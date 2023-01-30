ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

English health service sets out two-year recovery plan for emergency care

By Alistair Smout
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhHne_0kVa5P6H00

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - England's National Health Service (NHS) on Monday announced a two-year recovery plan to help restore emergency care and frontline services, currently struggling through one of their toughest winters.

The state-funded NHS said it sought to reduce waiting times and improve patient experience under the plan, which includes 800 new ambulances and 5,000 new beds backed by a 1 billion pound ($1.2 billion) fund.

"Urgent and emergency care is facing serious challenges but we have an ambitious and credible plan to fix it," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

Sunak, in office for just three months, has said cutting hospital waiting times is one of his major priorities.

The circulation of COVID-19 and flu has increased winter pressures when hospitals are already trying to deal with huge backlogs bequeathed by the pandemic.

To make matters worse, ambulance workers and nurses have been on strike over pay, staffing, and investment levels that frontline staff say leave them ill-equipped to cope with record demand.

Patients have faced waits of many hours in ambulances stuck in queues outside hospitals, unable to discharge patients due to a lack of available beds.

The government on Sunday announced that more elderly and vulnerable patients would be treated at home to avoid unnecessary trips to hospital, while the NHS said same-day emergency care units would try to reduce the number of people staying in hospital overnight.

"The front door to the NHS is often where we can see the pressures build up," NHS England Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard said.

"To relieve that pressure, we will continue to work with social care colleagues to free up space in hospitals so that people who are well enough to leave can be discharged and get the care they need at home or in the community." ($1 = 0.8066 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

In a health system in crisis, Britain's heart care suffers

COLCHESTER, England, Feb 2 (Reuters) - In April 2021, Garry Cogan felt a slow, burning pain move steadily higher through his right arm. It was the start of a major heart attack that doctors warned could shave decades off his life without timely triple-bypass surgery.
BBC

Further consultation on A66 dual carriageway plans

People are being invited to give their views on changes to plans to revamp 50 miles of the A66. The A66 Northern Trans-Pennine project aims to dual the single carriageway from Penrith to Scotch Corner. Feedback from the public and partners had been taken on board for the £1.3bn scheme,...
BBC

Transplant boy's family would take legal action over law delay

The parents of a boy waiting for a heart transplant say they are willing to take legal action over delays to organ donation law in Northern Ireland. Dáithí's Law, named after six-year-old Dáithí MacGabhann, will introduce an opt-out system which means people will automatically become donors unless they state otherwise.
BBC

West Devon Borough Council sets out £1m plans to cut carbon emissions

Council projects to reduce carbon emissions include walking and cycling routes, and support for companies. On Tuesday, West Devon Borough Council agreed how to spend £1m of government funding. The Council's Hub Committee agreed to plans within three priority areas - active and inclusive travel for all, wider business...
BBC

New council planning system 'not fit for purpose'

Northern Ireland's new online system for planning applications is "unacceptably poor" and "not fit for purpose", a body representing architects has said. The Royal Society of Ulster Architects (RSUA) said that in some respects the new planning portal was worse than the system it replaced. It was launched in December...
BBC

Concerns over disabled access at new Shropshire footbridge

Wheelchair users have expressed disappointment at being unable to use a revolutionary new footbridge which replaced a "high-risk" rural crossing. Network Rail has said the so-called flow bridge at Wistanstow, Shropshire, was the first of its type in the UK. The issue of disability access has been raised in comments...
BBC

New powers to curb strike disruption approved by MPs

MPs have backed plans aimed at enforcing minimum service levels for some sectors during strikes. Under the bill, some employees, including in the rail industry and emergency services, would be required to work during industrial action - and could be sacked if they refuse. The bill passed by 315 votes...
BBC

'Come clean' on impact of non-dom tax status, Labour urges

Labour has demanded the government publish internal estimates about the effect of abolishing "non-dom" tax status. The party says it wants ministers to "come clean" about the impact of keeping the "unfair" status ahead of the Budget on 15 March. It says scrapping non-dom rules would bring in £3.2bn a...
BBC

Green projects are boosting UK growth - CBI report

The transition to a greener economy is worth £71bn and has brought jobs and investment to parts of the UK experiencing industrial decline. Those are the key findings of a new report written by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). The drive to reach net zero emissions involves more...
BBC

Stormont: Northern Ireland public services face £500m cuts

Public services provided by Northern Ireland Executive departments face cuts of at least £500m in the new financial year. Inflation will further magnify the impacts of those cuts. Part of the reason for the falling budget was the need to bring forward about £330m to this financial year to...
BBC

Land use: Government has overpromised says Royal Society

The UK government risks "overpromising" finite land with its multiple ambitions on farming, nature and renewable energy, according to a report from scientific academy The Royal Society. It says an area the size of Northern Ireland could be needed to accommodate current policy targets by 2030. Farming and forestry groups...
BBC

Down's syndrome discrimination: Bangor nursery apologises to pupil

The mother of a girl with Down's syndrome who was discriminated against by her former nursery school has said its apology will never be enough. Michelle and Alan Cummins, whose daughter Amelie attended Trinity Nursery School in Bangor, County Down, brought a case against the school. It came after they...
BBC

Teacher strikes: 'Deciding to close our school has been horrible'

In the Sixth Form study room, Tia is twizzling a pink fluffy pen around in her hand. She is nervous about her mock IT exam next week. "This is my one practice, and then I've got the real one," she says. On Wednesday, she will be among the only pupils...
Reuters

Reuters

689K+
Followers
377K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy