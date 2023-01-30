Read full article on original website
Warriors win in Clearbrook, 97-87
Ken Fox with the monster game finishing with 37, with Gerald KB with 24!. For the Bears, Westrum hit his 1,000th point and finished with 29, and Michael Roy had 22!!. Red Lake's JV comes back from being down 22-35 at the half and gets the big win 70-64!
Jerry Allen Reyes "Otto"
Jerry Allen Reyes "Otto" of Cass Lake, Minnesota, passed away on January 27, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 61 years. Survived by wife Rhonda and furry friend Scruffy. Survived by his children Kayla, Shileen, Josh & Brandon, his mother Violet, brothers Danny, Jon, Jack,...
BSU & NTC Boast $310 Million Impact on Minnesota's Economy
ST. PAUL, Minn. (January 30, 2023) — Minnesota State, the system of 26 state colleges and seven state universities, released the results of a study that estimates the impact of Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College on the regional economy to be $310.4 million and 2,277 jobs. “Minnesota...
Tawana Jean Fairbanks
July 27, 1946 ~ January 26, 2023 (age 76) Tawana Jean Fairbanks of Bemidji, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on January 26, 2023 at Cass Lake Indian Health Service. She was born on July 27, 1946 to Lucille (Scherer) and Albert Fairbanks in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Tawana was the eldest daughter of eight children.
Raymond "Ray" Wayne Jenkins, Sr.
Raymond "Ray" Wayne Jenkins, Sr. November 7, 1960 ~ January 29, 2023 (age 62) Raymond "Ray" Wayne Jenkins, Sr., 62, of Cass Lake, Minnesota began his journey to the spirit world on Sunday, January 29th, 2023, from the Cass Lake IHS in Cass Lake, MN. Ray was born on November...
Taxi stolen by passenger at northern Minnesota gas station
(FOX 9) - A taxi driver had his vehicle stolen by a passenger while he went to the restroom inside a gas station in northern Minnesota Tuesday evening. According to the Fosston Police Department, at around 6:51 p.m., police were dispatched to Lepier’s East gas station to take a report from a Doyle Taxi Cab driver who had reportedly gone to use the restroom and came back outside to discover his taxi had been stolen.
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
Minnesota Couple Shocked By What Popped Up While Ice Fishing
I have only been ice fishing one time in my entire life and I was terrified the whole time convinced that I was going to fall through the ice. Even though it was perfectly safe and mid-February in Ely in a nice little warm shack I was shook. I also...
Suspect Arrested for Fosston Vehicle Theft
Local law enforcement arrested a suspect who stole a vehicle in Fosston yesterday. According to the press release, Fosston Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 6:51 p.m. after being alerted of a stolen vehicle. Upon arriving to Lepier's East gas station, personnel learned that the stolen vehicle was a Doyle Taxi Cab. The driver, who was inside the gas station, stated he came outside to find the vehicle missing.
One Curious Critter Surprises People Ice Fishing in Minnesota. [Video]
If you have ever ice fished in Minnesota, there is one thing that you should just always expect, and that is the unexpected. Spending a little time with a couple of my girlfriends recently, we got on the topic of ice fishing. (Can you tell we are from the Minnesota area?)
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
Sanford Bemidji receives national certification as a Wellbriety Treatment Center
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Sanford Health’s substance use disorder program in Bemidji was recently certified as one of less than two dozen Wellbriety Certified Treatment Centers in the nation. To become a Wellbriety Certified Treatment Center, a substance use program must meet specific criteria upheld by the White Bison...
Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe’s Ahnji-Be-Mah-Diz Recovery Center Secures $850,000 in Federal Funding for Renovations
CASS LAKE– The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe’s Ahnji-Be-Mah-Diz Recovery Center (ARC) is set to undergo a transformative change, thanks to newly announced federal funding, bringing new hope and opportunities for recovery and healing. The ARC has been awarded $850,000 which will go towards future renovations. The funding...
Construction Equipment Maker to Bring Hundreds of Jobs to Minnesota with Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of compact construction equipment...
State: Beltrami County Jail conditions present imminent risk of 'life-threatening harm'
Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center in Bemidji, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Beltrami County Jail staff attempted to prevent and delay inmates from accessing emergency medical care, according to new findings from the Minnesota Department of Corrections. On Friday, the DOC placed the Bemidji facility's license on conditional status and...
Department of Corrections Orders Beltrami County Jail to Reduce Capacity By Wednesday
BEMIDJI, MN (KDLM/MNN) – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is ordering the Beltrami County Jail to reduce its capacity by Wednesday. The DOC received a complaint stemming from a suicide attempt last Tuesday where emergency medical care was delayed. On Friday, the DOC placed the Bemidji facility’s license on...
Beltrami County Jail Ordered to Reduce Inmate Capacity by 39%
The Beltrami County Jail has been ordered to reduce its inmate capacity from 132 to 80 after the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) found inadequate staffing at the jail created conditions that pose an imminent risk of life-threatening, hard, or serious physical injury to individuals confined or incarcerated in the facility.
