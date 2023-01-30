Eagles fans fill streets of Philadelphia after advancing to Super Bowl LVII

Fans filled the streets of Philadelphia Sunday night after the Eagles ' big win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

"We just witnessed another incredible experience. We can't wait. We are going back to the Super Bowl," said Jason Wallner of Northeast Philadelphia.

"I've never been more happy in my entire life," added Colleen McCoy of Phoenixville.

Chopper 6 was over Mayfair after the Eagles defeated the 49ers to advance to the Super Bowl!

Fans started packing Broad Street in Center City and Frankford and Cottman in Mayfair moments after learning they were going back to the

Since the Eagles' 2018 win, families are sticking to tradition.

"Back in 2018, he was a baby and I went out in the same block and same street," said Andres Arias, who was holding is son, now a toddler.

The crowd became rowdy at times as the party continued into the night.

At least one person was arrested for vandalizing a police car and there was destruction to the top of a bus stop in Center City.

Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia's four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco's quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 on Sunday.

"Obviously this is something you dream about as a kid. All these guys on the team have dreamt about this their entire lives, too," coach Nick Sirianni said. "Just to be able to do this together with a bunch of men that love each other, that are connected to each other, that will do anything for each other is pretty sweet."

The Eagles will face former coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on February 12.