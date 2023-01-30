ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KEVN

Rapid City man dies in Pennington County Jail

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An investigation has been launched into the death of a man at the Pennington County Jail sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. The person’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family. He was a 56-year-old Native American man from Rapid City. According...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

New York man sentenced for enticing minor during Sturgis rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A New York man is headed to prison for attempted enticement of a minor during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. 29-year-old Christopher Dahl was sentenced to 12-years behind bars followed by 5 years supervised release. Dahl pleaded guilty last July. He was arrested after...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A study could push for change on one of the busiest roads. Highway 1416 to Highway 44. The Radar Hill Road study will focus on finding an efficient design for the corridor. The discussion of this study was brought up at the Rapid City Legal...
newscenter1.tv

“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Sharing the stories of little-known but significant women in South Dakota history

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wild Bill Hickok, General Custer, and Chief Crazy Horse are all major figures when telling the history of the Black Hills area, but there are hidden stories Joyce Jefferson is bringing to light. For Black History Month, Jefferson will be sharing the story of Betty Blair, whose family was one of the first black families to homestead in South Dakota. She will be sharing the full story at the Rapid City Public Library, but you can get a snippet by watching the interview above.
RAPID CITY, SD
KX News

Rapid City Police looking for runaway Bismarck teen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A teenage girl from Bismarck is being reported as a runaway after having last been seen on January 16 in Rapid City, SD at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. According to the teen’s mom, the girl, Emma Huska, is 16 years old, 5’6″, has brown eyes, and brown and red hair. […]
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Sheep Dog Trials hit the Stock Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The festivities rolled on from the Black Hills Stock Show on Monday with the annual Sheep Dog Trials. We take a look at what it takes to be successful in the competition.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Major construction projects underway in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week, construction started in both downtown Rapid City and Sioux Park. The downtown parking structure work began Monday. Construction crews started working on the south stairwell on both the first and second floors. “Portions of the ramp will be closed down during that construction....
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Christmas disposal last days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday is the last day to get rid of your Christmas tree. Natural trees, wreathes and garlands can be disposed of at Fitzgerald Stadium or the Rapid City Landfill. These items should be free of ornaments and not placed in bags. This is also the...
RAPID CITY, SD
newslj.com

Fatal wreck closes Hwy. 85

A two-vehicle accident south of Newcastle on Jan. 17 at 2:05 p.m. resulted in the death of a 71-year-old Denver man, according to Sgt. Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The accident occurred around milepost 85 in Niobrara County, closing the highway for several hours. Vladimir Perlin was driving...
NEWCASTLE, WY
kotatv.com

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo offers more than just animals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the past three years Monument Health has offered free screenings for anyone who would like them. at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. Monument Health will be at the stock show every day starting at 10 a.m. On weekdays they will only be there till 2 p.m. but on Friday and Saturday they will be available until 4 p.m.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

A day just for the buttery, flakey pastry ‘National Croissant Day’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With layers of butter and dough, a croissant is a staple at most bakeries. At Pistachio Pie Bakery, Rachelle Steinback spends days making croissants. Stienback says, one day is spent making the dough and butter books and the next day is when they start laminating the dough. Laminating the dough is folding the dough over and over, creating the layers in a croissant. Finally, the croissants are baked and set out for customers on day three.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Celebrate national ‘Inspire Your Heart with Art Day’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When you think of art, many people think of dancing, a play, or a painting. But do you think of the health benefits of art? If not, Tuesday is the day to start. Art gives people the ability to express themselves through different mediums such...
RAPID CITY, SD

