"Significant" ice threat for Austin metro as Winter Storm Warning issued

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Wintry precipitation - in the form of freezing rain and drizzle - is expected to make travel troubles across the Austin area over the next 48 hours, continuing through mid-day Wednesday.

A Winter Storm WARNING is in effect for the entire Austin metro area until Noon on Wednesday...

Overnight, forecasters upgraded the entire area to a Winter Storm Warning, meaning accumulations of a quarter inch or more - with isolated totals of up to a half inch - are possible across the Hill Country and even parts of the Austin metro area.

Scattered showers are continuing to push across the area, dropping patches of cold rain and freezing precipitation over parts of the Hill Country and the western Austin metro area.

Temperatures have continued to hover in the lower 30s, near the freezing mark, throughout the day on Monday. The forecast low for Tuesday morning in the city of Austin is 32 degrees, with temperatures only warming back to the mid 30s on Tuesday - ahead of another drop to 31 Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Significant ice accumulations will likely cause travel problems, first on elevated roadways and surfaces. With temperatures trending colder than originally expected, some ice accumulation on non-elevated surfaces could be possible as early as overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Power outages due to fallen limbs and power lines could also be a concern.

By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures are expected to warm back into the upper 30s, with overnight lows Thursday and Friday in the mid to upper 30s.

This is a rapidly developing forecast. Stay tuned to Talk 1370 and Talk1370.com for the latest as this winter weather situation continues to develop...