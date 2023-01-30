ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass Lake, MN

Warriors win in Clearbrook, 97-87

Ken Fox with the monster game finishing with 37, with Gerald KB with 24!. For the Bears, Westrum hit his 1,000th point and finished with 29, and Michael Roy had 22!!. Red Lake's JV comes back from being down 22-35 at the half and gets the big win 70-64!
CLEARBROOK, MN
Jerry Allen Reyes "Otto"

Jerry Allen Reyes "Otto" of Cass Lake, Minnesota, passed away on January 27, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 61 years. Survived by wife Rhonda and furry friend Scruffy. Survived by his children Kayla, Shileen, Josh & Brandon, his mother Violet, brothers Danny, Jon, Jack,...
CASS LAKE, MN
BSU & NTC Boast $310 Million Impact on Minnesota's Economy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (January 30, 2023) — Minnesota State, the system of 26 state colleges and seven state universities, released the results of a study that estimates the impact of Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College on the regional economy to be $310.4 million and 2,277 jobs. “Minnesota...
BEMIDJI, MN
Tawana Jean Fairbanks

July 27, 1946 ~ January 26, 2023 (age 76) Tawana Jean Fairbanks of Bemidji, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on January 26, 2023 at Cass Lake Indian Health Service. She was born on July 27, 1946 to Lucille (Scherer) and Albert Fairbanks in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Tawana was the eldest daughter of eight children.
BEMIDJI, MN
Raymond "Ray" Wayne Jenkins, Sr.

Raymond "Ray" Wayne Jenkins, Sr. November 7, 1960 ~ January 29, 2023 (age 62) Raymond "Ray" Wayne Jenkins, Sr., 62, of Cass Lake, Minnesota began his journey to the spirit world on Sunday, January 29th, 2023, from the Cass Lake IHS in Cass Lake, MN. Ray was born on November...
CASS LAKE, MN
Taxi stolen by passenger at northern Minnesota gas station

(FOX 9) - A taxi driver had his vehicle stolen by a passenger while he went to the restroom inside a gas station in northern Minnesota Tuesday evening. According to the Fosston Police Department, at around 6:51 p.m., police were dispatched to Lepier’s East gas station to take a report from a Doyle Taxi Cab driver who had reportedly gone to use the restroom and came back outside to discover his taxi had been stolen.
CASS LAKE, MN
Sanford Bemidji receives national certification as a Wellbriety Treatment Center

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Sanford Health’s substance use disorder program in Bemidji was recently certified as one of less than two dozen Wellbriety Certified Treatment Centers in the nation. To become a Wellbriety Certified Treatment Center, a substance use program must meet specific criteria upheld by the White Bison...
BEMIDJI, MN
Beltrami County Jail Ordered to Reduce Inmate Capacity by 39%

The Beltrami County Jail has been ordered to reduce its inmate capacity from 132 to 80 after the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) found inadequate staffing at the jail created conditions that pose an imminent risk of life-threatening, hard, or serious physical injury to individuals confined or incarcerated in the facility.

