macaronikid.com
Ground Hog Day- Feb 2, 2023
Ground Hog Day is an annual tradition celebrated in the United States and Canada on February 2nd. The tradition is based on the belief that if a groundhog (a large rodent common in these countries) emerges from its burrow on this day, winter will last for six more weeks. If the groundhog does not see its shadow, it is said that spring will come early. The day has become popularized by the 1993 movie "Groundhog Day" starring Bill Murray.
Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible
A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
The US’ 2023 Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Be A Snowy Spring Before Brutal Heat Comes
As we move further into the winter season full of snow storms and frigid temperatures, it's time to look ahead toward weather predictions for the United States in 2023. The Farmers' Almanac's prediction reveals these chilly and snowy conditions will stretch all the way into April for most of the country, which they are calling "unseasonably cold."
Dangerous storms hit South, snow expected in Northeast
While dangerous storms continue in the South, winter storm warnings are in effect across the Northeast. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
Millions under winter storm watch as snow moves across Midwest and New England
Six states and 14 million Americans are on alert as winter storms move across the Midwest and toward New England, while the West faces another cross-country storm. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
More than 8 inches of snow reported in portions of New England on Friday
A winter storm that dumped up to a foot of snow across parts of the Midwest this week coated the northeastern US with flakes on Friday with some areas in Maine and New Hampshire receiving more than 8 inches.
It's mid-January and the Great Lakes are virtually ice-free. That's a problem.
Ice cover is at a near-record low for this time of year. No ice can affect the food web and cause dangerous snowstorms.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm To Dump Snow From Southern Plains To Midwest And Northeast
A winter storm is developing in the Southwest right now. This storm will impact the Southern Plains, Midwest and Northeast through midweek. Significant snowfall and gusty winds will hamper travel along the path of the storm. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The...
Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting
Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
Arctic front to dump weekend snow from Rockies to Midwest, including Chicago and Milwaukee
An arctic front plowing across the northern tier of the U.S. through the weekend will be accompanied by a burst of snow from the northern Rockies and Plains to the Upper Midwest.
Winter is more than halfway over, and many Northeast cities still await their first snow day
While the western US has been piling up snowfall over the past several weeks, it has been the complete opposite across the Northeast and New England.
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
watchers.news
Frozen In Time: Epic Scenes from Ice Storms in the US
Get an up-close look at the devastating ice storms that have swept across the United States in this awe-inspiring video. From Texas to Arkansas to Tennessee, see the stunning scenes captured from the frontlines of the storm. Experience the chaos and beauty of the frozen landscape as power lines and...
natureworldnews.com
Arctic Cold Front Update: Dangerous Travel Conditions Expected Across US by Early Week [NWS]
An Arctic cold front is set to envelop a large swathe of the Continental United States this week, according to weather forecasts. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the combination of air coming from the Arctic region and existing moisture across the sub-continent could pave the way for a widespread area of dangerous travel conditions from Monday, January 30.
CNN meteorologist gives the latest on severe ice storm hitting the South and Central US
CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray reports on the winter storm bringing ice, sleet and snow to the South and Central US.
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast: Arctic Blast To Usher In Dipping Temperatures, Wind Chills, Frostbite Risks in Northern Plains and Upper Midwest US
A foreseeable arctic blast could bring wind chills and lowering temperatures to the Northern Plains as well as the Upper Midwest of the US, which could increase the risk of frostbite. The impending arctic blast this weekend could be the biggest winter cooldown for the northern part of the country...
