ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson gutted after Sheffield United late show spoils FA Cup party

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXUGX_0kVT6Dhj00

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was “choked” they had not been able to hold off Championship high-fliers Sheffield United after his side were denied a famous victory by an added-time equaliser.

Paul Mullin’s 27th goal of the season four minutes from time had put the National League leaders within sight of the FA Cup fifth round only for John Egan to make it 3-3 deep into seven minutes of additional time .

Blades striker Oli McBurnie scored after just 64 seconds but goals from James Jones and Tom O’Connor early in the second half put the Welsh club on course for a second successive upset having accounted for another Championship side Coventry in the last round.

They even bounced back from an Oliver Norwood equaliser and, after Daniel Jebbison was sent off for an off-the-ball incident, Mullin struck to put Wrexham – watched by one half of their Hollywood ownership duo Ryan Reynolds – on the verge of another shock only for an even later goal to flatten the atmosphere at the Racecourse Ground.

“The start we had, conceding a goal and losing two players (Jordan Tunnicliffe and Aaron Hayden to injury), for the team to reset ourselves as well as we did I thought was outstanding,” said Parkinson.

“When that happens heads can drop quickly and people start looking around for excuses and there wasn’t any of that. I thought the lads were immense.

“These are a good side, as their league position suggests, and they have Premier League written all over them but we pinned them back for long periods and it’s a real blow we didn’t get over the line.

“It’s a mix of emotions. I am choked for the fans we haven’t got over the line and created history here.”

Reynolds, who flew in from America, has ambitions together with fellow actor Rob McElhenney to get the club into the top flight and this performance – ending a run of 16 straight home wins – provided more encouragement.

“Ryan came into the dressing room after I’d finished my bit and said some great words to the lads and it meant a lot to the team because the lads gave everything,” added Parkinson.

“The lads were flat in the dressing room, I think that shows the group they are.

“But when we wake up tomorrow we have to take enormous credit for the way we have gone about the business but also the atmosphere created in the ground.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom was told to leave midfielder Sander Berge out of the squad as he is the subject of interest from Premier League side Fulham.

The Blades boss was not happy – the club needs funds as it is under a transfer embargo due to a missed payment and is also subject of a takeover bid – and will only be placated if he can replace Berge.

“We’ve been asked not to use him as we are speaking to other clubs – the club wanted to protect the asset,” he said.

“The situation we are in – mid-takeover and embargoed – the one way to potentially resolve the issue is to sell a player.

“But it would be foolish to sell a player and not have a replacement.”

Heckingbottom praised his players for the way they handled the game.

“It doesn’t surprise me that we fought and dug in to keep ourselves in the hat and upset everyone,” he added.

“We all know why everyone turned up today and I’m glad we didn’t give them what they wanted.”

On Jebbison’s “massively disappointing” red card, after referee Dean Whitestone took advice from fourth official Scott Oldham, the Blades boss said he had yet to see convincing evidence to warrant a sending-off and a three-match ban.

“I was stood next to the fourth official and he said he’d seen something I’ve not,” he said.

“I’ve looked at footage and I can’t see anything in it yet. We can’t just accept it, we have to get to the bottom of it.

“Either Jebbo has to learn from it or if there’s nothing in it we want the player and we will have to appeal it so we need some footage.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne faces Pep’s displeasure but it’s Man City who pay the price

One of the two most creative passers on Manchester City’s books was in the starting 11. He had an assist after 14 minutes. Not for City, admittedly. Joao Cancelo was in the Bayern Munich team. The beneficiary of his supply line was not Erling Haaland but Kingsley Coman. He was facing Wolfsburg and a former Wolfsburg playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne, became the latest public target of Pep Guardiola’s displeasure. There was no pretence of a minor injury. His demotion was tactical. “Definitely,” said Guardiola. wasThere are different forms of exile, to the Bundesliga and the bench. One will last...
The Independent

History-making Harry Kane steals the show to leave Man City trailing

This young stadium enjoyed a special moment, as Pep Guardiola endured yet another bad evening here. The Manchester City manager could only watch as his side failed to do what Harry Kane has now made historic virtue out of. The Tottenham Hotspur legend has become their leading goalscorer, going one better than the great Jimmy Greaves with his 267th goal for the club. It proved the only goal of an invigorating 1-0 win over the champions, as they still haven’t scored at the Spurs Stadium since it was built in 2019.That was this time without the recovering Antonio Conte...
The Independent

Harry Kane breaks Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham goals record with 267th strike

Harry Kane has broken Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham Hotspur goals record with his 267th strike for the club. Greaves was prolific for Spurs during the 1960s and remains the record goalscorer in the history of English top-flight football with 357 goals. But with his strike against Manchester City, Kane surpassed the Spurs legend’s tally for the north London club and also brought up 200 Premier League goals in the process.HE'S DONE IT! Tottenham Hotspur's all-time record goalscorer! pic.twitter.com/Ht6udASbtQ— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 5, 2023The England captain is only the third man to reach the double-century barrier for goals since Division...
The Independent

Keylor Navas shines on debut as Nottingham Forest beat relegation rivals Leeds

Keylor Navas immediately showed his class on his Nottingham Forest debut as he helped his new club to a 1-0 win over Leeds in a crunch clash at the bottom of the Premier League.The three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid was part of Forest’s recruitment drive in January, making a loan switch from Paris St Germain, and he produced a string of saves in the first half to keep Leeds at bay.He had already saved from Luis Sinisterra by the time Brennan Johnson’s 14th-minute goal put Forest ahead and then he kept out Luke Ayling and Willy Gnonto to...
The Independent

Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal earns Tottenham win over Manchester City

Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal fired 10-man Tottenham to a 1-0 win over Manchester City to further dent the champions’ titles hopes.Kane slotted home after quarter of an hour to break the deadlock and move past Jimmy Greaves as Spurs’ all-time leading marksman, having gone level with the late forward against Fulham two weeks ago.It proved enough to keep up Tottenham’s excellent record against City, who could have gone within two points of leaders Arsenal following their defeat at Everton on Saturday.The numbers tell the story 💙@HKane: Tottenham Hotspur's all-time record goalscorer pic.twitter.com/slXtqtdU2C— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 5, 2023Fifth-placed Spurs instead...
The Independent

6 of the best from Tottenham’s outright record goalscorer Harry Kane

Harry Kane moved out on his own as Tottenham’s record goalscorer, overtaking Jimmy Greaves’ mark of 266 with the opener against Manchester City.The England captain last month drew level with Greaves, whose tally had stood outright for more than 50 years.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of Kane’s best efforts in a Tottenham shirt.Chelsea, January 2015The match that saw Kane truly announce himself on the Premier League stage. A brace against Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea, who had only lost once all season, made the football world take note and it was the first goal by the Spurs...
The Independent

Liverpool will miss out on Champions League without rapid form fix, says Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker admits Liverpool can forget about Champions League qualification until they fix their form.A wretched 3-0 defeat at Wolves on Saturday left them 10th in the Premier League and 11 points adrift of the top four.Jurgen Klopp refused to defend his misfiring side after a third straight top-flight away defeat – the first time it has happened in the Premier League since 2012.Alisson was beaten by Joel Matip’s own goal after five minutes before Craig Dawson struck seven minutes later.Ruben Neves wrapped victory up for Wolves in the second half – leaving the goalkeeper needing to forget any Champions...
The Independent

Six Nations week one round-up: England struggle as Ireland make statement

Ireland made a statement during the opening match of the Six Nations 2023 tournament, beating Wales 34-10 at the Principality Stadium. England were beaten by Scotland at Twickenham, with new head coach Steve Borthwick, managing his first Six Nations match, forced to watch the Scots lift the Calcutta Cup for the fifth time in six years. Elsewhere, reigning champions France avoided a shock defeat in Rome with a tight scoreline of 29-24. Here is a round-up of all the action from week one of the tournament. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Six Nations: England players 'desperate' to impress, Steve Borthwick saysEngland must endure ‘pain’ in order to grow, Borthwick says after Scotland lossEngland players ‘desperate’ to impress on Six Nations stage, Steve Borthwick says
The Independent

Lauren James on target as Chelsea go top in WSL with victory at Tottenham

Chelsea replaced Manchester United at the Women’s Super League summit as Emma Hayes’ defending champions won 3-2 at Tottenham.After Jess Carter’s early header had been cancelled out by former Chelsea forward Bethany England in the 16th minute, Lauren James restored the visitors’ advantage with a fine solo effort just before the half-hour mark.Guro Reiten added a third for Hayes’ side on 64 minutes, with Nikola Karczewska reducing the deficit with two minutes of normal time remaining but Spurs were unable to avoid a sixth successive league defeat.Chelsea moved two points clear at the top, with United having been held to...
The Independent

Casemiro absence will make midfield life tough for Man United, admits David De Gea

David De Gea says it will be “tough” to cope without Casemiro and took inspiration from former boss Jose Mourinho to avoid giving his thoughts on the Manchester United midfielder’s red card.Bruno Fernandes’ penalty and a Marcus Rashford strike put Manchester United on course for a 13th successive home win in all competitions when Crystal Palace came to town on Saturday.But Casemiro’s sending off after a VAR review for putting his hands around Will Hughes’ throat during a clash between both sets of players sparked a frantic final 20 minutes.Jeffrey Schlupp pulled one back but United held on for a...
The Independent

Jesse Marsch accepts pressure is on to turn things around ahead of ‘huge week’

Under-fire Leeds boss Jesse Marsch knows he has to stop his side’s slide down the Premier League immediately after fans chanted for him to be sacked following a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.Leeds, who were the better side in the first half and missed a number of chances at the City Ground, were sunk by Brennan Johnson’s goal to make it seven games without a win and they are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.That run looks unlikely to improve in the next week with a quickfire double-header with Manchester United.Some Leeds fans have had enough of...
The Independent

Josh Adams feels honesty will be key to Wales bouncing back from Ireland defeat

Josh Adams says that tough conversations and honesty will be top of Wales’ agenda when they assess a sobering Guinness Six Nations defeat against Ireland.And Wales have little time to turn things around following a 34-10 home loss, with resurgent Scotland awaiting them at Murrayfield next Saturday.It is a ground where Wales have won on six of their last seven visits, but their Six Nations campaign is already approaching a crossroads.Asked about the squad’s Monday review, Wales wing Adams said: “It will be honest, as it always is.“It has to be as well, because if you don’t have tough conversations...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy