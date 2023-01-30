ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save the Duck Moves Into Swimwear

By Jean E. Palmieri
 3 days ago
Save the Duck may be best known for its sustainable outerwear that is not made from traditional down. But the Italian brand has also been expanding its reach in recent years to a variety of sportswear products as it strives to be known as a year-round label.

As part of that mission the company is offering its sustainable swimwear made from recycled plastic bottles to the American market for the first time for spring.

Save the Duck had offered one swim style per season for men in Europe only, but now it is offering two styles for men and boys in the U.S. The initial capsule offers either a 6-inch or an 8-inch inseam for men in a variety of solids and prints and a variety of prints for boys.

The men’s capsule retails for $78 or $88 and is available in sizes XS to XXL, while the boys’ sells for $58 or $68 in sizes 2 to 16. Both will be sold online, at the brand’s new U.S. flagship in SoHo in New York City as well as at select retailers.

“We are excited to expand further into a lifestyle collection, adding new silhouettes to our offerings beyond outerwear and accessories,” said Save the Duck chief executive officer and founder Nicolas Bargi. “This expansion furthers the Save the Duck customer into a year-round wardrobe, all while keeping the environment at the top of mind.”

