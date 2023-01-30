ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Last of Us: Murray Bartlett says his partner was ‘really affected’ by seeing him aged up

By Tom Murray
 3 days ago

Murray Bartlett has reflected on how his partner reacted after seeing him star in The Last of Us as Frank, a survivor who stumbles upon a man named Bill’s ( Nick Offerman ) self-made, survivalist compound.

*Warning – Major spoilers ahead for The Last of Us , episode three*

The dramatic episode follows the two over the course of decades as they fall in love and protect their sanctuary from raiders and infected people.

Sadly, Bill cannot protect Frank from a terminal illness he contracts, which is distinct from the Cordyceps brain infection that has ravaged the world in the HBO video game adaptation.

As time goes on, Bartlett’s Frank becomes visibly grey and haggard as age and illness take their toll on the character.

At a recent roundtable interview with Bartlett and Offerman attended by The Independent , the Australian actor said his partner was “really affected” by seeing him look so old.

“Man, they just did such an extraordinary job,” Bartlett said of the hair and makeup team that aged him cosmetically for the show.

“I will say, my partner who I watched the episode with was really affected by it... He turned to me at the end and was like, ‘I don’t want you to get sick’ [laughs]. So he really internalised it and obviously had trouble separating with the fact that he was watching me in a TV show, which I think is a good sign.

“Not a good sign about me possibly getting sick as an old man but the integrity of the work was powerful for him,” Bartlett added.

Offerman also praised the hair and makeup department, saying: “I think we really have come to take things for granted especially with the advent of CGI.”

“[These artists are] pouring over us with brush and glue and paint and powder and sawdust and spit and bubblegum for hours creating these masterpieces. And, if they've done their jobs correctly, you don't see it, it's invisible... I wish that they were more celebrated because they make us look incredible and nobody ever knows all of that work that goes into it.”

“It would make for very long days because it takes a long time to do that stuff but they were just meticulous and just artists,” Bartlett agreed. “I mean, you felt like you were looking at a painting in the mirror when they'd finished with them.”

The Last of Us is available to watch in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW. New episodes arrive on Mondays at 2am GMT.

Lifestyle Trend Goes Mainstream as Baby Boomers Embrace Minimalism

There’s a cultural shift taking place right before our eyes. The generation that created consumerism is now embracing the idea of choosing to live with less… much less!. For years, baby boomers’ big wallets and significant disposable income allowed them to buy big houses, fill them up with lots of beautiful stuff, then to buy even bigger houses, and fill them up with even more stuff… and so it continued.
Inspire Wonderland

Understanding the tragic reality of those who struggle

It is a tragic reality that some people are simply unlucky in life. Whether it is due to circumstances, bad luck, or something else, those individuals who suffer from a lack of luck can find themselves in difficult and often heartbreaking situations. Let's look at how these individuals may face challenges throughout their lives and how we can help support them.
