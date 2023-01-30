18 Implausible Things From Movies That Made Audiences Say, "That's It, I'm Out"

"Picture a wave in the ocean. You can see it, measure it — its height, the way the sunlight refracts as it passes through — and it's there, you can see it, and you know what it is. It's a wave. And then, it crashes on the shore, and it's gone. But the water is still there. The wave was just...a different way for the water to be for a little while."

1 HOUR AGO