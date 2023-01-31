How much will it cost to see Eagles play Chiefs in Super Bowl 57?

Going to see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Super Bowl 57 could get pricey.

"We've been talking to fans for the last 24 hours, non-stop phone calls, emails," said Vincent Rizzuto, president of the travel company

"The biggest package is your full package that's going to cost about $3,400 a person -- that includes your flight, your hotel, transportation, and two parties. So that's about $6,800 a couple. It does not include the game tickets," added Rizzuto.

Gary Zimmer and Lisa Cain from Bryn Mawr decided to fulfill a lifelong dream of watching the Eagles in the Super Bowl live and in person.

"It's going to be a little over $20,000," said Gary Zimmer. "A few months ago we got engaged, and we were on a wonderful vacation together ... she said to me, 'You know, if the Eagles make it to the Super Bowl, we can have our honeymoon in Arizona, and go as our honeymoon.' I immediately said 'yes.'"

"I'm as die-hard as they come. I mean for the first few months that we were dating I wouldn't even let him watch a game with me because I get so crazy," said Lisa Cain.

They are making the trip to Arizona with the group Phans of Philly.

"When Brock Purdy got knocked out of the game yesterday, I started seeing a ton of emails from confident Eagles fans looking to book already," said Joe DiBiaggio, owner Phans of Philly.

Dana Rex, of Palmyra, NJ, says she will be cheering on her team from afar.

"No, we're not going to make it there, but definitely will be watching it," she said.

And if you want to purchase your package with the Eagles, they will direct you to "On Location", the official hospitality partner of the NFL.

A package complete with game day tickets, an exclusive pregame party and tailgate experience starts at $4,973 per person.

Packages including air travel and hotel start at $10,000 per person.

According to Gametime, the top-priced tickets are going for $33,042 each.

"This is going to be one of those expensive, perhaps once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. Phoenix is a lot farther than Minnesota was," said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.

According to StubHub, the average price of tickets sold is more than $7,500, and Eagles fans are leading when it comes to ticket sales, making up 20% of sales.

Michael Diaz, of The Green Legion, helps put together trips for Eagles fans during the season.

"I woke up this morning and there were 20-30 DMs through Instagram and Facebook," he said.

"Our full travel package, really everything is included, is somewhere between the likes of $6,000 a person without game tickets, and somewhere around $12,000 with game tickets," said Diaz.

And one of the Green Legion trips for two people worth $22,000 could be yours for $100 thanks to a raffle held by The Elpis Foundation

"All proceeds from the raffle will go towards Penn Abramson Cancer Center in support of lung cancer research," said the foundation's founder, Patrick McNichol.

Flights to Phoenix from Philadelphia range from $500 to over $1,000, depending on the airline, day, and time of travel.

Tidwell's advice is to book now.

And if you're trying to get to Arizona --be aware of travel scams.

"If it looks too good to be true, sounds too good to be true, chances are it is too good to be true," said Tidwell.

And keep in mind, the PGA's Waste Management Phoenix Open is in Scottsdale the same weekend. Hotels are already four to five times their usual nightly rates.

Click here to learn more about the Super Bowl packages being offered in partnership with the Eagles.

