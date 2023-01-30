ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden and Pence appear to have made honest mistakes. Trump stole from the government lied about it, obstructed an official investigation.

I really don't mind the GOP oversight because all they are doing is chasing ridiculous conspiracies that only they believe in and none of the investigations they have conducted over the years never led to anything so let them waste time and tax payers money, Americans are quickly realizing what a mistake they made voting for Republicans

Republicans are not going to do anything for the country but investigate the Democrats! Time to vote them out in 2024 !

