ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
macaronikid.com

Ground Hog Day- Feb 2, 2023

Ground Hog Day is an annual tradition celebrated in the United States and Canada on February 2nd. The tradition is based on the belief that if a groundhog (a large rodent common in these countries) emerges from its burrow on this day, winter will last for six more weeks. If the groundhog does not see its shadow, it is said that spring will come early. The day has become popularized by the 1993 movie "Groundhog Day" starring Bill Murray.
FOX59

Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible

A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Weather Channel

Winter Storm To Dump Snow From Southern Plains To Midwest And Northeast

A winter storm is developing in the Southwest right now. This storm will impact the Southern Plains, Midwest and Northeast through midweek. Significant snowfall and gusty winds will hamper travel along the path of the storm. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The...
The Independent

Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting

Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
watchers.news

Frozen In Time: Epic Scenes from Ice Storms in the US

Get an up-close look at the devastating ice storms that have swept across the United States in this awe-inspiring video. From Texas to Arkansas to Tennessee, see the stunning scenes captured from the frontlines of the storm. Experience the chaos and beauty of the frozen landscape as power lines and...
TENNESSEE STATE
natureworldnews.com

Arctic Cold Front Update: Dangerous Travel Conditions Expected Across US by Early Week [NWS]

An Arctic cold front is set to envelop a large swathe of the Continental United States this week, according to weather forecasts. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the combination of air coming from the Arctic region and existing moisture across the sub-continent could pave the way for a widespread area of dangerous travel conditions from Monday, January 30.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy