 as assistant OL coach and special teams coach. At 68 years old, Mike Solari will join...
Eagles get phenomenal injury news for Super Bowl date with Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson has been cleared to play in Super Bowl LVII against Kansas City. Philadelphia Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson suffered a hyperextended elbow injury in the NFC Championship victory, but Dickerson is trending toward playing in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. With...
saturdaytradition.com
Isiah Pacheco, former Rutgers star, busts out incredible dance moves following AFC Championship win with Chiefs
Isiah Pacheco was not highly regarded coming out of Rutgers but landed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a 7th-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, the Scarlet Knight rookie is preparing for his first-ever Super Bowl appearance. After turning into the lead performer in the Chiefs backfield, Pacheco...
NFL insider gives crucial update on Lamar Jackson and Ravens
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update regarding the contract situation between the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens are in offseason mode after their narrow loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. With that, the focus around the NFL world landed on the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. Despite unrestricted free agency looming, head coach John Harbaugh confidently proclaimed that Jackson would be their quarterback. But, contract negotiations are going to be interesting, to say the least.
Biggest 2023 Super Bowl bets placed on Eagles vs. Chiefs
Billions will be bet on the Super Bowl this year and, in several cases, a million or more of that will come from a single source. While most of us peons don’t have that kind of disposable cash to risk, it’s fun to see which bets attract the big bucks and live vicariously through their elation…or pain.
FanSided
