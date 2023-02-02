ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Resources still available for Merced County flood victims

By Vince Ybarra
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWDFf_0kVOhn5G00

If you're a small business or homeowner impacted by recent flooding in Merced County, the Federal Small Business Administration may be able to help with repair and clean-up costs.

For weeks now, SBA representatives have been at the fairgrounds in Merced County and at Sacred Heart Church in Planada -- walking people through the application process for low-interest loans.

President Biden has declared a federal disaster for the North Valley region, opening the door for flood victims to receive assistance.

There are several different loan options for qualified businesses, homeowners, renters and most non-profit organizations.

"Business Physical" loans of up to $2 million are available with interest rates as low as 3.305%.

Money can be used to repair or replace disaster-damaged property.

Homeowners who need to repair their primary residence can receive up to $200,000.

If your vehicle or other personal belongings sustained damage, you can apply for a loan of up to $40,000.

Applications for physical damage loans are due by March 16, and those for economic injury are due by October 16.

For more information, you can visit one of the two SBA disaster centers at the Merced County Fairgrounds or Sacred Heart Church in Planada.

You can also visit the SBA's website .

Comments / 1

Related
sierranewsonline.com

Deceased Male Found in Fresno River

OAKHURST — Around 5:30 pm on February 2, 2023, a Madera County Sheriff’s Sergeant, on routine patrol, stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 49 in Oakhurst after the driver made an illegal lane change and nearly caused a collision. During the enforcement stop,...
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

San Joaquin County Correctional Officer arrested, 3 other county staff members placed on administrative leave

(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest on Wednesday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. In a private press conference on Thursday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow named Brandon Wolff as the correctional officer that had been arrested. Wolff is facing charges of […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Attempted Murder Arrest In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA — A woman was arrested for attempted homicide over the weekend, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is providing details about the incident. 29-year-old Catrina Marie Espinoza allegedly went into a residence on Kanaka Drive in Jamestown and attempted to stab a victim several times with a kitchen knife. The victim, who officials identified as her mother, was able to escape the home.
JAMESTOWN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera PD searching for commercial burglary suspect

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say has been involved in commercial burglary from the same business in Madera on two separate occasions. According to the business’s surveillance video images provided by the police, on one of the occasions, the suspect entered the store with […]
MADERA, CA
crimevoice.com

Family Attempts to Conceal Identity of Suspect in High Speed Pursuit

Originally Published By: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. “At around 7:30 p.m. back on December 16, 2022, Deputies from our Special Services Division (SSD) got into a pursuit with a vehicle that began in Lincoln Center and lasted about three miles, reaching speeds of at least 65mph on residential streets. The pursuit was terminated for safety reasons when the suspect drove back into Lincon Center at the height of the busy holiday shopping season.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
westsideconnect.com

Eviction attempt leads to standoff in Newman

An effort by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department to evict a woman from a Newman home went awry on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when she barricaded herself in a bedroom, prompting a brief standoff with police. The incident came to a peaceful conclusion when the sheriff’s department and the Newman...
NEWMAN, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspected Fentanyl Dealer Arrested in Atwater

“Merced – On 1-28-23 at approximately 8:03 AM, the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested a man during the service of a search warrant with Fentanyl for sale. The Merced Police Departments Gang Officer Arnulfo Centeno obtained information regarding Seth Ingalsbe (25) possessing Fentanyl for sale. When...
ATWATER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Toddler found by passerby in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An abandoned child was found in Atwater by a passerby, according to a post on Facebook on Thursday from the Atwater Police Department. Officers say the child is approximately three years old and was found on the corner of Fifth Street and Fir Avenue, police say. Child Protective Services has been […]
ATWATER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing man found dead in Madera County, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 21-year-old Christopher Alvarez was found dead Tuesday after being reported missing that same day. Deputies say Alvarez was reported missing Tuesday after not reporting to work. That day, authorities say his car was found abandoned near Highway 145 and Highway 41. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances and manner of […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two Stockton grandparents arrested for allegedly covering up grandson's involvement in police chase

STOCKTON – Two Stockton grandparents were arrested for allegedly covering up their grandson's involvement in a police car chase, announced the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Friday.Deputies first initiated a pursuit against a vehicle near the Lincoln Center at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. The pursuit lasted about three miles until the suspect drove into the Lincoln Center, when deputies called off the pursuit for "safety reasons," as the shopping center was at its height of its holiday shopping season.Detectives identified the registered owner of the vehicle, who is alleged to be 59-year-old Randy San Nicolas of Stockton. Detectives said San Nicolas was "uncooperative" with the investigation, and as a result, issued a search warrant for his home, workplace and vehicle.Officers said they seized cocaine and an unregistered firearm at his home.Officers said that as the investigation continued, there was probable cause that the vehicle owner and his wife, 58-year-old Rosann San Nicolas, were covering up the identity of the driver, who police said was 19-year-old Joseph Terrones. Officers said the two filed a false police report after the pursuit, claiming that their license plate was stolen. All three were arrested and taken into custody without incident.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
65K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy