gsabusiness.com
Bradshaw Automotive Group sold to North Carolina company
Bradshaw Automotive Group, founded by William Bradshaw 43 years ago, has sold its assets to the Anderson Automotive Group of North Carolina. The transaction closed Jan. 30. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in Greer in 1979, Bradshaw Automotive grew into one of the bestknown auto dealership...
gsabusiness.com
HOT PROPERTIES: Greenville Housing Fund buys apartments for $31M
Greenville Housing Fund purchased Century Plaza Apartments, formerly known as The Ivy, a 212-unit complex on Century Drive in the Overbrook neighborhood for $31 million. It is the Greenville Housing Fund’s largest financial transaction ever, according to a news release from the nonprofit. The acquisition was facilitated in partnership...
gsabusiness.com
Ohio-based construction company to open Greenville office
Messer Construction Co. is expanding into South Carolina, opening its 11th regional office in the Upstate. According to a news release, the new office in downtown Greenville also serves Spartanburg and Anderson, as well as surrounding counties. Messer Construction Co. Vice President and Region Leader Erin Thompson has been with the company for 25 years and is responsible for overall operations. Greenville native Matt Irwin leads business development for Messer.
gsabusiness.com
Two new restaurants coming to Mauldin mixed-use development
More dining and drinks options are coming to BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. The development group who brought The Warehouse at Vaughn’s in Simpsonville, Warehouse at Midtown, Bourbon St. at Hampton Station, and the recently announced City Market at BridgeWay Station, is introducing two new food and beverage concepts at the under construction mixed-use development in Mauldin.
gsabusiness.com
Downtown Simpsonville restaurant to add rooftop dining
The Slice, a pizzeria located in downtown Simpsonville, is adding rooftop dining this spring. The rooftop expansion will add 55 seats, bringing the capacity to serve around 150 people at any given time, according to a news release. Located at 134 S. Main St., The Slice’s rooftop will feature a...
gsabusiness.com
New Greenville primary care practice offers flat-rate health care for employees
A new primary care practice by Prisma Health will house the health system’s first direct primary care office, a new business-to-business option in which employers pay a flat monthly rate or annual fee that offers their employees comprehensive primary care, including a range of medications and lab tests, without additional fees or co-pays.
