ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

I Ranked EVERY Denzel Washington Movie And I'm Sure This Is Going To Cause Some Controversy

By Kasim Kabbara
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RoOc5_0kVaoYpw00

Denzel Washington is one of the greatest to ever do it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x21yK_0kVaoYpw00

Lists like this are impossible to do because there are so many incredible performances and movies from Denzel. But I'm here to do the impossible and cook up the rankings of every Denzel Movie from the 1980s to the 2020s

Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage

50. Virtuosity (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CIjia_0kVaoYpw00

For a Denzel and Russell Crowe movie, you'll expect this to be good but it's just not. Virtual Reality in the '90s mixed in with an imprisoned cop who later becomes a hero is not a plot I enjoyed.

Alamy

49. Carbon Copy (1981)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEQbJ_0kVaoYpw00

Carbon Copy is about a white man who is an executive for his father-in-law's company with a wife who does not love him when all of a sudden his illegitimate Black son enters his life and everything around him breaks down. This film was Denzel's acting debut, but definitely not a favorite of mine.

Afro Newspaper / Getty Images

48. For Queen & Country (1988)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWPih_0kVaoYpw00

This movie follows a Black British soldier who, after nine years of war, comes back to not being a citizen anymore. Solid movie but not compared to the rest on this list.

Alamy

47. License to Kill (1984)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qbY0_0kVaoYpw00

This film deals with a drunk driving murder and is pretty somber. A young Denzel shows off his skills, but overall, just not for me.

William Nation / Getty Images

46. The Preacher's Wife (1996)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xccr_0kVaoYpw00

Denzel plays an angel in this movie where he helps a preacher out with some struggles he's having. Could be a lot better, and it has some plot holes. I just don't prefer it.

Alamy

45. Power (1986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLiML_0kVaoYpw00

This movie, to some, seems like a realistic view of the political consulting industry, and very rightfully so. I agree. However, the movie has many subplots and characters that are not needed, taking significant time away from the good stuff.

Alamy

44. Heart Condition (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20WEGv_0kVaoYpw00

Denzel plays a cool lawyer who dies and has his heart placed into a racist cop, who now can see and interact with him. Meh.

Alamy

43. The George McKenna Story (1986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUjf3_0kVaoYpw00

After Denzel blew up in fame, the name of this film was changed to Hard Lessons. It lays the groundwork for Denzel to pick up other "tough love teacher/coach" roles in the future.

Courtesy Everett Collection

42. The Bone Collector (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUvtW_0kVaoYpw00

Denzel, Angelina Jolie, and Queen Latifah all had wonderful performances in a pretty forgetful movie and plot overall.

Alamy

41. The Mighty Quinn (1989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21lhwj_0kVaoYpw00

This is a lightweight and fun movie based on the book Finding Maubee by Albert H. Z. Carr. Denzel plays a police chief who has to figure out a homicide case where the main suspect is a childhood friend of his.

Alamy

40. The Siege (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZfXG_0kVaoYpw00

An entertaining what-if thriller that many thought was flawed until it became reality, in a way, years later.

Alamy

39. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRVsN_0kVaoYpw00

This movie follows seven gunmen from different walks of life in a western, and let's just say Denzel was not on his A-game, but his performance was still needed to carry this film.

Alamy

38. Safe House (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYQXF_0kVaoYpw00

Washington playing a CIA operative gone rogue alongside Ryan Reynolds is something that sounds like a joy, but not this time. Pretty mediocre movie.

Alamy

37. 2 Guns (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L5d9l_0kVaoYpw00

This is a pretty fun movie that executes some very well-timed plot twists. Mark Wahlberg and Denzel play "buddy cops" in a movie that showcased the chemistry both men have with each other.

Handout / Getty Images

36. The Little Things (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HIeZw_0kVaoYpw00

This thriller pairs Denzel with Rami Malek and Jared Leto. The twist and ending are kind of a letdown, but overall the film was enjoyable.

Alamy

35. The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGkQD_0kVaoYpw00

Denzel plays a New York City subway dispatcher who has to outsmart John Travolta's character, a mastermind leading a ransom on the NY subway. This remake was cool even though Travolta outshines Washington.

Bobby Bank / WireImage

34. Ricochet (1991)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15lkEa_0kVaoYpw00

Ricochet is a genuinely suspenseful film that sees Washington play a media-star rookie cop who put away a killer that escapes and plots revenge on him.

Archive Photos / Getty Images

33. The Pelican Brief (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b5jMH_0kVaoYpw00

Considered one of the best political dramas of all time, I would say I mostly enjoyed it for Julia Roberts (who requested that Denzel be her co-star in this film)

Jeffrey Markowitz / Sygma via Getty Images

32. Roman J. Isreal, Esq. (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kxrp4_0kVaoYpw00

This movie has a lot of pockets that it can fit into as it was somewhat a character study and somewhat a legal thriller but honestly, Denzel Washington's performance here is the only thing worth noting — one of his last great ones.

Alamy

31. Courage Under Fire (1996)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GX5vq_0kVaoYpw00

This military drama is honestly great. Denzel Washington's performance as Lt. Colonel Nathaniel Serling is masterly. The way he deals with facing the guilt he has is thought-proving.

Afro Newspaper / Getty Images

30. John Q (2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ApRBv_0kVaoYpw00

Denzel plays a father whose nine-year-old son is in desperate need of a life-saving transplant after collapsing on the baseball field. This a movie with a great underlying message.

Alamy

29. Out of Time (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2II6Mb_0kVaoYpw00

This movie has twist after twist. Without giving too much away, Denzel plays a cop who finds himself falling for a con artist woman while also dealing with a separation from his wife. A must-watch for sure!

Alamy

28. The Book of Eli (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zdook_0kVaoYpw00

Every time I see this movie it reminds me of Will Smith's role in I Am Legend . It's just so similar to me I can't get over it. A great film, but hard for me to shake.

Alamy

27. Déjà Vu (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QzfZG_0kVaoYpw00

Deja Vu follows an ATF agent who goes back in time to save a terrorist attack from happening by using secret surveillance equipment.  The agent's motive comes from seeing 500 people die from the attack including someone he falls in love with.

Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

26. Unstoppable (2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DILhm_0kVaoYpw00

This film was Denzel's last movie with longtime collaborator and director Tony Scott. Both Scott and Washington do a wonderful job filling this film with tension despite this being one of the simpler plots on this list. A great movie with an outstanding performance from Chris Pine as well.

Alamy

25. Fallen (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WUkF7_0kVaoYpw00

Fallen is one of those movies that depict how evil the world can be. It follows Denzel, a cop who is haunted by a demon who can transfer bodies by touch. Honestly, this is one of the most underrated Denzel flicks of all time.

Alamy

24. The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tCEzk_0kVaoYpw00

Denzel plays a military man who is brainwashed into committing crimes and is fighting for his sanity. This remake was everything and more.

Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

23. The Equalizer (2014) / The Equalizer II (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acI1g_0kVaoYpw00

The series follows a hardware store employee in the first movie and a Lyft driver in the second (Washington) who was once a black ops government operative who helps his prostitute teenage friend escape from her pimp and seeks revenge for a murdered friend.

Alamy

22. A Soldier's Story (1984)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCPkk_0kVaoYpw00

Washington was actually a supporting character in this wonderfully executed murder mystery movie based in the Louisiana backwoods.

Alamy

21. Antwone Fisher (2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTYnc_0kVaoYpw00

Washington's directorial debut sees a troubled man in the Navy played by Derek Luke who finds a mentor (Washington) and turns his life around.

Alamy

20. Cry Freedom (1987)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRuxs_0kVaoYpw00

Cry Freedom is a biopic that takes place during South African apartheid and follows activist Steve Biko. The movie is more about the newspaper editor, Donald Woods, and we see that once Biko dies in the film.

Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

19. Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3Wso_0kVaoYpw00

Much Ado About Nothing is a film adaptation of William Shakespeare's comedic play of the same title. This was Washington's silliest acting performance which was a joy to look back at after all the serious or hero roles he took on later.

Afro Newspaper / Getty Images

18. The Hurricane (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1UT2_0kVaoYpw00

This is one of the all-time greats! It's a great sports drama about a boxer jailed for murders he didn’t commit. This might be Washington's best performance in the '90s.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Sygma via Getty Images

17. Flight (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLaex_0kVaoYpw00

Washington plays a pilot who struggles with alcoholism and deals with the heroic feat of flying a damaged plane in a nice redemption story arc.

