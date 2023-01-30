SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane’s NAACP President Kiantha Duncan resigned Monday night after leading the local chapter since 2020. Duncan was vice president before becoming president of Spokane’s NAACP. From the start, she made waves as one of the first openly lesbian NAACP chapter presidents nationwide. “Definitely the first person here in eastern Washington at the Spokane branch to ever do that,” Kurtis Robinson who is now the NAACP president said. In Duncan’s time as president, a lot happened, most significantly, the Black Lives Matter Protests in 2020 and the loss of a major black figure in 2022, Sandy Williams. “Kiantha brought just a special magic to that, the ability and willingness and the finesse to have conversations about this stuff over and over again, and really help people feel seen and be heard,” he said. Both she and Robinson helped rebuild the organization after the controversy with former president Rachel Dolezal. “It’s taken years to build that back up to the place that it is while also knowing that again, as we build it back up and try to save and heal what’s happened, we’re also moving forward,” he said. According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review Duncan decided to leave because of a difference in philosophy between the NAACP and other organizations it often works with when it comes to advocacy. Robinson said he has dealt with similar differences. “It’s the complexity of being human. Right. So we all have different perspectives, even though we might both see the light, your view of the light is going to be different, just based on the fact that you’re you and I’m me,” he said. He said besides that, the role can take a toll on anyone. Robinson was president from 2017 to 2020 but he’s not done yet. With Duncan resigned, he is taking the seat of president yet again. “I have mixed feelings about it,” he said. Robinson plans to turn his focus to the youth in our community. “How are we and how have we been engaging with our youth, and to continue to make sure that their voices are heard, and that the things that they are articulating our needs are meaningfully acted on to the best of our ability,” he said. “That includes taking ownership of the fact that up to these recent times, we may be almost certainly haven’t done the greatest job with that.” According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, Duncan plans to continue her humanitarian work. NonStop Local did reach out to Duncan but has not heard back.

