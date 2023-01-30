Grizzlies hold moment of silence Sunday for Tyre Nichols

The Memphis Grizzlies held a moment of silence Sunday for Tyre Nichols before they played the Indiana Pacers , the club's first home game since footage was released of Memphis police officers beating Nichols to death after a traffic stop Jan. 7.

Nichols, 29, died three days after the beating occurred. Five officers were fired and all face second-degree murder charges as well as charges of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

"Obviously, our city is going through a really tough time right now, I'm kind of focused on that more than basketball," Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said, adding that the footage was "very disturbing."

Guard Tyus Jones , who was in Minnesota at the time of George Floyd's death in 2020, said it was hard to deal with the emotions.

"It's a sad situation. It's unfortunate,'' Jones said. "A lot of emotions flowing. ... Anger because that shouldn't happen. That's not supposed to happen."

