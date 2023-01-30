QB Jalen Hurts sings Eagles fight song after advancing to Super Bowl

Quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrated the Eagles' win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship by singing the team's fight song in front of a packed Lincoln Financial Field.

Hurts had one of Philadelphia's four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco's quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 on Sunday.

Hurts had a modest game by his standards after a season in which he was a finalist for MVP. He was 15-of-25 passing for 121 yards and ran for just 39. Hurts sat alone at his locker dressed all in purple and he took a few puffs of a cigar as the Eagles celebrated around him. He understood there was one more game to win.

"I never knew how far we'd go," Hurts said, "but I never said it couldn't be done."

Fans descended onto city streets after the big win -- packing Broad Street in Center City and Frankford and Cottman in Mayfair.

The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl five years ago with a different coach and quarterback, will try to do it again behind the formidable duo of Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni.

Philadelphia will face the Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid, the former Eagles coach.

Chopper 6 was over Mayfair after the Eagles defeated the 49ers to advance to the Super Bowl!