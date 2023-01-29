Read full article on original website
tigertv.tv
"I don't think I saw an empty seat," LSU WBB on electric win in front of record-breaking crowd
No. 3 LSU Women's Basketball team remains undefeated with a 76-68 victory over Tennessee in front of a record setting crowd of 15,157 fans in the PMAC. LSU guard Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points and forward Angel Reese kept her double-double streak alive. “Well first of all, compliment...
tigertv.tv
HIGHLIGHTS | LSU WBB vs TENNESSEE | 1.30.23
The LSU Women's Basketball team defeated the Tennessee Volunteers in a big SEC matchup. The Tiger's remain undefeated following their 76-68 win. Alexis Morris had a record breaking game as she scored a career-high of 31 points Monday night. Morris paved the way to the team's victory over the Volunteers.
tigertv.tv
Torching the Vols: A record-breaking crowd brings out a career-high 31 points from Alexis Morris
In front of a record-breaking 15,157 fans, LSU Women's Basketball took on a tough Tennessee Volunteers team Monday night in the PMAC and came out victorious. Despite losing the offensive rebound battle in the first half, Kim Mulkey's squad bounced back and dominated the boards in the second half. Angel Reese turned on the jets in the third quarter and finished the game with 18 points and 17 rebounds.
tigertv.tv
"We have the right group together right now" LSU Softball Coach Beth Torina on the upcoming season
LSU Softball Head Coach Beth Torina sat down with the media Tuesday afternoon to discuss the upcoming 2023 softball season. The team went 34-23 last season, which is not what they wanted, but they have high expectations going into this season and eyes set on the prize. "You never know...
tigertv.tv
LSU Women's Basketball ranked No. 3 in AP Poll
The Lady Tigers moved back up to No. 3 in the AP Poll hours before they face Tennessee at 6 p.m. The Tigers are one of the two teams that stand undefeated in the country. The Lady Volunteers are 8-0 in conference play, and Monday's night game is the most anticipated home game of the season.
tigertv.tv
"We're using it as fuel," Elena Arenas on how LSU Gymnastics keeps spirits high after losses
LSU Gymnastics fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road last week 197.475-197.250 in Barnhill Arena. The Tigers will stay home this week to host the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday Feb, 3 at 8 p.m. in the PMAC. Welcome to LSU Tiger TV: The Official TV Station of LSU. Follow...
tigertv.tv
Calling Baton Rouge: How Baton Rouge is attracting new residents
Visit Baton Rouge and the Baton Rouge Chamber are working to attract people to Louisiana through events such as Mardi Gras parades and the 225 Fest this spring. Louisiana is ranked the 35th least moved-to state in the country this past year, according to the U-Haul annual growth index, which analyzes the gains and losses of one-way trucks entering and leaving each state.
tigertv.tv
LSU student in debt after babysitting scam
LSU student Lundin Bellow found herself in the trap of an elaborate scheme - and thousands of dollars in debt - after looking for babysitting jobs this month. After searching for work on LinkedIn, Facebook parent groups and other websites, an email sent by an "Ann Margaret Taylor" offered Bellow a job.
