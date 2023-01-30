ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Super Bowl 2023 odds, latest tips and predictions

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jIDc_0kVSsBTr00

Super Bowl 2023 is almost here with the NFL finale providing one of the biggest gambling events of the year.

From the nerds who study the Xs and Os, to those more interested in the national anthem or even the colour of the Gatorade shower for the winning coach, there are more markets than ever before.

After a captivating Sunday of conference championship action , we are all but guaranteed, save for injuries, a very hotly contested Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles .

Last year’s big game showed most markets will still be alive heading into the fourth quarter and beyond, after the Los Angeles Rams pulled off a dramatic close victory to edge out the Bengals last year at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Here’s everything you need to know about betting on the Super Bowl LVII:

Super Bowl 2023 odds

We’ll update the odds and various markets as they come out, including the highly popular player prop markets.

But there are various markets already open, so let’s dive in - all odds via Betfair .

Super Bowl 2023 winner

  • Philadelphia Eagles 3/4
  • Kansas City Chiefs 11/10

Super Bowl 2023 MVP

  • Jalen Hurts EVS
  • Patrick Mahomes 6/5
  • Travis Kelce 10/1
  • AJ Brown 11/1
  • Devonta Smith 20/1
  • Miles Sanders 25/1
  • Haason Reddick 40/1
  • Jerick McKinnon 40/1
  • Isiah Pacheco 40/1
  • Darius Slay 40/1
  • Chris Jones 40/1

Super Bowl Handicap

  • Philadelphia Eagles -1.5 9/10
  • Kansas City Chiefs +1.5 9/10

Super Bowl Total Points

  • Over/Under 49.5

Super Bowl 2023 coin toss

  • Heads 10/11
  • Tails 10/11

Super Bowl 2023 winning Gatorade shower colour

  • Orange 9/4
  • Clear 5/2
  • Blue 3/1
  • Yellow/Green 3/1
  • Purple 11/2
  • Red/Pink 8/1

When and where is Super Bowl 2023?

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, 12 February.

The kick-off time is 4:30pm local time (MST) and 11:30pm (GMT) in the UK, with the game concluding in the early hours of Monday, 13 February in the UK.

The game will be played in Glendale, Arizona at the Cardinals’ 63,000-capacity State Farm Stadium.

In terms of the Super Bowl timeline, the fast half should conclude between 6pm and 6:30pm (MST) - 1am and 1:30am GMT. The fourth quarter will therefore start at approximately 7:30pm (MST) - 2:30am (GMT) - with the game concluding at approximately 10pm (MST) - 3:30am (GMT) - provided there is no overtime. Only one Super Bowl has ever gone to overtime, when the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 at Super Bowl LI in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ul0QO_0kVSsBTr00

Who is playing in Super Bowl 2023?

The Super Bowl teams will be decided this weekend when the NFC and AFC Championship games play out on Sunday, 29 January.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host reigning AFC champions Cincinnati Bengals, while there will be a new king in the NFC when the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers.

How can I watch and stream Super Bowl 2023?

Super Bowl will air live in the UK on ITV 1 and Sky Sports.

You can live stream the game via ITVX, or alternatively subscribe to NOW TV or NFL Game Pass.

The game will be live on Fox in the United States or streamed live on Fox’s official website , provided you have your TV login information to hand.

Other streaming outlets, which include Fox as part of their package, include: Hulu + Live TV ($70 per month), YouTube TV ($55 per month), fubo TV ($75 per month after a 7-day free trial) and Sling ($20 for your first month).

Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show?

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which has changed its title sponsor from Pepsi to Apple Music this year.

Rihanna follows last year’s hip-hop theme with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak, with The Weeknd and Jennifer Lopez/Shakira preceding them.

With the game starting at 4:30pm (MST) - 11:30pm GMT - we can expect the halftime show to kick off between 6pm and 6:30pm (MST) - 1am and 1:30am GMT.

Who is singing the national anthem?

Country star Chris Stapleton would perform the United States national anthem at Super Bowl LVII.

It is one of the most anticipated moments of the Super Bowl, given its cultural significance, while also emerging as a large market in the gambling industry as punters predict the exact length each artist performs. So start your research now on how Stapleton usually performs.

It extends a trend of country singers singing the “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl after Mickey Guyton performed in 2022.

Babyface will sing “America The Beautiful” while Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

Comments / 3

 

