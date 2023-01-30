ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Eagles emerge as 2-point favorites over Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

By David Purdum
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wFuTJ_0kVhk7C500

Oddsmakers initially made Super Bowl LVII a toss-up, but the Philadelphia Eagles emerged as the betting favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Caesars Sportsbook and other bookmakers opened the line on Super Bowl LVII at pick 'em Sunday night. Within an hour of posting the line, the Eagles became 2-point favorites.

The favored team in the Super Bowl is 39-17 straight up, according to ESPN Stats & Information's archived point spreads.

Caesars Sportsbook reported taking 24 bets of $10,000 or more on the Super Bowl spread or money line in the first hour of betting; 21 of them were on the Eagles, according to Caesars editorial writer Max Meyer.

John Murray, executive director at the SuperBook, told ESPN that the majority of early action at his book was on the Chiefs, including a $20,000 bet on Kansas City shortly after the line opened at pick 'em.

"We started moving up with the market as it went towards Philly," Murray said. "I get the move. The Chiefs look very banged up and were extremely lucky to escape. It's a good thing for them they have two weeks to get ready for the Super Bowl."

Philadelphia advanced to the franchise's fourth Super Bowl with a 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. The Eagles overcame long odds to get there. Philadelphia was as long as 50-1 to win the Super Bowl in the offseason at Caesars Sportsbook, which had 15 teams listed ahead of the Eagles. Their odds improved after a draft-day trade for receiver A.J. Brown , but they still kicked off the season as midtier contenders at 25-1 to win the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, were among the top favorites all season. They began the season at 11-1 to win the Super Bowl at Caesars Sportsbook, but after a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, they had single-digit Super Bowl odds the rest of the way.

Kansas City knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals in a dramatic AFC Championship Game to advance to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes , the favorite to win the regular-season MVP award.

The Chiefs have been favored in their past 15 playoff games, the longest such streak of the Super Bowl era.

An all-time high of $179.8 million was bet on last year's Super Bowl at Nevada sportsbooks, the most of any state that reported betting figures on the Super Bowl. Nevada sportsbooks won a net $15.4 million on last year's Super Bowl. The state's sportsbooks have suffered a net loss on the Super Bowl only twice since Nevada Gaming Control began tracking the action on the NFL championship in 1991.

The over/under total on the Super Bowl opened at 49.5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

NFL picks, Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, 2023 bets from top model: This 4-way Super Bowl 57 parlay pays 14-1

The Kansas City Chiefs avoided losing another close game to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship, using a late field goal from Harrison Butker to pick up the win. They will now face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium. Philadelphia has cruised to a pair of blowout wins this postseason, including a 31-7 rout of the 49ers in the NFC title game. The Eagles are 2-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook for Super Bowl 57. Which side and total should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Philadelphia Eagles Announce Update On Josh Sills

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the team got some concerning news regarding one of its players Wednesday. Reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted by the Ohio attorney general on charges of rape and kidnapping stemming from a December ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms

The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How the Eagles' Super Bowl futures have moved this season

The Philadelphia Eagles have punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII (on FOX and the FOX Sports App)! But what were the odds of this coming true at the start of the season?. Coming into the 2022-23 season, the Eagles were +2200 to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. And before the blockbuster trade that sent superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown to the City of Brotherly Love, the team's odds to win it all were even longer at +5000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, spread, line, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model on 17-6 run

The top-seeded teams will play for the championship for the eighth time since 1990 when the NFC's Philadelphia Eagles take on the AFC's Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Philadelphia (16-3) and Kansas City (16-3) are the first No. 1 seeds to meet in the Super Bowl since 2017, when the Eagles defeated New England. Philadelphia cruised to a 31-7 victory against San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game, while the Chiefs edged Cincinnati, 23-20, for the AFC title. Kansas City is 5-4 all-time against the Eagles and has won the last three meetings, including a 42-30 triumph at Philadelphia in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles have 1 historical advantage heading into Super Bowl?

Philadelphia Eagles fans will be crossing their fingers for a repeat of history this year. With the Eagles officially headed to Super Bowl LVII to face the Kansas City Chiefs, an interesting historical fact (shared by The Athletic) went viral this week. It was pointed out that, five seasons ago, the Eagles won the Super... The post Eagles have 1 historical advantage heading into Super Bowl? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MassLive.com

Super Bowl 2023 betting odds: Eagles were underdogs for ‘a few minutes’ vs. Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently favored to win Super Bowl LVI -- after initially opening up as underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab, the spread from BetMGM for this year’s Super Bowl initially had Kansas City as a 1.5-point favorite before things quickly moved in Philly’s favor “a few minutes after the line was posted.” By Monday morning, the betting odds had settled upon the Eagles as the slight favorite to win the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Winners and losers from AFC and NFC championships, plus early Super Bowl LVII odds for Chiefs-Eagles

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'll be honest, it's a minor miracle that there's even a newsletter today and that's because there's no reason my computer should still be functioning after I threw it through my TV last night following the AFC Championship Game. As the official Bengals homer here at CBSSports.com, that was the only normal way I could think to react. Just kidding, I didn't throw my computer through my TV, but I thought about it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

2023 Super Bowl uniforms: Eagles, Chiefs unveil jersey selections for Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, but the NFL alternates the official "home" team for the championship every year. This season, the designation belongs to the NFC, meaning the Eagles will grace the home locker room for their title clash with the Chiefs. Not only that, but they had the privilege of selecting their uniforms for the big game. On Tuesday, the team unveiled its pick, sharing video of a "Super Bowl LVII" patch being stitched to their midnight green jerseys.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

ESPN

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy