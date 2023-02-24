Everything Shakira Has Said About Gerard Pique Split, His Clara Chia Romance: Cryptic Messages, Shady Songs and More

“This is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer told Elle in a September 2022 profile . “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. … It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation.”
“I’m not coming back here, I don’t want another disappointment / So much that you pretend to be a champion / And when I needed you, you gave your worst version,” Shakira crooned in her “BZRP Music Session #53” single in Spanish, which dropped weeks before the athlete made his romance Instagram official. “Sorry, baby, it’s been a while / I should have thrown that cat away / A she-wolf like me ain’t for a rookie.”
