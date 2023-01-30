I Ranked EVERY Denzel Washington Movie And I'm Sure This Is Going To Cause Some Controversy

During his time on Sons of Anarchy, Charlie Hunnam proved that he was A-list TV material. Jax Teller was the kind of character that all the ladies wanted and all the guys wanted to be. Unfortunately, Hunnam’s success on television didn’t translate to the big screen. He saw some Hollywood success with Pacific Rim in 2013, but none of his other cinematic outings truly moved the needle for him. At the same time, Mel Gibson was a massive box office draw for decades. Then, he ran into a long line of controversies that made him a rarity on the big screen. Now, the two are seeing some mutual success in a crime flick that few people have heard of.

3 DAYS AGO