Alamy

16. The Great Debaters (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KM9AC_0kVaoYpw00

Using the classic sports movie formula, this movie follows an underdog debate team from Wiley College in Marshall, Texas that wins a national championship while overcoming some of the hardships caused by Jim Crow laws.

Alamy

15. Inside Man (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TcCW_0kVaoYpw00

This movie is another Spike Lee and Washington effort that is different than the rest by being a high-octane action-thriller. Very good watch with exciting bank-robbing action and dialect from Clive Owen.

Alamy

14. Mississippi Masala (1991)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c5ShM_0kVaoYpw00

The movie follows an Indian family who is forced to emigrate from Uganda to Mississippi. The father of the family is petitioning Uganda for taking his stolen land, while his daughter falls for Washington. Their interracial relationship causes a stir in this heartfelt and hard-hitting classic.

Archive Photos / Getty Images

13. Crimson Tide (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKbGI_0kVaoYpw00

Crimson Tide was a submarine drama that can basically be summed up with Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman giving us an acting class on how a veteran and up-and-comer in lead roles should act.

Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

12. Philadelphia (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1keX5T_0kVaoYpw00

This might be Washington's most serious drama to date. In a time when the news was dominated by Arthur Ashe and Magic Johnson's AIDS headlines, a lawyer is fired due to having AIDS (Tom Hanks) and he hires an anti-gay lawyer (Washington) to defend him bringing depth to the AIDS conversation on the big screen.

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

11. Man on Fire (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EpGXc_0kVaoYpw00

I love a good "rampage of revenge" movie, especially when kidnapping is involved. Washington plays an ex-marine who is hired by industrialist Samuel Ramos (Marc Anthony) to find his daughter. Classic.

Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

10. American Gangster (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITCHt_0kVaoYpw00

Before I talk about the movie, Jay-Z doing the soundtrack was a perfect decision that made this a stop-in-amazement moment for the culture. The movie is about the '70s Harlem legend and drug lord, Frank Lucas, and how cop Richie Roberts was the right man to take him down.

New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

9. Mo' Better Blues (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45k7pB_0kVaoYpw00

This movie had to follow up Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing which is an undeniable classic. It was a hard job but it was a job well done indeed from Lee and Washington. Washington plays a blues musician who is juggling two women that bring out two completely different sides of him.

Archive Photos / Getty Images

8. The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hxpmr_0kVaoYpw00

Washington plays an antihero here in Joel Coen's fiery adaptation of Macbeth . The movie is a very compact version of the play and should be a favorite Shakespearean film adaptation for fans.

Alamy

7. He Got Game (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iguLX_0kVaoYpw00

Spike Lee and Washington worked as a unit and brought out a wonderful acting debut for NBA player Ray Allen. This movie is a unique one that can bring out good responses from sports fans and regular movie critics alike.

Archive Photos / Getty Images

6. Devil In a Blue Dress (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F4Aad_0kVaoYpw00

I love a movie that takes very old conventions and adds new spins to update them. Devil in a Blue Dress recreates a '40s atmosphere, very rich and poetic just like Washington's voiceover.

Archive Photos / Getty Images

5. Fences (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jAmpA_0kVaoYpw00

All six main characters shine in this film. One who knocked it out the park, in particular, was debuting film actor, Jovan Adepo. I give Denzel tons of credit for Adepo's performance because you can see him elevating every time both men shared the screen.

Jim Spellman / WireImage

4. Remember The Titans (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POrOh_0kVaoYpw00

Simply put, I never met anyone that had something bad to say about this movie. Is it a bit predictable at times, yes, but who cares! It's an E for everyone sports drama that's the right mix of emotional and exciting.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

3. Glory (1989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T16nP_0kVaoYpw00

This is the movie we see Denzel win his very first Oscar. Denzel throughout the movie showed his promise. Civil War movies with great storytelling need great actors. Denzel and Morgan Freeman provided that.

Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

2. Malcolm X (1992)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259lNy_0kVaoYpw00

"Once in a Lifetime" director Spike Lee's most acclaimed film is featuring a "Once in a Lifetime" actor, Denzel, playing a "Once in a Lifetime" political figure, Malcolm X. This led to us seeing Denzel Washington's personal best movie performance.

