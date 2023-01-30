ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter goes into frenzy after Empire State Building glows green for Eagles

6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35oqqs_0kVe1kXk00

The Empire State Building was glowing Eagles green following Sunday's victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship .

A photo was posted to the Empire State Building's Twitter account on Sunday with the caption 'Fly Eagles Fly' -- saying that the tower lights were in green and white to honor the Eagles' win.

But many in the New York City area were not happy about it.

The New York Giants took to Twitter, saying they were just 'here for the comments.'

Even the New York City Sanitation Department had something to say

The official New York City Buildings account expressed their disappointment

Others also took to Twitter to express their outrage

But the Eagles' colors did not last long. The Empire State Building also lit up in red for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"That hurt us more than it hurt you," the Empire State Building Twitter account posted.

Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia's four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco's quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday.

The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl five years ago with a different coach and quarterback, will try to do it again behind the formidable duo of Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni.

HOME, PA
