Assault with deadly weapon suspect in custody after chase through LA

A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody after leading authorities on a chase through surface streets and freeways near downtown Los Angeles.

Investigators tell Eyewitness News it all started in East L.A. where the suspect, who was identified only as a Hispanic male, pointed a gun at a neighbor at around 3:13 p.m.

The suspect, who was seen driving an older model dark-colored SUV, was seen driving erratically several times.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit in the downtown area as the suspect sped past other drivers, narrowly missing hitting them several times.

The suspect then stopped at the end of Loma Road in Montebello. He was seen bolting out of the vehicle and running through a resident's yard on Lincoln Avenue.

At one point, it appeared the suspect was hiding in nearby bushes for about 30 minutes.

He eventually came out, raised his arms and surrendered to officers without further incident.