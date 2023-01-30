ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

MassLive.com

Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
SALEM, MA
WHAV

Firefighters Extinguish West Newbury Fire, Saving Barn and Goats; Began in Compost Bin

No people or animals were hurt as firefighters quickly contained a West Newbury barn fire Sunday that appeared to have begun in a compost bin. West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer his department, with help from Groveland, stopped an outside fire from causing serious damage to a 74 Maple St. barn with goats inside. Firefighters were dispatched at 8:30 p.m., Sunday, for a report of fire showing from a barn in the rear of the property. Arriving firefighters confirmed visible flames and requested mutual aid resources at the scene.
WEST NEWBURY, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to fire at commercial building in Grafton

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning. Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance. Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food. No injuries have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022...
GRAFTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire damages home in Lynn

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Lynn Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at the corner of Witt and Summer Streets just after 10:30 p.m. to knock down the flames. There is no word on any injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
LYNN, MA
CBS Boston

17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting

METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
METHUEN, MA
NECN

Missing Juvenile Sought by Tewksbury Police

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are asking fort he public's help to find a missing juvenile from Tewksbury. Shane Brooke, whose age was not given by the Tewksbury Police Department, was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday. Brooke is described as being white and about 5'10 and 180 pounds. When he...
TEWKSBURY, MA
WHAV

Councilors Seek Stepped Up Enforcement of Downtown Haverhill Dog Poop Cleanup Rules

In France, there is a superstition regarding stepping in dog poop. Specifically, if it is with your left foot, it is considered to be good luck. Business owners in downtown Haverhill, however, do not buy into that bit of folklore. For the third time in two years, the Haverhill City Council heard from business owners and others about the problem of dog waste on downtown sidewalks and other areas. Matt Gaiero is one of those business owners.
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: 1 person dead, another injured in shooting at Brockton Dollar Tree store

BROCKTON – One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting inside a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, according to I-Team sources. Police say they were told on the phone the shooter was a disgruntled former employee. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on North Montello Street.Both men who were shot were rushed to the hospital. One did not survive, according to I-Team sources, the second is being treated for serious injuries. Police said there was no suspect at the scene when they arrived. No description of a suspect has been released. SkyEye captured a large police presence at the store, along with two ambulances. State Police detectives spent hours at the scene, collecting potential evidence like a green box cutter found on the sidewalk, and interviewing witnesses about whether or not the shooter could have formerly worked at the store. 
BROCKTON, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Evacuations in Concord This Morning

The federal building and courthouse in Concord was evacuated this morning because of a possible hazardous substance. Courthouse staff and visitors were taken to a nearby school and several surrounding streets were closed. No one was hurt.
CONCORD, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Salem Resident Pleaded Guilty To Fraud

A 62-year-old Salem man awaits sentencing in May after pleading guilty to fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Michael Rosa defrauded New Hampshire Employment Security in 2020. Prosecutors say Rosa told employees at companies he controlled in Plaistow to file for unemployment while they continued to work. As a result, the state paid out nearly 50-thousand-dollars in fraudulent benefits. A co-defendant who pleaded guilty last year, will be sentenced in February.
SALEM, NH
WHAV

Man and Dog Die Saturday in Ninth Avenue Apartment Fire; Cause Under Investigation

An as-yet unidentified Ninth Avenue man and pet dog died late Saturday afternoon when fire swept through the second floor of the four-family home. Firefighters, dispatched around 4:45 p.m. after receiving multiple emergency 9-1-1 telephone calls, found smoke showing from the second floor of the 38 Ninth Ave. home. They found one person and a dog deceased in the front bedroom of the apartment. Haverhill Deputy Eric Tarpy said firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and contained it to the room where it began. All other residents left the building safely after being alerted by smoke alarms.
HAVERHILL, MA
