18 Implausible Things From Movies That Made Audiences Say, "That's It, I'm Out"
Hollywood has given us some far-fetched plots over the years. And if you want to actually enjoy a movie, you need to suspend your disbelief to a certain degree.CBS Television Distribution / Via giphy.com
But sometimes, filmmakers go a little too far and expect too much of their audience, showing us something so ridiculous or incorrect, it takes us right out of the movie.
Well recently, over on the r/movies subreddit, u/xwhy posed the question, " What was the dumbest thing to kill your suspension of disbelief in a movie that required a lot of disbelief? " And the people in the comments delivered. Here are some of the best responses:
1. "The jeep in Jurassic World still being in perfect operating condition, with viable fuel, after 20+ years in an abandoned garage. I caught myself saying, 'That's so unrealistic' out loud, while watching a movie about man-eating genetically engineered dinosaurs."
2. "The opening of A Quiet Place , when the camera pans to a newspaper vending machine and the headline reads, 'It’s Sound!!' I could not get past the idea that the world is being destroyed by creatures with such super hearing that we later see children playing Monopoly with pieces of felt because the sound of plastic on chipboard will evidently risk death, and yet someone was able to publish this newspaper. A newspaper that was proofed, edited, typeset, and printed, probably on a printing press — something that's absurdly loud. And then some poor schlub had to brave their way through the streets, dodging sound monsters as the sun was coming up, so they could drive around the city and fill vending machines with newspapers.
3. "In The Queen‘s Gambit , when Anya Taylor-Joy's character loses control of her life, and she’s sitting there in a satin nightgown with perfect hair and makeup. Sure. That’s what I look like when I lose control over my life too."
4. "In The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey , they escaped the Goblin King's lair by scooting down a chasm on a physics-defying rickety tower that somehow always stayed upright while bouncing off rock faces. That was Looney Tunes -level silly."Warner Bros. Pictures
5. "In the movie Van Helsing , it was the grey sweater that Hugh Jackman wore. Like, everyone else had a vaguely Victorian steampunk-looking outfit, but his sweater looked like it was straight off the Gap clearance rack."
6. "In Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull , the scene where Mutt (Shia LaBeouf) learns within minutes how to swing on vines from the monkeys, has enough arm strength to keep it up, and is so fast he can catch up to a speeding car."Paramount Pictures
"And then he bonds so well with the monkeys that they attack the bad guys! How the monkeys can tell the good guys apart from the bad guys, we’ll never know."
