Legendary soul singer Smokey Robinson is at a point in his life and career where he’s ready to tell it all, including his past affair with fellow Motown icon Diana Ross. Robinson sat down for a tell-all interview on VladTV where he opened up about his history with Ross which dates back to their upbringing in Detroit. The “Cruisin” singer first met Ross when he was 12 years old and lived four doors down from the future Supremes lead singer.
Singer Barrett Strong, who cut Motown's first million-selling song and helped create hits for artists like the Temptations and Marvin Gaye, has died.
Smokey Robinson is officially coming back with new music. Robinson hyped fans with the good news by sharing a black-and-white video of him on his Twitter page Thursday. The iconic singer revealed that his first solo album in nearly a decade, "Gasms," would be out on April 28. He shared...
James Brown was an iconic American musician who is recognized as one of the most influential figures in rhythm and blues, soul, funk and protest civil rights music. Born and raised in Augusta, Georgia on May 3rd 1933, James Brown spent most of his early life singing gospel music in the local baptist church choir. As a teenager, he began to explore rhythm and blues artists such as Little Richard and Fats Domino. He took their styles of music and began to create his own unique sound by combining elements from both genres.
Marvin Gaye is a renowned American singer-songwriter and musician who was well known for his contributions to the genres of rhythm and blues, soul, funk and pop music. He is widely recognized as one of the most influential artists of all time, having had a profound impact on popular culture, not only in terms of his music but also through his activism in civil rights issues. As an artist, he pushed boundaries both musically and lyrically, introducing new sounds and ideas that were integral to the development of modern-day R&B.
While watching the second episode of America’s Got Talent All-Stars, talent show fans were quick to notice a familiar face, Grace Franklin. Franklin was originally seen on American Idol‘s season 20 premiere episode in March 2022. Grace Franklin Made Her TV Debut on American Idol Season 20. On...
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
Whether he’s working with Kelly Clarkson on a singing competition show, with Martha Stewart on some crossover television spectacular, or performing hits like “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” Snoop Dogg has become a household name with his smooth style and skillful lyrics. But did you know...
Barrett Strong, popularly known for being the first singer to strike a hit single under the legendary Motown records, has passed away; take a look at the early life and successful career of the musician before his death. According to Rolling Stone, the singer passed away at the age of...
(January 29, 2023) He was quietly a pioneer on the label that became synonymous with 60s soul music: both the organization's first hitmaker and one of its key songwriters for a decade. Today we are sad to report the passing of Motown star Barrett Strong at age 81. The Mississippi-born...
Smokey Robinson has announced a new album, Gasms. The project is set to drop on Friday, April 28. The new LP will be Robinson’s first in almost 10 years. The Motown standout released Smokey & Friends in 2014, which featured other big names like Elton John, James Taylor, Steven Tyler, Mary J. Blige, Sheryl Crow, and John Legend. To celebrate the album news, Robinson also released the project’s lead single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other.”
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
Motown Records star Barrett Strong has passed away at the age of 81. Strong was Motown’s primary hitmaker and songwriter as the label transitioned through the 1960s. Born in West Point, Mississippi, Strong was one of the first acts to sign with the startup record label. His first hit, “Money (That’s What I Want)” reached the number two spot on the U.S. R&B chart. This led to Strong writing hits for many artists for years to come. Barrett had a hand in writing songs for The Temptations, such as “Cloud Nine”, “Papa Was A Rolling Stone”, and “Just my Imagination” to name a few. He helped write Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” and Edwin Starr’s “War.”
Rock The Bells has revealed a stacked lineup for the inaugural Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience, in partnership with Sixthman. Hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae, guests will set sail in November 2023 with some of the culture’s most recognized and established talents. The full lineup includes Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, and more.More from VIBE.comWatch LL Cool J Accept Key To The City At...
We are a roughly a week way before the 2023 Grammy Awards, and hip-hop is represented in several categories at this year's annual telecast. Leading the pack in the rap and major categories is Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and Song of the Year and Best Music Video for his brilliant tune, "The Heart Part 5."
Tye Tribbett Released in July via Motown Gospel, All Things New. This is Tye Tribbett’s trailblazing new album that encapsulates the ways he honors the musical tradition in which he operates, all while continuously redefining and stretching its limits within a modern musical landscape. Tribbett follows the throughline between gospel, funk and hip-hop, illustrating the way one flows into another and illuminates the connective tissue amongst them, all in both energy and heritage.
The Grammys will pay homage to lives of Loretta Lynn, Migos rapper Takeoff and Christine McVie with star-studded performances during Sunday's ceremony. The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the ceremony will honor the three musicians who died last year with special performances during its in memoriam segment. Kacey Musgraves will...
On this day in 1989, Bay Area rap legend Too $hort released his second album Life Is …Too $hort on the legendary, but now defunct Jive/RCA imprint. Not long after $hort retired from selling thousands of units from the trunk of his car, his fifth full-length studio release became his top-selling album to date. Even after dropping over twenty albums, Too $hort’s most successful LP was this ten-track gem laced with creative arrangements of curse words and a crash course on the pimp game. Tracks like “Pimp the Ho” and “Don’t Fight The Feelin'” were instructional tracks to those outside of Oakland unfamiliar with $hort, while songs like “Cusswords” and the title track gave off an “American hood” appeal that many around the country during the crack era could relate to.
