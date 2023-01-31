Nadhim Zahawi – live: Sunak rejects claims ex-chancellor was treated unfairly

Downing Street has rejected claims made by allies of Nadhim Zahawi, who have claimed he was treated unfairly during ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus’ short investigation into his tax affairs.

The ex-chancellor’s allies told The Spectator that he had told Tom Scholar, then permanent secretary at the Treasury, about the HMRC fine he received in September.

They also claim his ministerial register of interests was up to date in September, despite Sir Laurie Magnus’s report stating that he had failed to update it until this month.

But Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman rejected the idea any government officials knew of a penalty in September. “The penalty fact was not set out until a later date. As the [ethics adviser] made clear, [Mr Zahawi] did not declare the details of the fine … until January.”

Zahawi allies also said he only got a 30-minute hearing from Sir Laurie on Wednesday. But it is understood Mr Zahawi and Sir Laurie had a second conversation on Saturday.

Downing Street said Sir Laurie was working to publish the latest ministerial register of interests but gave no time line. The latest list was released back in May 2022.