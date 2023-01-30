ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 6

Tina Landis Bradley
2d ago

If people spent as much time helping their loved one with their alcohol, drug and criminal issues while they are alive they wouldn't have to have so many pray sessions, walks, or questions about why they died the way they did. Your help needs to come before their death not after the fact. After they die their families forgot all the hell this person put them threw while they were alive.

Reply(3)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEVN

Rapid City man dies in Pennington County Jail

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An investigation has been launched into the death of a man at the Pennington County Jail sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. The person’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family. He was a 56-year-old Native American man from Rapid City. According...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

New York man sentenced for enticing minor during Sturgis rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A New York man is headed to prison for attempted enticement of a minor during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. 29-year-old Christopher Dahl was sentenced to 12-years behind bars followed by 5 years supervised release. Dahl pleaded guilty last July. He was arrested after...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A study could push for change on one of the busiest roads. Highway 1416 to Highway 44. The Radar Hill Road study will focus on finding an efficient design for the corridor. The discussion of this study was brought up at the Rapid City Legal...
newscenter1.tv

“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An issue allegedly shared by several local businesses is now getting the attention of the Rapid City legal and finance committee. During the meeting on Wednesday councilman, Pat Jones brought up an issue that some businesses on Mt. Rushmore Road say they have been facing for a while. Early morning alcohol sales involving homeless people who would later cause an issue for businesses.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

One of Pennington County’s “Most Wanted” men arrested

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Friday evening, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of the “Most Wanted” men in the Black Hills area has been arrested. PCSO reported that Jake Michael Dimond was arrested and that his felony warrant was cancelled. The warrant for...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Sheep Dog Trials hit the Stock Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The festivities rolled on from the Black Hills Stock Show on Monday with the annual Sheep Dog Trials. We take a look at what it takes to be successful in the competition.
RAPID CITY, SD
KX News

Rapid City Police looking for runaway Bismarck teen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A teenage girl from Bismarck is being reported as a runaway after having last been seen on January 16 in Rapid City, SD at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. According to the teen’s mom, the girl, Emma Huska, is 16 years old, 5’6″, has brown eyes, and brown and red hair. […]
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Parking and access adjusted as two major projects begin in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City officials are reminding the public about two major projects that are beginning construction Monday and will include adjustments to parking and access. Downtown Parking Structure. Effective Monday, and until further notice, contractors will be working on the south side of the first and...
RAPID CITY, SD
newslj.com

Fatal wreck closes Hwy. 85

A two-vehicle accident south of Newcastle on Jan. 17 at 2:05 p.m. resulted in the death of a 71-year-old Denver man, according to Sgt. Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The accident occurred around milepost 85 in Niobrara County, closing the highway for several hours. Vladimir Perlin was driving...
NEWCASTLE, WY
KEVN

Pet of the Week: Zoula

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you are someone who loves to get outside and be active, and are looking for a four-legged companion to accompany you, then this adorable, energetic pooch might just be the one you are looking for. This week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy