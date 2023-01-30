ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Biggest day of strikes in a decade will involve up to half-a-million workers

By Alan Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1BRq_0kVayq1q00

A strike by up to half-a-million workers in bitter disputes over pay, jobs and conditions this week should send a clear message to the Government that it cannot continue to ignore the causes of the unrest, according to the head of the TUC .

Teachers , train drivers, civil servants, university lecturers, bus drivers and security guards from seven trade unions will walk out on Wednesday in what will be the biggest day of industrial action in over a decade.

Protests will be held across the country on the same day against the Government’s controversial plans for a new law on minimum service levels during strikes.

Unions have dubbed it the “anti-strike bill”, saying it could lead to workers who vote legally to strike, being sacked.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said Wednesday will be a “really important day” for workers and members of the public to show support for those taking action to defend pay, jobs and services, as well as for the right to strike.

He told the PA news agency: “I hope it will send a clear message to the Government that they cannot continue to ignore the demand for fair pay.

“In his recent statement on the economy, the Chancellor has chosen to ignore the staffing crisis and concerns of millions of public service workers.

“The Government seems tone deaf to the issues that matter to the public.”

Mr Nowak said the Government should be worried about the level of support for workers taking strike action.

“I joined physiotherapists on a picket line last week. It was the first time they had been on strike and they were loath to take industrial action, but they received huge support from members of the public, and their mood was upbeat and defiant.

“I think the Government has been taken by surprise at the level of public support for the strikes, because the issues cut across political boundaries.”

Mr Nowak said the Prime Minister and Chancellor now had to get involved in trying to resolve the long running disputes in the health service, education, civil service and other parts of the public sector.

“I wish they would spend as much time trying to resolve the disputes as in attacking the right to strike.”

Picket lines will be mounted outside schools, train stations, universities and Government departments on Wednesday, and rallies will be held across the country.

Thousands of people are expected to join a march through central London to Westminster for a rally to be addressed by union leaders.

The TUC will also hand in a petition to 10 Downing Street, signed by more than 200,000 people, opposing the new legislation on strikes.

The National Education Union (NEU) has announced seven days of strikes in England and Wales in February and March, with the walkout on Wednesday expected to affect over 23,000 schools.

Teacher members of the union in sixth form colleges in England, who have already been balloted and taken strike action in recent months, will also take action on these days in a separate but linked dispute.

Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, joint general secretaries of the NEU, said: “We have continually raised our concerns with successive education secretaries about teacher and support staff pay and its funding in schools and colleges, but instead of seeking to resolve the issue they have sat on their hands.

“It is disappointing that the Government prefers to talk about yet more draconian anti-strike legislation, rather than work with us to address the causes of strike action.

“This is not about a pay rise but correcting historic real-terms pay cuts. Teachers have lost 23% in real-terms since 2010, and support staff 27% over the same period.

“The average 5% pay rise for teachers this year is some 7% behind inflation. In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, that is an unsustainable situation.

“Teachers are leaving in droves, a third gone within five years of qualifying. This is a scandalous waste of talent and taxpayers’ money, yet the Government seems unbothered about the conditions they are allowing schools and colleges to slide into.

“The Government must know there is going to have to be a correction on teacher pay. They must realise that school support staff need a pay rise.”

Wednesday, involving members of the NEU, Aslef, Rail, Maritime and Transport union, University and College union, Public and Commercial Service union, Unite and the IWGB, will see the biggest day of strikes since 2011 when a national day of action was held by public sector unions over pensions.

Comments / 20

Jimmyjoe
3d ago

Unionism , or Union representation of labor ( the collective bargaining process ) was very good for America before and after WW2 . Union representation presented at the bargaining table , assured high quality workmanship , respectable wages and greatly improved working conditions for the working man .Ronald Regan broke the Air Traffic Controlers Union and its strikers and began the decline in Union Strength and low paying labor .

Reply(7)
6
Joseph Roberts
2d ago

economies crumbling.. homelessness at an all time high.. on the brink of WW3 and a new depression, let's demand more money to make it all fail quicker... derp

Reply
3
donna
3d ago

BS! Decertification of unions needs to happen. Companies can’t continue to raise wages and benefits as that just creates more inflation.

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

‘Most state schools to shut doors for several days if teachers vote in favour of strike action’

A majority of state schools in England and Wales will shut their doors across several days in the coming months if the country’s biggest teaching union votes to strike, reports suggest.The National Education Union (NEU) is said to expect its members – a ballot of whom is set to end on Friday – to vote in favour of taking mass industrial action.NEU secretary-general Kevin Courtney told The Observer that action taken by its members alone would be enough to cause many school closures on strike days, prompting the most widespread school shut down for many years.The results of strike...
The Independent

School’s out: 200,000 teachers to strike in biggest shutdown for three decades

Parts of the country will effectively grind to a halt on “Walkout Wednesday” as around 200,000 teachers take part in their largest strike for three decades, closing classrooms in 85 per cent of schools. In total, half a million teachers, university staff, train drivers, Border Force workers, civil servants and security guards are predicted to take part in a coordinated day of industrial action. NHS patients and nursery children also risk being disproportionately affected as staff, many of them women, are forced to stay home to look after their own school-age pupils, experts have warned. Most trains in England...
The Independent

Schools told they can use volunteers to stay open as teachers vote for 7 days of strike action

Schools have been told they can use volunteers to stay open after teachers voted to strike on seven days between now and mid-March in a row over pay.Teachers across England and Wales have voted to strike over the next two months amid fears walkouts will lead to a return to online lessons and Covid-style classes. Nine out of 10 members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted for the action and the union passed the 50 per cent ballot turnout required by law. The NEU announced there would be seven days of walkouts between now and mid-March, but said...
The Independent

Thousands of nurses and ambulance workers to strike on same day

Thousands of ambulance workers and nurses will go on strike on the same day next month as the pay dispute with the Government shows no signs of reaching a resolution.The GMB union said more than 10,000 ambulance workers, including paramedics, emergency care assistants and call handlers, will stage strikes on February 6, February 20, March 6 and March 20.Nurses are also due to strike on February 6 – meaning mass disruption can be expected across the NHS on that day. Nurses will also strike the following day, February 7.BREAKING 🚨: Ambulance workers announce new strike dates – after government refuse to...
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Ceebla Cuud

Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage

After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
Sikara

Sweden Slams World's 1.5 Billion Muslims For Burning Quran

In Sweden, a right-wing leader set fire to a copy of the Holy Quran. At that time, the leader was protesting against Turkey in front of the Turkish Embassy. During this time, he carried out this act. This incident of Sweden caused a stir all over the world. After which all Muslim countries including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia have reacted strongly.
The Independent

Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon

A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
The Independent

Is your child’s school closed during teacher strike? Full list of walkouts in your area

Tens of thousands of schools across England and Wales will be forced to partially close or shut their doors entirely as teachers walk out from tomorrow.The National Education Union (NEU) has announced seven days of strikes in February and March, with Wednesday’s walkout expected to affect over 23,000 schools.Teachers will join train drivers, civil servants, university lecturers, bus drivers and security guards from seven trade unions as they gather on picket lines on Wednesday for the biggest day of industrial action in over a decade.The strike follows failed talks on Monday afternoon between education secretary Gillian Keegan and the...
The Independent

She joined the women’s protests against the Taliban in Afghanistan. Now she’s wants the UK to take her in

On 15 August 2021, the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan. Two days later, Behishta joined the movement to resist them.A television journalist for Afghan broadcaster Noor TV, she had made a career from being outspoken on women’s rights and attracted criticism for her views.There was the time in 2018 when she decided to run a programme on virginity testing, a barbaric practice where women are subjected to a faux medical procedure to determine their virginity. Her critics rang in to complain that such a topic was being discussed in an Islamic country.Or the time when she ran a civil...
The Independent

‘I can’t explain how exhausted I was’: Women hit by change in state pension age describe physical toll of work

Women affected by the increase in the state pension age have warned of the physical toll of working in older age as they raise concerns that millions more could be forced to work until they are 68.Campaigners condemned reports this week that the retirement age could increase to 68 as early as 2035, arguing that it is “completely wrong“ for the government to force people to “work until they drop”.A phased increase in the age at which women are able to claim a state pension – from 66 to 67 by 2028, and eventually to 68 – is already planned,...
The Independent

Strikes UK – live: Sunak ‘pathetic’ in trying to shift blame as schools hit by walkout

Rishi Sunak faced a testing Prime Minister’s Question time against a backdrop of Britain’s biggest strike day in more than a decade.Sir Keir Starmer said the prime minister was “pathetic” for trying to blame Labour for the mass walkouts. He told MPs: “After 13 years in power, trying to blame the Labour Party for his failure to sort out the strikes is rank pathetic. The Tory Party’s addiction to sleaze and scandal has done huge damage to this country and the cost to the public keeps adding up.”Mr Sunak replied: “He can’t stand up to his union bosses, he...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
333K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy