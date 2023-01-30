Read full article on original website
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
Beloved Fitchburg Firefighter Dies After Long Battle With Illness: Officials
A 34-year veteran of the Fitchburg Fire Department died recently after suffering from a long-term illness, the chief of the department announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Martin Kukkula began his career as an active-duty firefighter in Fitchburg in 1988 and was a well-liked and respected member of Oak Hill Station before moving to the dispatch center.
Officials Identify 80-Year-Old Haverhill Man as Victim of Saturday Afternoon Fire
Eighty-year-old Richard Wallace has been identified as the victim of Saturday afternoon’s apartment fire in Haverhill and “smoking materials” is listed as the official cause of the fire. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, state Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Essex County District Attorney Paul F....
East Boston Man Gunned Down By Former Employee At Brockton Dollar Tree: DA
State and local police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a double shooting that claimed the life of a man from East Boston this week.Police responded to reports of gunshots at the Dollar Tree at 999 North Montello Street in Brockton around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Plymouth C…
Firefighters Extinguish West Newbury Fire, Saving Barn and Goats; Began in Compost Bin
No people or animals were hurt as firefighters quickly contained a West Newbury barn fire Sunday that appeared to have begun in a compost bin. West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer his department, with help from Groveland, stopped an outside fire from causing serious damage to a 74 Maple St. barn with goats inside. Firefighters were dispatched at 8:30 p.m., Sunday, for a report of fire showing from a barn in the rear of the property. Arriving firefighters confirmed visible flames and requested mutual aid resources at the scene.
whdh.com
Crews respond to fire at commercial building in Grafton
GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning. Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance. Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food. No injuries have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022...
whdh.com
Fire damages home in Lynn
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Lynn Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at the corner of Witt and Summer Streets just after 10:30 p.m. to knock down the flames. There is no word on any injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting
METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
WMUR.com
Substance that prompted evacuation of federal building in Concord not hazardous, FBI says
CONCORD, N.H. — The federal building and courthouse in Concord was evacuated about 8 a.m. Tuesday because of a possible hazardous substance. The incident involved an unattended item with an unknown substance that warranted a hazardous materials response "in an abundance of caution," according to the FBI. Multiple agencies,...
WMUR.com
22-year-old arrested after Hooksett crash involving New Hampshire state police cruiser, officials say
HOOKSETT, N.H. — An Interstate 93 exit and a Hooksett Road were closed for several hours after a New Hampshire State Police cruiser was involved in a crash Wednesday night. The crash happened on Hooksett Road near the I-93 interchange just before 8 p.m. Police said a state trooper...
NECN
Missing Juvenile Sought by Tewksbury Police
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are asking fort he public's help to find a missing juvenile from Tewksbury. Shane Brooke, whose age was not given by the Tewksbury Police Department, was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday. Brooke is described as being white and about 5'10 and 180 pounds. When he...
Hampden County DA to release new evidence on slaying of Holly Piirainen of Grafton
Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni will release evidence to the public relating to the 1993 slaying of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen of Grafton in a press conference in Springfield on Wednesday. According to a notice from Gulluni's office, he will share recent developments concerning the investigation into Holly's death. ...
Councilors Seek Stepped Up Enforcement of Downtown Haverhill Dog Poop Cleanup Rules
In France, there is a superstition regarding stepping in dog poop. Specifically, if it is with your left foot, it is considered to be good luck. Business owners in downtown Haverhill, however, do not buy into that bit of folklore. For the third time in two years, the Haverhill City Council heard from business owners and others about the problem of dog waste on downtown sidewalks and other areas. Matt Gaiero is one of those business owners.
I-Team: 1 person dead, another injured in shooting at Brockton Dollar Tree store
BROCKTON – One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting inside a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, according to I-Team sources. Police say they were told on the phone the shooter was a disgruntled former employee. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on North Montello Street.Both men who were shot were rushed to the hospital. One did not survive, according to I-Team sources, the second is being treated for serious injuries. Police said there was no suspect at the scene when they arrived. No description of a suspect has been released. SkyEye captured a large police presence at the store, along with two ambulances. State Police detectives spent hours at the scene, collecting potential evidence like a green box cutter found on the sidewalk, and interviewing witnesses about whether or not the shooter could have formerly worked at the store.
thepulseofnh.com
Evacuations in Concord This Morning
The federal building and courthouse in Concord was evacuated this morning because of a possible hazardous substance. Courthouse staff and visitors were taken to a nearby school and several surrounding streets were closed. No one was hurt.
Police Charge 17-Year-Old Methuen Man with Murder in Sunday Morning Shooting Death
A 17-year-old Methuen man was arrested Tuesday and charged in the shooting death of another Methuen man early Sunday. Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said Tuesday Adrian Isabel surrendered Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with murder in connection with the killing of 31-year-old Carlos Bello.
State police still looking for missing man after three days of searching
Members of the Massachusetts State Police could not find a man who went missing three days ago after combing the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough on Sunday.
thepulseofnh.com
Salem Resident Pleaded Guilty To Fraud
A 62-year-old Salem man awaits sentencing in May after pleading guilty to fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Michael Rosa defrauded New Hampshire Employment Security in 2020. Prosecutors say Rosa told employees at companies he controlled in Plaistow to file for unemployment while they continued to work. As a result, the state paid out nearly 50-thousand-dollars in fraudulent benefits. A co-defendant who pleaded guilty last year, will be sentenced in February.
State police investigating motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where driver was ejected
Duxbury, Mass — Mass State Police are investigating a motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where the driver was ejected. According Duxbury Fire, crews responded to a serious rollover crash on Route 3 northbound, north of exit 22 around 4:23 a.m. Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle...
Man and Dog Die Saturday in Ninth Avenue Apartment Fire; Cause Under Investigation
An as-yet unidentified Ninth Avenue man and pet dog died late Saturday afternoon when fire swept through the second floor of the four-family home. Firefighters, dispatched around 4:45 p.m. after receiving multiple emergency 9-1-1 telephone calls, found smoke showing from the second floor of the 38 Ninth Ave. home. They found one person and a dog deceased in the front bedroom of the apartment. Haverhill Deputy Eric Tarpy said firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and contained it to the room where it began. All other residents left the building safely after being alerted by smoke alarms.
