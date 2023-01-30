Messer Construction Co. is expanding into South Carolina, opening its 11th regional office in the Upstate. According to a news release, the new office in downtown Greenville also serves Spartanburg and Anderson, as well as surrounding counties. Messer Construction Co. Vice President and Region Leader Erin Thompson has been with the company for 25 years and is responsible for overall operations. Greenville native Matt Irwin leads business development for Messer.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO