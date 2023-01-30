ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC30 Central Valley

A Valley teacher's passion for baking is helping her build a business

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8wha_0kVgjAn100

When it comes to entertaining... Kristin Vasquez promises a show-stopping piece that'll be the cherry on top of any dining table.

"I put my love into it, I put my whole heart into it, and I can't wait to see where this business goes," Kristin Vasquez says.

Cakes by Kris -- started as a labor of love four years ago -- while also working full-time teaching special education at Kratt Elementary.

The craft was passed down from her grandmother.

"She taught me how to make cream puffs, pies and all that and got me this recipe book on how to make 'from scratch' recipes," Vasquez says.

The artistry that goes into decorating the cakes makes them look just as decadent as they taste.

"I'm more of the luxury, floral, those kind of cakes I do my brown butter cookies those are a hit," Vasquez says.

The brown butter cookies are a fan favorite and speaking of fans, no matter who you're rooting for, the team cakes are sure to be a crowd-pleaser alongside the game-day grub.

Though her Instagram reels make the process look like a breeze... The business is labor intensive.

"I'm the admin. I take the orders. I quote the cakes. I do the shopping. I do the ordering of all the supplies that I need," Vasquez says. "I have to bake everything from scratch: the cake, the buttercream, the cake decorating."

Prices vary, but on average, cakes are around 180 dollars, depending on customizations. But cakes and cookies are only the beginning for this budding business.

"I'm expanding. I'm doing charcuterie boards, but as I'm going, I'm getting into grazing tables," Vasquez says. "I want to be the holistic event, the cake, the charcuterie, and the cookies. I want to be the whole package."

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
Herbie J Pilato

Baker Creates Animated Cakes

According to the Good News Network, Amy Bicknell, a part-time baker, creates remarkable 2-D cakes that appear to be drawings "straight out of a cartoon." As the Good News Network continued to document, "Bicknell was inspired to create her own cartoon cake after spotting a picture of one online.
The Kitchn

Costco Added a New Pastry to Its Bakery Section and You’ll Want to Try It ASAP

It’s no secret that Costco’s bakery items are some of our favorites here at Kitchn. Whether it’s their famous chocolate chip ricotta or their beloved pumpkin pie that leaves us thinking about it all year long, it’s easy to find a dessert that just hits the spot. And we have a feeling these new pastries will also be making our grocery list.
Tasting Table

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Getting Creative With Cocoa Cream Cheese

Cream cheese can be a bit of a blank canvas. Sure plain cream cheese is great as it is, but there are a plethora of other flavors and infused varieties from this three-cheese, herb, and honey cream cheese to this whipped everything bagel version. Now, even trader Trader Joe's is getting on the flavored cream cheese action, debuting its Hot Cocoa Inspired Cream Cheese Spread, which the packaging describes as "a schmear for bagels, graham crackers, and fruit," (via Instagram).
Taste Of Home

How to Make Old-Fashioned Banana Pudding

An old-fashioned banana pudding recipe is one of our favorite ways to use up ripe bananas. Also known as Southern banana pudding, this decadent dessert features layers of made-from-scratch vanilla pudding, wafer cookies and bananas. What sets this recipe apart from others is a delicate layer of meringue on top. (No time to make a meringue? Try this simpler banana pudding recipe instead.)
Allrecipes.com

Candy Hearts and Custom Ranch for Your Pizza? We Can Explain.

Valentine's Day is a day to show your loved ones you care, and there's no better way to say "I love you" than with a heartfelt gift. For us foodies, what's more beloved and appreciated than something we can eat?. Sure, most of these items are available all year round,...
Deseret News

The best ways to reheat pizza revealed

Enjoying cold pizza is one way to eat pizza leftovers, but sometimes you may want to relive that first warm bite. How to reheat pizza. How to heat pizza in oven. How to reheat pizza in the oven. Reheating pizza in the microwave.
UTAH STATE
Giangi's Kitchen

Apple Pie – French Apple Tart Or Tarte Normande

Apple pie or French Apple tart, or Tarte Normande is all I could think of. In my book, it is always apple season, although we are a couple of months too early for them. Although fall is the bountiful season for apples, we are lucky to have several varieties at our markets.
Mashed

The Unlikely Ingredient Wolfgang Puck Uses For French Toast

Wolfgang Puck is not only one of the most famous chefs alive, but a personality with more than 580k followers on TikTok, a growing audience in love with his delicious recipes. Just scrolling through the Puck's feed, you can learn the basics to prepare a frittata, a bolognese, a butternut squash soup, meatballs, and the process of croissant making. And for brunch lovers out there, Puck seems to not miss the opportunity of showing how to enhance your favorite morning treat.
Dicle Belul

Traditional Italian Bread

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Traditional Italian Bread.
Chef Dennis

Minestrone Soup Recipe

Classic Minestrone Soup is not only delicious, it warms the soul. My version of this Italian classic is packed with fresh vegetables, cannellini beans, and ditalini pasta in a rich tomato broth.
US Magazine

Kourtney Kardashian Does Pilates in Valentine’s Day Pajamas From Skims: Photos

Not your average workout look! Kourtney Kardashian rolled out of bed and into her home gym for an early morning sweat. The reality star, 43, kicked off her day on Sunday, January 29, with a pilates session. For the workout, Kardashian kept comfortable in pink pajama by sister Kim Kardashian’s intimates label, Skims. In a video shared to Kourtney’s Instagram Story, the Poosh founder is seen stretching on a reformer machine while rocking the Valentine’s Day-themed set. “Pilates in Pajamas,” Kourtney wrote over the clip, adding a 11:14 a.m. time stamp.
msn.com

Unlocking the Nutritional Benefits of Bay Leaves: Expert Advice

“The enzymes in bay leaves can help calm indigestion” - Hannah Purtle, Bachelor of Nutrition and Dietetics. “Cook soups and lentils with bay leaf for improved digestion” - Michael Colangelo, Master of Science (M.S.) in Nutrition. → Bay leaf: See more perspectives. → Love Bay leaf? Get nutritional...
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy