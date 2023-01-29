ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

commonwealthmagazine.org

Could Boston face an ‘urban doom loop’?

AT FIRST, the emptying out of downtown Boston office buildings looked like a seismic, but temporary, reaction to a once-in-a-100-year pandemic. Once we got a handle on the mysterious new virus ravaging the globe, the initial thinking went, things would more or less return to normal. But we are now...
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine

WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Off-duty Chelmsford firefighter helps save hockey player in cardiac arrest

HUDSON, N.H. – A Chelmsford firefighter is being lauded for his quick actions that helped save a life after a player collapsed during a hockey game.Hudson, New Hampshire Fire Cpt. Kevin Grebinar said that Chelmsford firefighter Josh Abbott was playing in game at Cyclones Ice Hockey Arena Sunday when another player suffered cardiac arrest.Abbott and other players on the ice immediately performed CPR. The group also used an on-site defibrillator unit to help restore the man's heart rhythm.By the time firefighters arrived, the player was conscious and alert."Firefighter Abbott calmly applied his knowledge, skills, abilities and professionalism to perform lifesaving rescue efforts to the injured man," Grebinar wrote in a letter to Chelmsford Fire Chief Gary Ryan. "Based on these immediate actions led by Firefighter Abbott, Hudson Fire personnel were able to transport a conscious, alert and breathing patient to a local hospital for further cardiac care."
CHELMSFORD, MA
country1025.com

‘The Last of Us’ Says This is 10 Miles West of Boston; Twitter Reacts

Hit HBO show The Last of Us is getting dragged on Twitter for setting a scene 10 miles west of Boston that’s clearly not. The Last of Us is only three episodes into its first season and has already become a favorite of fans and critics alike. The Geek Culture Congress featured the show on its latest podcast episode, and a second season has already been greenlit. Based on the 2013 action adventure game: “After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope.” Think The Walking Dead, but before The Walking Dead got really boring.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Boston’s BEST Bakeries!

BEST bakeries, you tap the breaks. It’s a hard STOP. My Dad had a thing for bakeries. If you could tailgate a bakery the morning they were to release the latest baked goods, he’d do it. Dad and the owners of Crown Bakery in Worcester were on a first name basis.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

thepulseofnh.com

Evacuations in Concord This Morning

The federal building and courthouse in Concord was evacuated this morning because of a possible hazardous substance. Courthouse staff and visitors were taken to a nearby school and several surrounding streets were closed. No one was hurt.
CONCORD, NH
whdh.com

Fire destroys front of home in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
LOWELL, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Lake Winnipesaukee still not frozen, ‘ice-in’ unusually late

GILFORD, NH – Lake Winnipesaukee is nowhere near frozen and that may impact some planned activities and winter sports on the big lake in the coming weeks. David A. Emerson of Emerson Aviation, who flies over Lake Winnipesaukee and annually declares ice-out in spring, said on Monday that he never remembers a winter when it has been so late having ice-in.
GILFORD, NH

