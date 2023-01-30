Albuquerque man, dog helps community tackle winter weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meet Steve Ellis. He’s known around his Albuquerque neighborhood as a good Samaritan.

“I wake up about 3 a.m. and get started. It’s just a very exciting day for me.”

After every snowfall, Ellis and his sidekick, Nilly, spend the day plowing their northeast neighborhood, local businesses, and the Tramway Trail from Central to Montgomery.

“With snow on the ground, stuff like that, the dogs need to get by, and so do the people and the bicycles, so it just really just makes a safe environment for people exercising.”

It started more than a decade ago when Ellis started taking walks for his health. It’s now turned into his second job, although he doesn’t consider it that.

“I wish I could do it 30 days a year.”

While usually, he plows about six times a year, this season has been quiet with only one plow so far.

Ellis said he prays for snow.

“It sounds kind of cliché but the thing is, I was born and raised here in Albuquerque. Albuquerque has been good to me, so I’d like to give back a little bit to the community that I can.”

It’s something he said he will continue to do till the very end. “When I’m plowing, I don’t think about anything else except for me and Nilly.”

