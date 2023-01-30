Read full article on original website
Haverhill Exchange Club Readies for Third Annual Hometown Heroes Banner Program
The third annual Hometown Heroes banner program is gearing up with a request residents identify and honor loved ones and friends who served their country. The program, organized by the Exchange Club of Haverhill, places two feet wide by four-feet tall banners on poles throughout the city’s central business district. Last year, they appeared along Essex, Washington, Merrimack, Main, Water and South Main Streets; Bailey Boulevard; and Basiliere and Comeau Bridges.
Boy Scouts Troop 87 Suggests Pizza Next Week to Help Defray Scouting Costs
Groveland Boy Scouts Troop 87, with members from Groveland, Haverhill and West Newbury, are asking supporters to enjoy a meal next week and help defray Scouting-related expenses. Georgetown American Flatbread will donate $3.50 for every large and $1.75 for every small pizza ordered, dine-in or take-out, Tuesday, Feb. 7, from...
Rep. Vargas Reports 32 Haverhill Residents Shared in $1 Million in State First-Time Homebuyer Grants
State Rep. Andy X. Vargas said 32 Haverhill residents shared in more than $1 million in state grants to buy their first homes through the state’s MassDreams program. Vargas called attention to the statistics following a legislative briefing last week by MassHousing. He said the program awarded $1,049,631 in total to 32 Haverhill residents, with an average $32,800 grant to each. There were 42 homes purchased in Haverhill under the program—some of them presumably the 32 Haverhill residents. While grant recipients must reside in an eligible city, he explained, they may purchase a home anywhere in the state.
Haverhill Public Library Collecting Pajamas as Part of 16th Annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive
The Haverhill Public Library is teaming up with the Boston Bruins to participate in the 16th annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive to benefit Department of Children and Families’ Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons. The PJ Drive’s goal is to collect 10,000 pairs of new pajamas. Many of the pajamas...
Groups May Begin Applying for Haverhill Mental Health and Youth Activities Grants March 1
Experts say the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the educational, social and physical well-being of Haverhill’s younger population. As a result, for the second year in a row Haverhill is distributing grant money to various non-profits and other agencies offering programs to help low- and moderate-income youth facing those issues. On Tuesday, Haverhill city councilors heard from representatives of Anser Advisory Consultants, a Boston-based counseling group hired by the city to help allocate and distribute money to appropriate agencies. Andrea Lombardi a spokesperson for Anser Advisory explained how last year’s grant total of $500,000 was allocated.
Haverhill YMCA Programs Work with Schools to Keep Students on Track
The Haverhill YMCA is working with Haverhill schools to help students keep up or may have fallen behind academically. YMCA Regional Executive Director Tracy Fuller, introduced by School Committee member Richard J. Rosa, last week briefed the Committee on its 2022 Summer Literacy Academy and a relatively new PASS Partnership Program. Fuller explained the Summer Literacy Academy is geared towards first, second and third grade students who otherwise might spend the summer with little in the way of constructive stimulation.
City Council Hears Plans Tonight for Distributing Haverhill Youth Activities and Mental Health Grants
Haverhill city councilors tonight hear plans for distributing $750,000 to various groups to help address, what is being called, “the educational, social, physical well-being, substance abuse and mental needs of Haverhill’s youth that have been impacted by the pandemic.”. Councilors recently requested details on what will be the...
