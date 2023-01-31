ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi – live: Sunak rejects claims ex-chancellor was treated unfairly

By Stuti Mishra and Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oMtGt_0kViU2zT00

Downing Street has rejected claims made by allies of Nadhim Zahawi, who have claimed he was treated unfairly during ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus’ short investigation into his tax affairs.

The ex-chancellor’s allies told The Spectator that he had told Tom Scholar, then permanent secretary at the Treasury, about the HMRC fine he received in September.

They also claim his ministerial register of interests was up to date in September, despite Sir Laurie Magnus’s report stating that he had failed to update it until this month.

But Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman rejected the idea any government officials knew of a penalty in September. “The penalty fact was not set out until a later date. As the [ethics adviser] made clear, [Mr Zahawi] did not declare the details of the fine … until January.”

Zahawi allies also said he only got a 30-minute hearing from Sir Laurie on Wednesday. But it is understood Mr Zahawi and Sir Laurie had a second conversation on Saturday.

Downing Street said Sir Laurie was working to publish the latest ministerial register of interests but gave no time line. The latest list was released back in May 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss comeback defence is damaging ‘nonsense’, says top David Cameron aide

A top Downing Street aide in the David Cameron government has warned the Tory party that listening to Liz Truss will lead to “cataclysmic defeat” at the next general election.Sir Craig Oliver, former No 10 communications chief, told The Independent that Ms Truss was trying to “rock the boat” for Rishi Sunak – describing her 4000-word article defending unfunded tax cuts was “nonsense”.Ms Truss blamed the left-wing “economic establishment” and resistance in her own party for the turmoil seen in her disastrous six-week reign, and attacked her successor for raising tax.Writing for The Independent, Mr Oliver said her attacks...
The Independent

One in three Conservative voters view Tories as ‘party of sleaze’

More than one-third of Conservative voters view the Tories as “the party of sleaze”, new polling for The Independent has found, as Rishi Sunak struggles to draw a line under the scandal-ladden era of Boris Johnson.The Savanta ComRes survey found that 45 per cent of voters view the Tories as the party sleaze – including 37 per cent of those who voted Conservative at the 2019 election.Only one in ten voters (11 per cent) view Mr Sunak’s party as “moral”. In comparison, 38 per cent say Labour is the party of “morals” and only 14 per cent view the opposition...
The Independent

Jeremy Corbyn should be allowed to stand for Labour, says Unite boss

The head of one of Britain’s biggest trade unions has suggested that Jeremy Corbyn be allowed to stand as the Labour candidate for Islington North at the next election.Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, stated Mr Corbyn – currently suspended – “is a Labour MP” and appeared criticised the party’s internal investigation into the former leader. “Jeremy Corbyn is a Labour MP. The party has gone through an investigation, in inverted commas,” she told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, using air quotes when she said “investigation”.She added: “It’s clear he’s a Labour MP. And, of course, I think if...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak ‘prepared to withdraw from European Convention on Human Rights’

Rishi Sunak could take the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) if the government’s plans to curb illegal migration are found to be unlawful.It comes as official estimates suggest 65,000 migrants are expected to arrive in the UK this year compared to the 45,000 who claimed asylum in 2022.Suella Braverman , the home secretary, is said to have drawn up plans to curb illegal migration that would push the “boundaries” of international law, including removing the right of migrants to appeal their exclusion from the asylum system.However, if the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg...
The Independent

It wasn’t me: Ex-UK PM Truss blames 'system' for her failure

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss says her failure wasn't her fault. Truss on Sunday blamed a “powerful economic establishment” and internal Conservative Party opposition for the rapid collapse of her government, and said she still believes her tax-cutting policies were the right ones.Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister resigned in October, six weeks into the job, after her inaugural budget plan sparked market mayhem.Breaking her post-premiership silence in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper, Truss said she underestimated the resistance her free-market policies would face from “the system.” “I am not claiming to be blameless in what happened, but fundamentally I was...
The Independent

Parole Board due to release serial rapist despite opposition from Dominic Raab

A serial rapist who targeted young mothers is due to be released from jail despite an appeal from the justice secretary.The Parole Board has rejected an application from Dominic Raab, who is also the deputy prime minister, to cancel the scheduled release of repeat offender Andrew Barlow.But the decision may be challenged through an appeal to the High Court.Barlow, 66, from Bolton in Lancashire, was jailed for life in 1988 with a minimum term of 20 years for 11 rapes, three attempted rapes and a range of other offences committed in the 1980s.The convict, formerly called Andrew Longmire, was found...
The Independent

Revealed: Shocking accounts of migrants handcuffed and self-harming in UK’s chaotic asylum system

Asylum seekers were handcuffed and restrained after self-harming in scenes of desperation and chaos at a controversial migrant processing centre, The Independent can reveal.Shocking accounts by Home Office staff and private contractors record fights breaking out over food and overcrowding as the population at Manston climbed towards 4,000 people in October.Documents obtained under freedom of information laws by Liberty Investigates, part of the Liberty civil rights charity, and seen by The Independent, show how staff restrained detainees and locked them in “cell vans” at the former military base in Kent.The first detailed testimony of the conditions described by the guards...
The Independent

Jailed Trump Organization executive could face more charges as hush money probe heats up

Allen Weisselberg, the longtime Trump Organization chief financial officer who is currently serving a five-month prison sentence on tax fraud charges, could end up facing new criminal charges from Manhattan prosecutors who have renewed efforts to examine whether former president Donald Trump should face an indictment of his own.Weisselberg pleaded guilty last year to tax fraud charges and later testified against the company where he has worked for most of his adult life. But at the same time, he has refused to give evidence against the former president, his longtime boss. According to the New York Times, Weisselberg could...
The Independent

Scholz says Putin has never threatened to kill him, in contrast to Boris Johnson claims

German chancellor Olaf Scholz says he has never been threatened by Russia’s Vladimir Putin, in stark contrast to recent comments made by Boris Johnson.In an interview with Sunday newspaper Bild am Sonntag Mr Scholz said that during his telephone conversations with the Russian president, Mr Putin “has not made any threats against me or Germany”.Mr Scholz’s comments come after those made by former British prime minister Mr Johnson, who claimed in an interview for a BBC documentary that the Russian president threatened to kill him in a missile attack, saying “it would only take a minute”, in a call...
The Independent

Putin has promised not to kill Zelensky, claims former Israeli PM

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett has claimed that Russian president Vladimir Putin promised he would not kill his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.In an interview with journalist Hanoch Daum, self-published on Mr Bennett’s own YouTube channel, Mr Bennett said: “I knew Zelensky was under threat, in a bunker ... I said to him [Putin], ‘Do you intend to kill Zelensky?’ He said, ‘I won’t kill Zelensky.’“I then said to him, ‘I have to understand that you’re giving me your word that you won’t kill Zelensky.’ He said, ‘I’m not going to kill Zelensky.’”In the early days of the war...
The Independent

Supreme Court justices reportedly used personal email accounts and left ‘burn bags’ of documents in hallways

Supreme Court justices have used personal email accounts in their work and burn bags were left open in hallways, a CNN report has alleged. The report claims that justices frequently used personal email accounts to send sensitive messages – avoiding using the secure servers put in place to protect the information. This, and several other security setbacks, were not included in the report that the court released last month following last spring’s leak of the draft opinion ending Roe v Wade and the constitutional right to abortion. Staff allegedly used printers that didn’t log printouts, could print sensitive files...
The Independent

Republican representative calls on Biden to resign over Chinese balloon: ‘Catastrophic spectacle’

Republican South Carolina Representative Joe Wilson has called for President Joe Biden to resign over his handling of the Chinese spy balloon, which was shot down by the US military off the coast of Mr Wilson’s home state. “The catastrophic Chinese Spy Balloon spectacle clearly threatened American families from Alaska to my home community in South Carolina and confirms President Biden and Vice President Harris should resign,” Mr Wilson tweeted on Saturday night after the balloon had been taken out of the sky. “My call for their resignation was valid in August 2021 due to the surrender and disastrous...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Voices: The Tories need Liz Truss’s nonsense like a hole in the head

Liz Truss’s 4,000-word article explaining how she became Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister is a communications disaster, both for her and for the Conservative Party.Anyone worth their salt would have told her she needed to win permission to be heard before trying to take the moral high ground. That would have meant a long period of reflection, allowing time for wounds to heal, and saying sorry for taking the country to the brink of disaster. She has done none of this, and is instead expecting us to believe it is we who have got it all so badly wrong.To be fair,...
The Independent

Truss points the finger of blame for failed economic growth plan

“I am not claiming to be blameless in what happened,” says Liz Truss as she set out for the first time her detailed defence of her turbulent and short-lived premiership.Nevertheless her article for The Sunday Telegraph is hardly the mea culpa that some might have expected following her chaotic 49-day tenure in No 10.Over the course of 4,000 words she identifies a series of culprits far and wide who, she argues, led to her government being made a “scapegoat” for longstanding economic woes.They start off with the Bank of England, which she said failed to curb inflation by cutting interest...
The Independent

Chinese spy balloon – live: Defence official says balloons were in US airspace three times during Trump admin

In the wake of a Chinese spy balloon entering US airspace this week, a senior defence official is now saying Chinese spy balloons previously entered US airspace three times during Donald Trump’s presidency,This comes as Mr Trump and other Republicans have rejected such assertions, attempting to blame the incursions on Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.The Defence Department said in a statement on Saturday that “Chinese balloons briefly transited the continental United States at least three times during the prior administration”.Yet another balloon entered US airspace previously during Mr Biden’s time as president, the Associated Press reported.Mr Trump appeared...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Trump complains about ex-allies entering 2024 race: ‘I helped those people’

Former president Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at the cast of erstwhile allies and former administration officials who are looking to throw their hats into the ring for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.Mr Trump, who is the only declared GOP candidate for president thus far, called out his former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, his ex-UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, and Florida governor Ron DeSantis during an interview on radio host Hugh Hewitt’s eponymous programme.Asked if people who he’d helped to reach their former positions should now run against him, Mr Trump replied: “Yeah, I would say that”.“You know,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Tucker Carlson calls Boris Johnson a ‘coward’ after ex-British PM scorns GOP for being ‘scared’ of Fox host

Fox News host Tucker Carlson lashed out at former British prime minister Boris Johnson and called him a “coward” for not coming on his show.On Thursday, Carlson said on his show that Mr Johnson had been invited to come as a guest to speak about his stand on the war in Ukraine.Carlson referred to Mr Johnson’s statement earlier in the day when he said “cowards” in Washington were afraid of appearing on the show.“Yet he never mentioned he was one of them,” said Carlson.“We had invited Boris Johnson hours before he said that. It was remarkable and remarkably dishonest....
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Trump’s 2016 campaign to pay $450k in NDA lawsuit settlement

A staffer for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign for president will receive as much as $25,000 in a legal settlement should a judge overseeing her suit against the former president’s first White House bid approve the deal.The legal case itself will also have much greater implications beyond a mere monetary penalty for Mr Trump as well.The Trump campaign had proposed the settlement with Jessica Denson, who accused another staffer on the campaign of sexually harassing her as well as being generally abusive, The New York Times first reported this weekend. It isn’t final yet, but members of her legal team...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy