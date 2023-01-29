Read full article on original website
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
ubbulls.com
Akron Defeats Buffalo in Tuesday Night Match
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (10-12, 4-5 MAC) lost to the top-seeded Akron Zips (16-6, 8-1 MAC) on Tuesday evening, 81-64. Curtis Jones recorded his eighth 20-point performance of the season, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Isaiah Adams scored 13 points on the night as Kidtrell Blocker recorded five assists.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio 2025 LB Dante McClellan is Rising on Ohio State's Radar and 4-star 2025 RB Gideon Davidson Will Camp with OSU This Summer
A fast-rising defensive prospect in Ohio in the 2025 class is quickly appearing on Ohio State’s radar. Canton prospect Dante McClellan has received interest from both safeties coach Perry Eliano and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as both a linebacker and a safety, as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect has the skillset to do both.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
OHSAA releases girls’ basketball tournament field
The brackets have been released, here's a look at each district.
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
VASJ Hall of Fame football coach Tom Schoen, an All-American at Notre Dame, dies at 77
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Tom Schoen, a longtime presence at Villa Angela-St. Joseph as both an athlete and coach, has died. He was 77. VASJ announced Schoen’s death Wednesday on its website.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
John Adams’ greatest hits over 50 years as Cleveland’s legendary baseball drummer: Timeline
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The steady “thump, thump, thump” of John Adams’ drum rang out from the top row of the bleachers at Progressive Field whenever there was a chance Cleveland could score a run. For nearly 50 years, Adams and his drum provided the heartbeat of baseball that was instantly recognizable to generations of fans, whether they cheered for the Guardians, or the Indians before them.
CBS Sports
Guardians superfan John Adams, who drummed at Cleveland home games for nearly 50 years, dies at 71
John Adams, a Cleveland baseball superfan that served as a ballpark drummer for nearly 50 years, died at 71, the Cleveland Guardians announced Monday. Adams' drum, a fixture in the outfield bleachers, could be heard at Cleveland home games dating back to the 1973 season. "For nearly five decades the...
Community decries disparities between handling of Jayland Walker, Tyre Nichols
While it took less than a month to decide whether to charge the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols death, people in Akron have been waiting seven months for a decision in the Jayland Walker case.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cspdailynews.com
GetGo Opens 1st New-Build Store With Drive-Thru Window
GetGo Café + Market will open its first new-build location with a drive-thru window on Feb. 2. The new build is in Mentor, Ohio, and the second GetGo store to include a drive-thru window. “This location is unique as it’s our first GetGo built from the ground up to...
David ‘SpongeBob Guy’ Hrusovsky talks Guardians, charting baseball fields, instant celebrity: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — David Hrusovsky is easily recognizable when he wears his SpongeBob SquarePants costume to Progressive Field in honor of Oscar Gonzalez’s walk-up music. But did you know the Bowling Green State University senior is a big baseball numbers guy behind the scenes?. On Wednesday’s podcast, Paul...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your morning?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're searching for a delicious breakfast, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Fans of corned beef hash should check out the Red Eye hash, which is made with house-made corned beef and has a bit of a kick due to the addition of green chilis, hot sauce, and pepper jack cheese. Other customer recommendations include the wake up call omelet (which is filled with potatoes, chorizo sausage, pepper jack cheese, and green chilis), the E.O. Boughnut (which is a deep-fried biscuit that's topped with sugar and jam), and classic eggs benedict (you can add crabmeat to it, and a vegetarian option with tomato and spinach is also available). Each breakfast is served with a side of jam from Cooper's Mill, an Ohio-based company.
iheart.com
Funeral Arrangements For Cleveland Baseball Drummer John Adams
(Cleveland) - The Cleveland Guardians have announced funeral and visitation arrangements for John Adams, the baseball fan who banged on his bass drum at games since 1973. E. 9th Street & Superior Ave NE. (Downtown Cleveland) Cleveland, OH 44114. In lieu of flowers, the community is invited to make a...
cleveland19.com
Lil Wayne brings ‘Welcome To Tha Carter Tour’ to Cleveland’s House of Blues
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lil Wayne will be hitting the stage in Cleveland this upcoming April, according to an announcement from House of Blues. The rapper added Cleveland to his “Welcome To The Carter Tour”, playing the House of Blues downtown on April 28. You can skip the...
3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a great all-you-can-eat experience?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and are subject to change.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny takes us inside Hartville Potato Chip Co. to show us how chips are made
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gets a rare treat and visits a local potato chip factory to see how the popular snack food is made. The Hartville Potato Chip Co. in Akron makes potato chips the old-fashioned way, in small batches and kettle cooked with simple ingredients!
a-z-animals.com
Where is the World’s Largest Sandstone Quarry?
Stone and marble are widely used in the construction of landmarks and structures throughout the world. Carrara in Tuscany, Italy, Portland Quarry in England, Paros and Pentellic Quarries in Greece, and Rutland Quarry in Vermont, United States, are among the most renowned quarries on the globe. With so many quarries...
cleveland19.com
Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.
