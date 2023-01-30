Read full article on original website
'A true shining light' : Longtime community activist Fernando Ramirez dies
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a beloved community member. Fernando Ramirez died Tuesday. Ramirez wore many hats, but most importantly, he was a passionate voice for the Southeast Texas Hispanic community. Those who knew him best say he was a community activist, businessman,...
KFDM-TV
How some smaller cities attract a police presence while other towns deal with vacancies
Vidor — There is a mass exodus of law enforcement officers in many cities across the nation. However, at least one Southeast Texas city isn't struggling when it comes to attracting a police presence, including recruiting and retaining officers. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports how Vidor and some...
'I intend to really inspire people' : Beaumont artist explores Black history through paintings
BEAUMONT, Texas — Black History Month began in 1970 as an effort to bring attention to the contributions that African Americans have given to the United States. It is meant to honor, and respect all Black people in remembrance of every period of American history and through all of America's dark histories.
papercitymag.com
Brittney Ferguson Interiors Transforms An Ordinary Beaumont Home Into a Bold Family (and Pet) Friendly Space
Ferguson sourced a custom burl, high-gloss dining table made by Mirak Furniture of Houston. (Photo by Michael Hunter) This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. If interior design and refreshing your abode is at the top of your 2023 list, 7725 Devonshire in the West...
Gisela Houseman Medical Campus in Orange set to be fully operational by fall 2023
ORANGE, Texas — A new hospital in Orange County is one step closer to opening its doors and serving the community. 12News was at the ground breaking of the Gisela Houseman Medical Campus January 2022. At that point, the site along Interstate 10 and Highway 62 was just an...
Orange County program offering multiple forms of aid to families affected by Tuesday's tornadoes
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An Orange County program is offering aid to families working to rebuild after tornadoes brought severe damage to the area. An EF-1 and an EF-2 tornado touched down in Orange County Tuesday. The severe weather damaged 100 homes in the county and destroyed 30. Orange...
12newsnow.com
Homeowner Reconstruction Assistance program applications opening in February
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tennessee — A Southeast Texas non-profit will begin accepting applications for a program that aims to help low-income residents in Hardin, Orange and Jefferson Counties. Legacy Community Development Corporation will begin accepting waitlist applications for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, Homeowner Reconstruction Assistance (HRA)...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont woman says sewage backup dates back a decade
BEAUMONT — A woman is reaching out to KFDM/Fox 4 about what she calls a decade-long sewage problem in one north Beaumont neighborhood . The woman says she's made calls and is always given the same story. Meanwhile, sewage continues backing up into her house. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles...
fox4beaumont.com
DEVELOPING: Man in SUV arrested with AR-15 rifle near St. Anthony School, Temple Emanuel
Beaumont — Beaumont Police have arrested a New York man following numerous reports of a suspicious vehicle near St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and Temple Emanuel, and investigators seized what they call an AR-15 style assault rifle and ammunition. The Beaumont Police Department says it responded to numerous reports...
Wrecker drivers say Port Arthur ordinance could impact response times, affect safety on city roads
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Tensions at a Tuesday Port Arthur City Council meeting were high between wrecker drivers who took the podium and council members. The tow truck drivers are upset about a city ordinance that forbids them from parking their wreckers in their driveways. City leaders believe the ordinance is necessary.
Family, friends honor lives of young couple who were murdered in 2021 with Saturday balloon release
ORANGE, Texas — Family and friends gathered in Orange Saturday to mourn the loss and honor the lives of a young couple who were taken far too soon. Aaliyah Gradnigo and her boyfriend Thalamus Livings were shot to death in January 2021 at a home in Orange. Gradnigo was 18 when she died and Livings was 23.
12newsnow.com
ExxonMobil donates $100K for repairs to Charlton-Pollard Park in Beaumont
12News first reported parents concerns about the park last year. The Beaumont Park had rusty equipment, exposed wood and moldy splash pads.
'This is so cool' : Nederland High School students have their artwork displayed on Boston Avenue
NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland City officials and area high school artists teamed up and now Boston Avenue is alive with art. Boston Avenue in Nederland is ringing in 2023 with a new look. Artwork created by Nederland Independent School District students can be found along the heart of the city.
Texas ‘Cat Camps’ Attracting Attention
Sadly, it’s not unusual for many to find a stray cat or two out wandering the streets. While unfortunate, it’s a part of life many of us are accustomed to. However, a larger feral cat colony can often go unseen; they may be behind our workplaces or in our neighborhood, but these shy cats are […] The post Texas ‘Cat Camps’ Attracting Attention appeared first on CatTime.
kjas.com
Sheriff asks for help in finding man who stole catalytic convertor
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies are asking for help in identifying and locating a man who they say is responsible for the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle on the south side of town. Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said a camera located at the home...
Children abducted out of Silsbee found safe in Arkansas, father arrested
SILSBEE, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been canceled for two children abducted out of Silsbee. Four-month-old Aiden Langford and one-year-old Aaliyah Langford were found safe in Franklin County, Arkansas on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis. When the AMBER Alert was issued, the...
kogt.com
King & Queen of Mardi Gras
Saturday night the VFW in Orange was transformed into a Mardi Gras celebration that would rival anything in New Orleans. It was the kickoff to the 2023 Orange Mardi Gras festivities that will conclude Feb. 9-11 with parades and concerts in downtown Orange. The King and Queen for 2023 were...
Red Cross opens shelter in Bridge City to assist Southeast Texans impacted by tornadoes
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region opened an emergency shelter Wednesday to assist those impacted by the severe weather that hit Southeast Texas. The shelter opens Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Bridge Point Fellowship Overflow in Bridge City at 9 p.m. Red Cross...
Little Cypress Intermediate School staff, students excited about new book vending machine
ORANGE, Texas — Staff at a Southeast Texas school are excited to have a new vending machine that they believe will promote reading and hard work among the students. Little Cypress Intermediate received a grant from the LCM Education Foundation for a book vending machine. The new addition to...
