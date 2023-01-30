ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Couture Spring 2023 Trend: Metallics

By WWD Staff
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

Metallic sparkle was taken to new heights at the recent spring couture shows in Paris. While silver and gold are to be expected, designers shrewdly injected color into the mix. The glamour crescendoed with sparkling sequins, shining satins and incorporating a mix of intriguing-to-the-eye trompe l’oeil accents.

Pearlessence was seen at last season’s couture shows, and spring marked a new chapter for the trend.

More from WWD

At Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Valentino couture , “Metallic effects ruled, from a silver sequined men’s coat, slung over an open shirt and black shorts, to the ajouré silver embroidery on a bustier dress worn by Kristen McMenamy, who tossed her heels into the crowd after taking a tumble on the runway, looking every inch the reveler walking home barefoot at dawn,” reported WWD’s Joelle Diderich.

This awards season might be the perfect place to debut one of Zuhair Murad’s twinkling numbers — the collection’s wide-brimmed hats, headscarves and ostrich tendrils nodded to the Roaring ’20s, while silhouettes had a more ’70s feel, with flared pants embellished with a graphic meshwork of crystals, sunburst pleats, radiating embroideries and deep necklines parting from accentuated waists.

Jean Paul Gaultier by Haider Ackermann Couture collection is still being debated on social media but as WWD’s Miles Socha reported, “each of the 36 carefully honed, impeccably realized looks paraded Wednesday night paid potent homage to Gaultier’s oeuvre, while also reminding the fashion crowd of Ackermann’s pulse-pounding showmanship, his gift for arresting color combinations and his flair for producing fashion fireworks with simple aesthetic gestures.”

Other shows with arresting metallic looks included: Dior , Armani Privé, Alexis Mabille, Chanel, Valentino , Julia de Libran, Gaurav Gupta, Imane Ayissi and Robert Won.

Many made their case for the upcoming Oscars. Want a viral moment? Go for couture.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Spring 2023 Couture Fashion Trend: Modest Is Hottest

Couturiers wield tremendous creative freedom, allowing them to get away with all sorts of wacky provocations, but theirs is a business like any other. Modesty appear to be selling especially to high-net worth women — and a now sizable group of men — from East Asia and the United Arab Emirates, where abstaining from revealing too much is deeply rooted in the culture.More from WWDCouture Spring 2023 Trend: Covered UpCouture Spring 2023 Trend: WaistCouture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels and Pale Hues And so, bodies remain at the center of the couture story for spring 2023.  But this time, it is the way...
WWD

Yoox, Coco Capitán Drop Sailing-inspired, Deadstock Home and RTW Line

Yoox’s latest capsule combines wit, deadstock and seafarer themes. The 21-piece capsule ranges in price from $41 to $199 and includes home as well as ready-to-wear and accessories.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Spanish artist and photographer Coco Capitán is the key collaborator with Yoox’s latest line. Her past collaborations include Gucci and Charles & Keith. Produced by Yoox’s in-house team 8 by Yoox in Italy, the Yoox x Coco Capitán deadstock capsule utilizes deadstock in more than 80 percent of the collection. Organic cotton was also predominantly used...
WWD

Yarn Makers Embrace DIY Trend With Tactile, Sparkling, Fuzzy Threads for Spring 2024

FLORENCE — How can yarn spinners top 2022 performances this year as the market plateaus and uncertainties loom? That was the hurdle industry operators pondered during the three-day textile trade fair Pitti Filati that unveiled spring 2024 collections. The fair, which closed here on Jan. 27, listed 105 exhibitors and drew 2,850 visitors, 40 percent of which hailed from abroad.More from WWDBrands at the Who's Next, Impact and Bijorhca Trade ShowsA Look Back at Pitti Uomo's 100 Editions of Men's FashionPitti Uomo: The Mecca of Men's Street Style Answers were unanimous as textile executives do not expect to report a similar level...
HOLAUSA

EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns

Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Harper's Bazaar

Salma Hayek Is the Best-Dressed Wedding Guest in a Plunging Mint Green Princess Gown

With her latest outfit, Salma Hayek delivered a master class on how to be the best-dressed guest at a wedding. Last night, the House of Gucci star shared a photo of the ensemble she wore to attend the wedding of Marc Anthony and model Nadia Ferreira. The magnificent Giambattista Valli halter-top gown was washed in a pretty mint green hue. It included a plunging, deep V-neckline lined with glittering crystal studs and a billowing pleated cape train attached to the back of the collar.
People

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Evening Gown Auctioned for More Than $600,000

The velvet dress, which Diana wore for many milestone moments in her life, has been sold for five times the pre-auction estimate One of Princess Diana's most famous dresses just went under the hammer. The purple evening dress, designed by Victor Edelstein in 1989 and worn several times by Diana during the 1990s, sold at Sotheby's in New York on Friday for $604,800 on Friday — more than five times its pre-auction estimate. In deep aubergine silk velvet, the strapless dress with its sweetheart neckline and intricate ruching around the bodice features a...
WWD

IMG Reveals Programming for NYFW: The Shows for February 2023 Season

IMG, the official organizer and operator of NYFW: The Shows has unveiled its slate of programming and events to complement the official NYFW schedule, released by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, in partnership with IMG, last month. NYFW: The Shows is produced by IMG Focus and will take place Feb. 10 to 15, live at Spring Studios and virtually at NYFW.com. They are sponsored by Afterpay.More from WWDThe Best Hair and Beauty Looks at The 2022 CFDA AwardsA 'Youthquake' Is Redefining American FashionCFDA Fashion Awards Winners IMG Fashion Alliance designer Rodarte kicks off NYFW on Feb. 10 at 4 p.m....
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Kate Middleton Models Alexander McQueen in Fiery Red Pantsuit at Shaping Up Pre-launch Event

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, arrived at BAFTA’s London headquarters on Jan. 30, with her husband Prince William, to kick off her new Shaping Up campaign. For the occasion, Middleton wore a red pantsuit. In celebration of the initiative’s debut, she wore a double-breasted single-button jacket with matching trousers by Alexander McQueen. She coordinated the look with red Gianvito Rossi pumps, a red Miu Miu clutch and Chalk statement earrings made from walnut and acrylic with details inspired by the Royal Opera House.More from WWDAlexander McQueen Men's Fall 2023Celebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra...
WWD

Meet BIIA, the Beauty Nonprofit Aiming to Introduce an Industrywide Standard for Inclusivity

Talent managers Stephanie Piza and Jake Webb have joined forces to launch the Beauty In Inclusivity Association, a nonprofit organization that aims to help brands become more inclusive and give rise to an industrywide inclusivity benchmark. “We’re building proprietary auditing tools that can assess the inclusivity of brands, so it’s not a test of ‘Hey, how inclusive are you?’ It’s really a journey we want to take brands on of, ‘Hey, how do we continue to educate ourselves and improve?'” said Webb. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at...
WWD

Jane Fonda Brings Wild Flair in Red Leopard Print Jacket to ‘80 for Brady’ Luncheon

Jane Fonda arrived at the luncheon and panel for her new film, “80 for Brady,” on Monday in Los Angeles, wearing an animal-inspired ensemble. In honor of the luncheon and panel for her new film, the actress wore a red leopard print sequin jacket, black trousers and black square-toe shoes. She accessorized the look with a bracelet and statement earrings.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout Style For makeup, Fonda went for an elevated daytime look...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

How to Watch Grammy Awards 2023: Free Red Carpet Livestream, Nominees, Performers, Host and More

As awards season rolls on, what seems to arguably be music’s biggest night is coming closer. The 65th annual Grammy Awards, which honors the best and brightest in the music industry, will take place next month. The 2023 Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. The annual awards ceremony recognizes outstanding recordings, compositions and musical artists over the past year. Comedian Trevor Noah is returning to host the ceremony for the third consecutive year. Some of this year’s nominees include Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Brandi Carlile.More from WWDAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Grace De Monaco Fragrance Collection Sails Into U.K. Market With Harrods

LONDON — The Grace De Monaco luxury fragrance and silk accessory collection is landing in the U.K. at Harrods on Wednesday, as part of an international rollout plan for the luxury house founded in 2021. Grace De Monaco, which sells fragrance, homeware and accessories, describes itself as a “luxury-for-good maison” and a “new model” for high-end brands. All profits from product sales are destined for the Princess Grace Foundation USA, which supports emerging artists in theater, dance and film.More from WWDAlexander McQueen Men's Fall 2023Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at HarrodsA Look Back at Neiman's Distinguished Service Award Harrods will launch with...
WWD

White Milano Is Ready to ‘Face the New’

WHITE MILANO’S NEW DESIGNERS: Ready-to-wear and accessory trade show White Milano, is gearing up to host 300 brands and several projects in the Tortona, Italy, fashion district, running Feb. 24 to 27. The title of this year’s campaign to communicate the trade show, which was entrusted to photographer Arash Radpour, is “Facing the New.”More from WWDBuyers Hope Paris Fashions Spark Rtw SalesInterior Pre-Fall 2023Looks from Salon International de la Lingerie Paris 2023 Radpour was inspired by the genome map, recently completed by experts, which records the unique characteristics of each human being. For this reason, he chose four unknown individuals whose...
WWD

Loewe Lands Its Broomstick at Selfridges With ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ Installation

LONDON — With a long and dark January wrapped, Selfridges and Loewe are looking to warmer, brighter times with the opening of an installation at the Corner Shop that melds fantasy with reality, Studio Ghibli style.  On Wednesday, the brands will unveil Loewe x Howl’s Moving Castle, a monthlong installation that riffs on the rich imagery and escapism of the 2004 Japanese fantasy epic “Howl’s Moving Castle,” about a bewitched young girl’s triumphant battle against the evils of sorcery.More from WWDAlexander McQueen Men's Fall 2023Loewe Men's Fall 2023Jenny Packham RTW Spring 2023 Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson, a fan of the film’s...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: A First Look at Tiffany and Nike’s Sneaker and Accessories Collaboration

Tiffany and Nike are pulling the lid back further on their hotly rumored collaboration, which includes a sneaker, along with footwear-focused sterling silver accessories. WWD can exclusively reveal that the Tiffany and Nike sneaker — officially called the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 — will be released on March 7. The low-top style, which was designed to celebrate the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, is priced at $400.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Nicola Peltz Beckham Is the Latest GCDS Muse

MILAN — Nicola Peltz Beckham is the latest addition to the inner circle of GCDS creative director Giuliano Calza — an increasingly packed group including bestie Dua Lipa and fellow designers such as Amina Muaddi and The Attico’s Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini.More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignInside Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Event Presented by Facebook GamingMaude Apatow Stars in Asos x Adidas Originals Resort Collection The American actress and daughter-in-law of Victoria and David Beckham is the latest muse of the hip Italian brand, and was tapped to front its spring 2023 advertising campaign,...
FLORIDA STATE
WWD

Billy Porter Puts Artistic Spin on Athleisure in Puma Suit With Dramatic Hat at ‘80 for Brady’ Premiere

Billy Porter put an artistic spin on sportswear for the “80 for Brady” premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Porter, who is known for his avant-garde looks, arrived at the red carpet screening wearing a full Puma outfit from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Porter’s look, which consisted of the T7-inspired suit, matching coat and Puma x Palomo hat, debuted down the Puma Futrograde runway in September during New York Fashion Week. On top of the suit, Porter wore a textured coat in a neutral brown, slightly off his shoulders.More from WWDBest Costume Design Oscar Nominees 2023: A Closer LookAtlantis...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Sotheby’s to Auction Hong Kong Property Tycoon Joseph Lau’s Rare Hermès Bags

Joseph Lau, one of Hong Kong’s most prominent property developers, is selling his rare handbag collection through Sotheby’s via an online auction from Monday to Feb. 9. It will be followed by a second installment of bags in July. The first batch of 77 rare bags, which Lau acquired over the past two decades, is valued at 16.3 million Hong Kong dollars, or $2 million. Part of the sale proceeds will go to charity, Sotheby’s revealed.More from WWDHermès Men's Fall 2023Hermès RTW Spring 2023A Look at the Luxury Commodification of Williamsburg Touted as the largest single-owner handbag sale in Asia, the lot...
WWD

Reece Yeboah Talks Cos, an Auction of Rare Hermès Bags, Alicia Keys’ Cognac Ads

YEBOAH’S COS: When Reece Yeboah was young he traveled from his home in London to Accra and back again a few years later. The journey was the making of him as a man, and as a designer. His debut collaboration with Cos is set to hit shop floors this week and he’s called it “Metamorphosis” after his coming-of-age experiences in Ghana.More from WWDHermès Men's Fall 2023Hermès RTW Spring 2023A Look at the Luxury Commodification of Williamsburg In an interview, the designer said that when he was 11, his mother handed him a one-way ticket to Accra to “straighten me out” because he...
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy