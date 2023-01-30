ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru to debate advancing elections as protests boil

By Lucas AGUAYO, Carlos MANDUJANO, Melina Mejia
 6 days ago
Demonstrators demand 'justice' from the government of President Dina Boluarte, whom they blame for the deaths in the days of protests /AFP

Peru's Congress is due on Monday to debate for the second time in days a bill to bring forward elections in a bid to end weeks of protests that have at times turned violent and left dozens dead.

The South American country has been embroiled in a political crisis with near-daily street protests since December 7, when then-president Pedro Castillo was arrested after attempting to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

In seven weeks of demonstrations, 48 people -- including one police officer -- have been killed in clashes between security forces and protesters, according to the Ombudsman's Office of Peru.

The unrest is coming mainly from poor, rural Indigenous people from southern Peru who had identified Castillo as one of their own who would fight to end poverty, racism and inequality from which they suffer.

President Dina Boluarte has urged Congress to act, warning that otherwise she will seek constitutional reform to make a vote happen.

Last month lawmakers moved up elections due in 2026 to April 2024, but as protests show no sign of abating, Boluarte now wants them held this year -- a call that Congress rejected late on Friday.

"Vote for Peru, for the country, by moving the elections up to 2023," the president said in an address to the nation on Sunday.

"Tomorrow you have a chance to win the country's trust."

Last week's vote on bringing elections forward to October was defeated by 65 votes against and just 45 in favor, with two abstentions.

If lawmakers again refuse to advance elections, Boluarte said she will propose a constitutional reform so that a first round of elections will be held in October and a runoff in December.

Protesters are demanding immediate elections, Boluarte's resignation, the dissolution of Congress and a new constitution.

- First death in Lima -

According to a survey by the Institute of Peruvian Studies, 73 percent of Peruvians are calling for elections this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NRXHH_0kVhGHVK00
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against the government of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte in Lima on January 28, 2023 /AFP

"I urge parliamentarians to reflect responsibly on the decision to be made," tweeted legislature leader Jose Williams, a right-wing retired military general who is the first in the line of succession if the president resigns.

Monday's reconvening of Congress will coincide with the wake of Victor Santisteban, 55, a demonstrator who died Saturday after receiving blunt force trauma to his head according to a medical report.

Santisteban was the first recorded death from the protests in Peru's capital Lima since nationwide demonstrations kicked off in December with Castillo supporters blocking highways, causing shortages of food, fuel and other basic supplies.

According to the Ombudsman's Office, Saturday's protest in Lima saw at least seven others wounded and hospitalised, after police deployed tear gas against protesters flinging stones and cement pieces.

Geronimo Lopez, leader of the General Confederation of Peruvian Workers, said protesters would "not cease their struggle" if Boluarte does not step down.

He called for a national march for Tuesday afternoon under the slogan "Dina resigns now."

But Boluarte, who as Castillo's vice president was constitutionally mandated to replace him, has insisted that "nobody has any interest in clinging to power."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Xy8t_0kVhGHVK00
Peru's Congress rejected a request by embattled President Dina Boluarte to bring forward elections to December 2023 /Peruvian Presidency/AFP

Analyst Giovanna Penaflor from research firm Imasen told AFP the situation is going to get worse.

"Today we are (seeing) an unstoppable number of deaths related to political issues and this cannot continue like this," Penaflor said.

Apart from those who have died in protests, an additional 10 civilians, including two babies, died when they were unable to get medical treatment or medicine due to roadblocks, the Ombudsman's Office said.

The protest movement has affected Peru's vital tourism industry, even forcing the closure of the world-renown Machu Picchu Inca citadel ruins.

