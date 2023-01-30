Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Walz signs CROWN Act into law
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act into law. The act “adds a definition of race to the Minnesota Human Rights Act to explicitly protect natural hairstyles and textures, including but not limited to braids, locks, and twists,”.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Democrats dramatically outspent GOP in midterm
Minnesota Democrats and their supporters raised and spent millions more than the GOP last year, leading up to a November election in which the DFL held onto every statewide office, kept the House and flipped control of the Senate. DFLers on the statewide ticket largely outspent their rivals and were...
redlakenationnews.com
Gov. Walz signs abortion-up-to-birth bill, entrenching Minnesota as global outlier on abortion policy
ST. PAUL — Today Gov. Tim Walz signed into law the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act to enshrine in state statute a “fundamental right” to abortion without limits or safeguards. The bill had passed the House and Senate by narrow margins after DFL leaders quickly pushed it through the legislature in the opening weeks of the session.
'Driver's Licenses For All' bill passes Minnesota House, heads to Senate
The Minnesota House of Representatives approved the DFL's "Driver's Licenses For All" bill Monday night. Passing by a 69-60 vote, the bill would allow anyone to obtain a driver's license without providing proof of legal presence in the United States. Driver's licenses were once obtainable by any state resident prior...
MN lawmakers to hear proposal to redesign state flag over "racist undertones"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are considering a proposal that would create a 16-member commission to redesign the state flag.Supporters of the plan say the state flag right now doesn't pass the good flag test for its design -- simple designs with meaningful symbols, few colors and no words -- described by the North American Vexillological Association, a group of flag enthusiasts who study flags.Some have also suggested that there are racist undertones to the current design of the flag, so they want to get people together and think about changing that for the future.DFL Rep. Mike Freiberg, who sponsored the...
willmarradio.com
Baker says DFL "drunk with power"
(Willmar MN-) Representative Dave Baker is still seething over the aggressive progressive DFL agenda moving very quickly through the Minnesota Legislature so far this session. On KWLM's Legislative Review Saturday, Baker, who is a House Assistant Minority Leader, had harsh words for DFLers and said he has "nothing to lose"...
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota Senate battles over Social Security tax relief
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) -- It’s a battle of the bills. Politicians on both sides of the aisle in the Minnesota Senate are pushing legislation to eliminate the Social Security tax, but with different methods. Minnesota is one of 11 states that currently taxes Social Security. Some...
hot967.fm
Governor Tim Walz Signs PRO Act Into Law
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz signs the Protect Reproductive Options Act into law, further protecting abortion rights in Minnesota. The law takes effect today. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North Mankato native and Mankato West graduate who made the switch from TV journalism to radio. After five years at KEYC News 12, Ashley is thrilled to be working for KTOE News. Ashley and her husband John, and son John, enjoy spending time in the community. You can also find Ashley coaching and playing softball and supporting her brother on the MSU football team and her sister with Scarlet athletics. Even though she went to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Ashley kept her Minnesota roots and is a big Twins and Vikings fan!
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota House Transportation Committee discusses Rep. Cedrick Frazier's race and ethnicity data collection proposal
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Today, the Minnesota House Transportation Committee heard Rep. Cedrick Fraizer’s (DFL-New Hope) bill to collect race and ethnicity data from those applying for a driver’s license. The objective of the legislation, HF 282, is to collect data from Minnesota drivers to statistically analyze incidents of racial profiling and disparities drivers from Black, Indigenous, People of Color communities encounter with law enforcement. Providing race and ethnicity data is optional for drivers’ license applications and renewals.
KIMT
New judge named for Minnesota's Third Judicial District
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Debra Groehler has been appointed the new District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Wednesday that Groehler will be replacing the Honorable Jodi L. Williamson and will be chambered in Mantorville in Dodge County.
Surprise: The Cost Of License Tabs Could Skyrocket In Minnesota
While the state of Minnesota currently has an estimated 17 billion dollar budget surplus, the cost of renewing your license tabs could soon be going way up. The Minnesota Legislature Is Working on Passing a Two-Year State Budget This Year. The Minnesota Legislature is currently in the middle of its...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota House People of Color and Indigenous Caucus Statement on Tyre Nichols
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Members of the People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus, Rep. Esther Agbaje (59B), Rep. Jamie, Becker-Finn (40B), Rep. Mary Frances Clardy (53A), Rep. Cedrick Frazier (43A), Rep. Aisha Gomez (62A), Rep. Hodan Hassan (62B), Rep. Athena Hollins (66B), Rep. Samakab Hussein (65A), Rep. Heather Keeler (04A), Rep. Alicia, Kozlowski (08B), Rep. Fue Lee (59A), Rep. Liz Lee (67A), Rep. Mohamud Noor (60B), Rep. Ruth Richardson (52B), Rep. Samantha Sencer-Mura (63A), Rep. Samantha Vang (38B), Rep. María Isa Pérez-Vega (65B), and Rep. Jay Xiong (67B), released this statement issued the following statement in wake of the atrocious murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of law enforcement:
hot967.fm
Busy Day Today at the Minnesota Capitol
Democrats today (Mon) cue up several of their high-profile initiatives for votes in the Minnesota House:. Bills for free school lunch and breakfast for all students… earned sick and safe time… and allowing felons to vote after they’re released from prison make what could be their final committee stop (1030am start) before a vote in the full House. Later in the day, there’s another hearing in the Senate on legalizing recreational marijuana. Two House committees meet jointly to get input from stakeholders on the proposed merger of the Fairview and Sanford health systems. Attorney General Keith Ellison wraps up his series of statewide listening sessions on that issue tomorrow in Grand Rapids.
WQAD
The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes
Negotiations between the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees have stalled. Iowa reps say "vastly different currents" give the Illinois side an advantage.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislature: Bills on conceal carry, mail-in ballots, agriculture filtering through
(Bismarck, ND) -- It's shaping up to be an eventful week in Bismarck with more bills with serious implications on the people of North Dakota being discussed. Nearly a half dozen bills are being considered by the Legislature that would strengthen concealed carry laws. Among the proposals are bills that...
Minnesota Law Involving Pigs Is One of the Weirdest Ever
I'm no legal scholar, but I'm guessing this law has to be one of the weirdest laws still on the books in Minnesota to this day. Seeing that I was born and raised over in Wisconsin, there have always been several Minnesota laws that always seemed a little strange to me. Especially that whole liquor-stores-can't-be-open-on-Sundays law that was finally repealed back in 2017. And Minnesota's 3/2 beer law (which is still in effect) is equally befuddling to me.
fox42kptm.com
Reynolds, Pillen, Noem sign letter to Biden opposing new clean water regulation from EPA
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joined 24 other Republican governors in sending a letter to President Biden opposing a proposed clean water regulation from the EPA. Called the "Waters of the United States" rule, the Biden EPA's proposal would open up more waterways to federal regulation under...
wdayradionow.com
Hawley state representative criticizes Minnesota house bill requiring all carbon-free energy sources by 2040
(Fargo, ND) -- State representative Jim Joy is criticizing a bill just passed by the Minnesota house that would require the state's utilities to get all of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040. "Last night, Minnesota for instance, used 80,000 megawatts. If we went solar for that much megawatts...
Judges uphold Minnesota's 'Clean Car Rule'
ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 21, 2021. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota.
Bill would sharply curtail turtle harvesting for profit
Minnesota is one of just a handful of states allowing wild turtles to be harvested, sold and exported for profit. But that could change this year if the DFL-controlled Legislature succeeds in passing a total ban on the practice that’s been decades in the making. “Turtles are one of the most vulnerable species in our […] The post Bill would sharply curtail turtle harvesting for profit appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Comments / 0