Buffalo, NY

ubbulls.com

Akron Defeats Buffalo in Tuesday Night Match

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (10-12, 4-5 MAC) lost to the top-seeded Akron Zips (16-6, 8-1 MAC) on Tuesday evening, 81-64. Curtis Jones recorded his eighth 20-point performance of the season, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Isaiah Adams scored 13 points on the night as Kidtrell Blocker recorded five assists.
BUFFALO, NY
Eleven Warriors

Ohio 2025 LB Dante McClellan is Rising on Ohio State's Radar and 4-star 2025 RB Gideon Davidson Will Camp with OSU This Summer

A fast-rising defensive prospect in Ohio in the 2025 class is quickly appearing on Ohio State’s radar. Canton prospect Dante McClellan has received interest from both safeties coach Perry Eliano and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as both a linebacker and a safety, as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect has the skillset to do both.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

John Adams’ greatest hits over 50 years as Cleveland’s legendary baseball drummer: Timeline

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The steady “thump, thump, thump” of John Adams’ drum rang out from the top row of the bleachers at Progressive Field whenever there was a chance Cleveland could score a run. For nearly 50 years, Adams and his drum provided the heartbeat of baseball that was instantly recognizable to generations of fans, whether they cheered for the Guardians, or the Indians before them.
CLEVELAND, OH
cspdailynews.com

GetGo Opens 1st New-Build Store With Drive-Thru Window

GetGo Café + Market will open its first new-build location with a drive-thru window on Feb. 2. The new build is in Mentor, Ohio, and the second GetGo store to include a drive-thru window. “This location is unique as it’s our first GetGo built from the ground up to...
MENTOR, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your morning?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're searching for a delicious breakfast, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Fans of corned beef hash should check out the Red Eye hash, which is made with house-made corned beef and has a bit of a kick due to the addition of green chilis, hot sauce, and pepper jack cheese. Other customer recommendations include the wake up call omelet (which is filled with potatoes, chorizo sausage, pepper jack cheese, and green chilis), the E.O. Boughnut (which is a deep-fried biscuit that's topped with sugar and jam), and classic eggs benedict (you can add crabmeat to it, and a vegetarian option with tomato and spinach is also available). Each breakfast is served with a side of jam from Cooper's Mill, an Ohio-based company.
AKRON, OH
iheart.com

Funeral Arrangements For Cleveland Baseball Drummer John Adams

(Cleveland) - The Cleveland Guardians have announced funeral and visitation arrangements for John Adams, the baseball fan who banged on his bass drum at games since 1973. E. 9th Street & Superior Ave NE. (Downtown Cleveland) Cleveland, OH 44114. In lieu of flowers, the community is invited to make a...
CLEVELAND, OH
a-z-animals.com

Where is the World’s Largest Sandstone Quarry?

Stone and marble are widely used in the construction of landmarks and structures throughout the world. Carrara in Tuscany, Italy, Portland Quarry in England, Paros and Pentellic Quarries in Greece, and Rutland Quarry in Vermont, United States, are among the most renowned quarries on the globe. With so many quarries...
AMHERST, OH
cleveland19.com

Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.
AKRON, OH

