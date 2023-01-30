Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
Related
KREM
Bonnie Raitt 'Just Like That' Tour comes to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — After releasing her 21st album "Just Like That," GRAMMY award-winning singer Bonnie Raitt will be performing in Spokane on Sept. 6, 2023. The new album landed Raitt four GRAMMY nominations on top of receiving the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award. "Just Like That" was number one on...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane NAACP president Kiantha Duncan resigns
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane’s NAACP President Kiantha Duncan resigned Monday night after leading the local chapter since 2020. Duncan was vice president before becoming president of Spokane’s NAACP. From the start, she made waves as one of the first openly lesbian NAACP chapter presidents nationwide. “Definitely the first person here in eastern Washington at the Spokane branch to ever do that,” Kurtis Robinson who is now the NAACP president said. In Duncan’s time as president, a lot happened, most significantly, the Black Lives Matter Protests in 2020 and the loss of a major black figure in 2022, Sandy Williams. “Kiantha brought just a special magic to that, the ability and willingness and the finesse to have conversations about this stuff over and over again, and really help people feel seen and be heard,” he said. Both she and Robinson helped rebuild the organization after the controversy with former president Rachel Dolezal. “It’s taken years to build that back up to the place that it is while also knowing that again, as we build it back up and try to save and heal what’s happened, we’re also moving forward,” he said. According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review Duncan decided to leave because of a difference in philosophy between the NAACP and other organizations it often works with when it comes to advocacy. Robinson said he has dealt with similar differences. “It’s the complexity of being human. Right. So we all have different perspectives, even though we might both see the light, your view of the light is going to be different, just based on the fact that you’re you and I’m me,” he said. He said besides that, the role can take a toll on anyone. Robinson was president from 2017 to 2020 but he’s not done yet. With Duncan resigned, he is taking the seat of president yet again. “I have mixed feelings about it,” he said. Robinson plans to turn his focus to the youth in our community. “How are we and how have we been engaging with our youth, and to continue to make sure that their voices are heard, and that the things that they are articulating our needs are meaningfully acted on to the best of our ability,” he said. “That includes taking ownership of the fact that up to these recent times, we may be almost certainly haven’t done the greatest job with that.” According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, Duncan plans to continue her humanitarian work. NonStop Local did reach out to Duncan but has not heard back.
KREM
Spokane's high school spirit week schedule
Once a year, Spokane public high schools celebrate their school spirit in a very special way: with rivalry. Spirit week can be dated back all the way to the 1980s when Lewis and Clark High School and Ferris High School created the "Rubber Chicken Game." The rivalry has been a...
Spokane city leaders hold press conference on progress of clearing out I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane city leaders held a press conference Wednesday about the shrinking homeless encampment on WSDOT property and how the Right-Of-Way initiative plan helped in these efforts. Last summer, the city submitted a plan to the state on how it would get people out of the encampment...
KXLY
WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
Coeur d'Alene tractor company donates machine to Children's Village
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — General Manager of Coeur d’Alene Tractor Matt Adams presented Children’s Village CEO Vanessa Moos with a shiny new Kubota tractor Monday, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. “Isn’t she cute?” Moos said as Adams unloaded it from...
KXLY
Spokane community leaders frustrated following police accountability roundtable
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane community leaders are issuing demands, saying they're done working with city officials to bring more police accountability and reform. Following the protests and riots over the death of George Floyd in 2020, the city asked the community to join roundtable discussions to create new policies for Spokane Police, focused on equity and officer accountability.
spokanefavs.com
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Displays The Saint John’s Bible Through Feb. 20
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Displays The Saint John’s Bible Through Feb. 20. This news story was made possible by contributions to FāVS from readers like you. Thank you. In 1998, the monks at St. John’s Abbey in Collegeville, Minnesota, chose to bring in the new millennium by imagining the 2,000 year old (or more) words of Scripture in a way that would capture the zeitgeist of modern times without losing the concept of anno Domini. The result is The Saint John’s Bible, an illuminated bible reminiscent of the ancient texts that were transcribed across abbeys throughout Europe during the last millennium.
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
Efforts to maintain North Idaho Centennial Trail underway
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho Centennial Trail Foundation is forging ahead with efforts to maintain and improve what is considered one of the region's greatest assets, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "We advocate for all things trail," said Tim Keaty, trail foundation...
KXLY
Sunny & cold, then clouds and still cold
Grab your cold weather gear! Expect clear and bitter cold today with clouds and possible flurries overnight. Tuesday, we are in the low 20's then, we start to slowly warm up Wednesday. What we're tracking. Sunny and cold today. That will be followed clouds and scattered flurries Tuesday. Then, expect...
North Idaho skier fights off coyote attack at Schweizter, shares experience
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sofia Montalbano attends school in Oregon. While visiting the Inland Northwest, she decided to go to Schweitzer for the first time. That day ended early after a coyote attacked her, and now wildlife authorities are asking others to stay vigilant while skiing on the mountain. Montalbano...
This Is Washington's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism rounded up the best place to grab fried chicken in every state.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
KREM
Spokane News & Weather: Jan. 31 | Up With KREM
Temperatures remain cold, tips to protect your pipes and more Spokane News and Weather for Ja. 31, 2023.
KXLY
A bitter cold start today
It'll be clear and bitter cold today with clouds and possible flurries overnight. Tuesday we are in the low 20's then we start to slowly warm up Wednesday. For Thursday, it'll be mostly cloudy with average mid 30 temps. We're expecting it to be near 40 on Friday and the weekend with light rain/snow possible Friday and Sunday.
FOX 28 Spokane
Warm up on the way!
Start time temperatures will pop out of the single digits and into the teens and 20’s, with daytime highs slowly heading into the upper 20’s, 30’s and finally the 40’s by the end of the week. There is a light band of snow expected for the...
KXLY
The worst of the cold is behind us, but so is the best of sunshine - Kris
We are tracking a warming trend in the forecast that will bring our temperatures back up to average by the middle of the week. We are also tracking two weak disturbances that could bring a few flurries to the region Tuesday afternoon. Plan your Tuesday. You won't need your heaviest...
KXLY
Camp Hope Update: Numbers declining, fence removal planned
SPOKANE, Wash. — In a recent update from WSDOT, the number of people living at Camp Hope continues to shrink. According to WSDOT, there are now an estimated 124 people living at the Camp compared to the estimated 138 people that were at the camp on Jan. 9. Over...
KHQ Right Now
Slick conditions for Wednesday commute
Tuesday brought an impressive Winter Weather system through the region. Snowfall totals range from .5"-2" throughout the Spokane region. Overnight temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will drop down to the low 20s which will cause snow on roadways to freeze over. Expect slick conditions on area roadways throughout Wednesday, especially on less traveled secondary roads.
Comments / 2