Archive Photos / Getty Images

1. Training Day (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DLu5J_0kVaoYpw00

This right here is the performance in my childhood that made me put Denzel at the top of that upper echelon of actors. In other Denzel movies before this one, he tended to play the more good guy characters. The plot in this one set us up to believe this was another thriller of more of the same thing, but the more we watch the more we realize detective Alonzo Harris, played by Denzel, was a SICKO. Denzel thrived as this undercover monster that's portraying a good guy. The entire cast and the writing here also makes Training Day top tier.

Archive Photos / Getty Images

Which Denzel movie is your favorite? Do you agree with my rankings? Let me know in the comments below!

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Actors Who Refused Roles In Al Pacino Movies

An icon of stage and screen, Al Pacino was an instant movie star thanks to his casting as Michael Corleone in the 1972 mafia masterpiece, "The Godfather." He'd reprise the role in a pair of sequels, which would comprise one of the greatest film trilogies in cinema history, but it's far from his only memorable role. His part as the eponymous drug lord in "Scarface" led to even more legendary movie moments, while he'd join the other side of the law for films like "Serpico" and "Heat." And into the 20th century, Pacino hasn't slowed down, teaming with Christopher Nolan in "Insomnia" in 2002 and Martin Scorsese for "The Irishman," and starring in the Amazon original series, "Hunters."
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Decider.com

Tom Cruise’s 2023 Oscars Snub For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leaves Twitter Furious: “The Oscars Are Stupid”

The 2023 Oscars nominations came and went without paying the slightest attention to Tom Cruise and his performance in Top Gun: Maverick. The 2022 action movie has been nominated in Best Picture categories for both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, but Cruise has yet to be nominated for Best Actor. What gives? Many have expressed that Cruise and Top Gun can’t be separated, calling the movie a star vehicle for the actor. Following the Oscar nominations, journalist Max Weiss tweeted, “I will say this. If you’re going to nominate Top Gun: Maverick For Best Picture, you’ve gotta nominate...
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Scores Six Oscar Nominations, But Tom Cruise Gets Snubbed

Since landing in theaters last summer, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick has earned mass critical acclaim. More recently, the action flic has seen nominations at the prestigious Golden Globes and was voted Best Picture by the National Board of Review. On Tuesday morning, Top Gun: Maverick earned further accolades, scoring six different Oscar nominations ahead of the 2023 awards show. However, Tom Cruise, who essentially spearheaded the entire project and gave it the green light, was completely snubbed.
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’s Charlie Hunnam, Mel Gibson Dominate Streaming with This Cop Flick You’ve Never Heard Of

During his time on Sons of Anarchy, Charlie Hunnam proved that he was A-list TV material. Jax Teller was the kind of character that all the ladies wanted and all the guys wanted to be. Unfortunately, Hunnam’s success on television didn’t translate to the big screen. He saw some Hollywood success with Pacific Rim in 2013, but none of his other cinematic outings truly moved the needle for him. At the same time, Mel Gibson was a massive box office draw for decades. Then, he ran into a long line of controversies that made him a rarity on the big screen. Now, the two are seeing some mutual success in a crime flick that few people have heard of.
Variety

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Announce Fourth ‘Bad Boys’ Movie

The “Bad Boys” are officially returning, with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announcing that they’ll reunite for a fourth film in the franchise. Sony Pictures confirmed that the untitled sequel is in early pre-production with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (“Ms. Marvel,” “Rebel”) returning to direct from a script by Chris Bremner. The filmmakers, who also helmed Warner Bros.’ scrapped “Batgirl” movie, directed 2020’s “Bad Boys for Life,” which reunited Smith and Lawrence as Miami-Dade detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, 25 years after the first “Bad Boys” film was released. Shortly after the threequel hit theaters, Sony...
ComicBook

Michael Jackson Biopic to Star His Nephew Jaafar Jackson in Lead Role

Emancipation and Training Day director Antoine Fuqua is set to direct a Michael Jackson biopic, which will star Jackson's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson in the leading role. Jaafar, the son of Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson, also has his own music career, giving him not just the looks, but the skillset needed to hone in on his uncle's story. The film, tentatively titled just Michael, has a script by John Logan.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy