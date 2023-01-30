Read full article on original website
KEVN
Rapid City man dies in Pennington County Jail
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An investigation has been launched into the death of a man at the Pennington County Jail sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. The person’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family. He was a 56-year-old Native American man from Rapid City. According...
KELOLAND TV
New York man sentenced for enticing minor during Sturgis rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A New York man is headed to prison for attempted enticement of a minor during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. 29-year-old Christopher Dahl was sentenced to 12-years behind bars followed by 5 years supervised release. Dahl pleaded guilty last July. He was arrested after...
kotatv.com
Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A study could push for change on one of the busiest roads. Highway 1416 to Highway 44. The Radar Hill Road study will focus on finding an efficient design for the corridor. The discussion of this study was brought up at the Rapid City Legal...
newscenter1.tv
“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: I-90 Eastbound is now open. – I-90 Eastbound blocked from accident: Exit 51 to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — I-90 eastbound is closed from Exit 51 to Rapid City due to a crash. Officials are asking drivers to find an alternate route. Updates will be provided as they become available.
kotatv.com
Sharing the stories of little-known but significant women in South Dakota history
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wild Bill Hickok, General Custer, and Chief Crazy Horse are all major figures when telling the history of the Black Hills area, but there are hidden stories Joyce Jefferson is bringing to light. For Black History Month, Jefferson will be sharing the story of Betty Blair, whose family was one of the first black families to homestead in South Dakota. She will be sharing the full story at the Rapid City Public Library, but you can get a snippet by watching the interview above.
newscenter1.tv
The report cards are in! How do Rapid City area high schools compare?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The overwhelming majority of public high school students in the Rapid City area attend one of three schools: Rapid City Central, Rapid City Stevens, or Douglas High School. But how do they compare? Here’s a look at data from the 2021-2022 South Dakota School Report...
Rapid City Police looking for runaway Bismarck teen
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A teenage girl from Bismarck is being reported as a runaway after having last been seen on January 16 in Rapid City, SD at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. According to the teen’s mom, the girl, Emma Huska, is 16 years old, 5’6″, has brown eyes, and brown and red hair. […]
kotatv.com
A parking lot in Rapid City will soon transform into a multi use building
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. Colder Thursday with warmer temperatures returning Friday and into the weekend. Celebrate national ‘Inspire Your Heart with Art Day’
kotatv.com
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
kotatv.com
Sheep Dog Trials hit the Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The festivities rolled on from the Black Hills Stock Show on Monday with the annual Sheep Dog Trials. We take a look at what it takes to be successful in the competition.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: A blanket of white covers Rapid City and surrounding area
RAPID CITY, S.D. — While it can certainly create its challenges (drive the conditions, not the speed limit!), snow can also turn South Dakota’s Black Hills and prairie into a wonderland.
kotatv.com
Major construction projects underway in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week, construction started in both downtown Rapid City and Sioux Park. The downtown parking structure work began Monday. Construction crews started working on the south stairwell on both the first and second floors. “Portions of the ramp will be closed down during that construction....
kotatv.com
Christmas disposal last days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday is the last day to get rid of your Christmas tree. Natural trees, wreathes and garlands can be disposed of at Fitzgerald Stadium or the Rapid City Landfill. These items should be free of ornaments and not placed in bags. This is also the...
newslj.com
Fatal wreck closes Hwy. 85
A two-vehicle accident south of Newcastle on Jan. 17 at 2:05 p.m. resulted in the death of a 71-year-old Denver man, according to Sgt. Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The accident occurred around milepost 85 in Niobrara County, closing the highway for several hours. Vladimir Perlin was driving...
newscenter1.tv
A camel at the Black Hills Stock Show? First Interstate Bank’s Barnyard Animal Nursery offers more than livestock for the public to see
RAPID CITY, S.D.– For more than 25 years, the Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo has entertained families at numerous events across the country. This year marks the petting zoo’s first time at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo for First Interstate Bank’s Barnyard Animal Nursery.
KELOLAND TV
The cold air is back: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, February 1
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a cold start to the day temperatures warmed up nicely. We may still be on the chilly side in eastern KELOLAND, but tomorrow brings even colder air. Winds are light and the sun is out which is helping warm us up. It is...
kotatv.com
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo offers more than just animals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the past three years Monument Health has offered free screenings for anyone who would like them. at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. Monument Health will be at the stock show every day starting at 10 a.m. On weekdays they will only be there till 2 p.m. but on Friday and Saturday they will be available until 4 p.m.
kotatv.com
A day just for the buttery, flakey pastry ‘National Croissant Day’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With layers of butter and dough, a croissant is a staple at most bakeries. At Pistachio Pie Bakery, Rachelle Steinback spends days making croissants. Stienback says, one day is spent making the dough and butter books and the next day is when they start laminating the dough. Laminating the dough is folding the dough over and over, creating the layers in a croissant. Finally, the croissants are baked and set out for customers on day three.
kotatv.com
Celebrate national ‘Inspire Your Heart with Art Day’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When you think of art, many people think of dancing, a play, or a painting. But do you think of the health benefits of art? If not, Tuesday is the day to start. Art gives people the ability to express themselves through different mediums such...
