I Ranked EVERY Denzel Washington Movie And I'm Sure This Is Going To Cause Some Controversy
Denzel Washington is one of the greatest to ever do it!
50. Virtuosity (1995)
49. Carbon Copy (1981)
48. For Queen & Country (1988)
47. License to Kill (1984)
46. The Preacher's Wife (1996)
45. Power (1986)
44. Heart Condition (1990)
43. The George McKenna Story (1986)
42. The Bone Collector (1999)
41. The Mighty Quinn (1989)
40. The Siege (1998)
39. The Magnificent Seven (2016)
38. Safe House (2012)
37. 2 Guns (2013)
36. The Little Things (2021)
35. The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)
34. Ricochet (1991)
33. The Pelican Brief (1993)
32. Roman J. Isreal, Esq. (2017)
31. Courage Under Fire (1996)
30. John Q (2002)
29. Out of Time (2003)
28. The Book of Eli (2010)
27. Déjà Vu (2006)
26. Unstoppable (2010)
25. Fallen (1998)
24. The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
23. The Equalizer (2014) / The Equalizer II (2018)
22. A Soldier's Story (1984)
21. Antwone Fisher (2002)
20. Cry Freedom (1987)
19. Much Ado About Nothing (1993)
18. The Hurricane (1999)
17. Flight (2012)
16. The Great Debaters (2007)
15. Inside Man (2006)
14. Mississippi Masala (1991)
13. Crimson Tide (1995)
12. Philadelphia (1993)
11. Man on Fire (2004)
10. American Gangster (2007)
9. Mo' Better Blues (1990)
8. The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)
7. He Got Game (1998)
6. Devil In a Blue Dress (1995)
5. Fences (2016)
4. Remember The Titans (2000)
3. Glory (1989)
2. Malcolm X (1992)
1. Training Day (2001)
Which Denzel movie is your favorite? Do you agree with my rankings? Let me know in the comments below!
Comments / 0