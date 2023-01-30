ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Assault with deadly weapon suspect in custody after chase through LA

By ABC7.com staff
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BcJ5_0kVbFKBY00

A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody after leading authorities on a chase through surface streets and freeways near downtown Los Angeles.

Investigators tell Eyewitness News it all started in East L.A. where the suspect, who was identified only as a Hispanic male, pointed a gun at a neighbor at around 3:13 p.m.

The suspect, who was seen driving an older model dark-colored SUV, was seen driving erratically several times.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit in the downtown area as the suspect sped past other drivers, narrowly missing hitting them several times.

The suspect then stopped at the end of Loma Road in Montebello. He was seen bolting out of the vehicle and running through a resident's yard on Lincoln Avenue.

At one point, it appeared the suspect was hiding in nearby bushes for about 30 minutes.

He eventually came out, raised his arms and surrendered to officers without further incident.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

405 Fwy shooting in Inglewood: 1 dead, suspect sought

California Highway Patrol investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that occurred on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to the La Tijera Boulevard offramp at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving reports of a crash on the southbound lanes of the freeway. When they arrived, they found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 644-9550.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – The man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Koreatown was identified by authorities Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as 44-year-old Edinson Orjuela Castillo. The collision occurred at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff deputies shoot suspects in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with deputies in Compton, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured. Deputies conducting an operation...
COMPTON, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy