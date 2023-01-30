ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KARE 11

Gov. Walz signs CROWN Act into law

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act into law. The act “adds a definition of race to the Minnesota Human Rights Act to explicitly protect natural hairstyles and textures, including but not limited to braids, locks, and twists,”.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota Democrats dramatically outspent GOP in midterm

Minnesota Democrats and their supporters raised and spent millions more than the GOP last year, leading up to a November election in which the DFL held onto every statewide office, kept the House and flipped control of the Senate. DFLers on the statewide ticket largely outspent their rivals and were...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Gov. Walz signs abortion-up-to-birth bill, entrenching Minnesota as global outlier on abortion policy

ST. PAUL — Today Gov. Tim Walz signed into law the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act to enshrine in state statute a “fundamental right” to abortion without limits or safeguards. The bill had passed the House and Senate by narrow margins after DFL leaders quickly pushed it through the legislature in the opening weeks of the session.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

MN lawmakers to hear proposal to redesign state flag over "racist undertones"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are considering a proposal that would create a 16-member commission to redesign the state flag.Supporters of the plan say the state flag right now doesn't pass the good flag test for its design -- simple designs with meaningful symbols, few colors and no words -- described by the North American Vexillological Association, a group of flag enthusiasts who study flags.Some have also suggested that there are racist undertones to the current design of the flag, so they want to get people together and think about changing that for the future.DFL Rep. Mike Freiberg, who sponsored the...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Baker says DFL "drunk with power"

(Willmar MN-) Representative Dave Baker is still seething over the aggressive progressive DFL agenda moving very quickly through the Minnesota Legislature so far this session. On KWLM's Legislative Review Saturday, Baker, who is a House Assistant Minority Leader, had harsh words for DFLers and said he has "nothing to lose"...
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Minnesota Senate battles over Social Security tax relief

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) -- It’s a battle of the bills. Politicians on both sides of the aisle in the Minnesota Senate are pushing legislation to eliminate the Social Security tax, but with different methods. Minnesota is one of 11 states that currently taxes Social Security. Some...
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Governor Tim Walz Signs PRO Act Into Law

(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz signs the Protect Reproductive Options Act into law, further protecting abortion rights in Minnesota. The law takes effect today.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota House Transportation Committee discusses Rep. Cedrick Frazier's race and ethnicity data collection proposal

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Today, the Minnesota House Transportation Committee heard Rep. Cedrick Fraizer’s (DFL-New Hope) bill to collect race and ethnicity data from those applying for a driver’s license. The objective of the legislation, HF 282, is to collect data from Minnesota drivers to statistically analyze incidents of racial profiling and disparities drivers from Black, Indigenous, People of Color communities encounter with law enforcement. Providing race and ethnicity data is optional for drivers’ license applications and renewals.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

New judge named for Minnesota's Third Judicial District

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Debra Groehler has been appointed the new District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Wednesday that Groehler will be replacing the Honorable Jodi L. Williamson and will be chambered in Mantorville in Dodge County.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota House People of Color and Indigenous Caucus Statement on Tyre Nichols

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Members of the People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus, Rep. Esther Agbaje (59B), Rep. Jamie, Becker-Finn (40B), Rep. Mary Frances Clardy (53A), Rep. Cedrick Frazier (43A), Rep. Aisha Gomez (62A), Rep. Hodan Hassan (62B), Rep. Athena Hollins (66B), Rep. Samakab Hussein (65A), Rep. Heather Keeler (04A), Rep. Alicia, Kozlowski (08B), Rep. Fue Lee (59A), Rep. Liz Lee (67A), Rep. Mohamud Noor (60B), Rep. Ruth Richardson (52B), Rep. Samantha Sencer-Mura (63A), Rep. Samantha Vang (38B), Rep. María Isa Pérez-Vega (65B), and Rep. Jay Xiong (67B), released this statement issued the following statement in wake of the atrocious murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of law enforcement:
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Busy Day Today at the Minnesota Capitol

Democrats today (Mon) cue up several of their high-profile initiatives for votes in the Minnesota House:. Bills for free school lunch and breakfast for all students… earned sick and safe time… and allowing felons to vote after they’re released from prison make what could be their final committee stop (1030am start) before a vote in the full House. Later in the day, there’s another hearing in the Senate on legalizing recreational marijuana. Two House committees meet jointly to get input from stakeholders on the proposed merger of the Fairview and Sanford health systems. Attorney General Keith Ellison wraps up his series of statewide listening sessions on that issue tomorrow in Grand Rapids.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota Law Involving Pigs Is One of the Weirdest Ever

I'm no legal scholar, but I'm guessing this law has to be one of the weirdest laws still on the books in Minnesota to this day. Seeing that I was born and raised over in Wisconsin, there have always been several Minnesota laws that always seemed a little strange to me. Especially that whole liquor-stores-can't-be-open-on-Sundays law that was finally repealed back in 2017. And Minnesota's 3/2 beer law (which is still in effect) is equally befuddling to me.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Judges uphold Minnesota's 'Clean Car Rule'

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 21, 2021. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Bill would sharply curtail turtle harvesting for profit

Minnesota is one of just a handful of states allowing wild turtles to be harvested, sold and exported for profit.  But that could change this year if the DFL-controlled Legislature succeeds in passing a total ban on the practice that’s been decades in the making.  “Turtles are one of the most vulnerable species in our […] The post Bill would sharply curtail turtle harvesting for profit appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE

