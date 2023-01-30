Authorities looking for man who threw Molotov cocktail at New Jersey synagogue

Authorities are looking for a man who threw a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue in New Jersey early Sunday morning.

The man walked up to the main entrance of Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield around 3 a.m. and threw the Molotov cocktail at the shatter-proof doors.

The fire went out on impact and there was no damage.

"We've actually been preparing for this day unknowingly for many years. We put shatterprood screens on doors and windows, boulders to make sure no one can drive into buildings, panic buttons and security cameras everywhere. Idea is that we live in a society where religious institutions are under attack," said Rabbi Marc Katz.

The synagogue is part of the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest New Jersey.

All activities at the synagogue were canceled for Sunday, and they expect an ongoing, heightened police presence there this week.

No one was injured.

