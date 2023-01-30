A Valley teacher's passion for baking is helping her build a business

When it comes to entertaining... Kristin Vasquez promises a show-stopping piece that'll be the cherry on top of any dining table.

"I put my love into it, I put my whole heart into it, and I can't wait to see where this business goes," Kristin Vasquez says.

Cakes by Kris -- started as a labor of love four years ago -- while also working full-time teaching special education at Kratt Elementary.

The craft was passed down from her grandmother.

"She taught me how to make cream puffs, pies and all that and got me this recipe book on how to make 'from scratch' recipes," Vasquez says.

The artistry that goes into decorating the cakes makes them look just as decadent as they taste.

"I'm more of the luxury, floral, those kind of cakes I do my brown butter cookies those are a hit," Vasquez says.

The brown butter cookies are a fan favorite and speaking of fans, no matter who you're rooting for, the team cakes are sure to be a crowd-pleaser alongside the game-day grub.

Though her Instagram reels make the process look like a breeze... The business is labor intensive.

"I'm the admin. I take the orders. I quote the cakes. I do the shopping. I do the ordering of all the supplies that I need," Vasquez says. "I have to bake everything from scratch: the cake, the buttercream, the cake decorating."

Prices vary, but on average, cakes are around 180 dollars, depending on customizations. But cakes and cookies are only the beginning for this budding business.

"I'm expanding. I'm doing charcuterie boards, but as I'm going, I'm getting into grazing tables," Vasquez says. "I want to be the holistic event, the cake, the charcuterie, and the cookies. I want to be the whole package."