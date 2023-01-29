Read full article on original website
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West VirginaEast Coast TravelerWheeling, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
fightingfalcons.com
Men's Basketball Begins February with MEC Battles Versus Glenville State & Concord
The Fairmont State men's basketball team looks to ride an eight-game winning streak into this week with a road game at Glenville State on Wednesday (Feb. 1) and a home game versus Concord on Saturday (Feb. 4). Fighting Falcons Facts. Last week, Fairmont State knocked off a pair of regionally-ranked...
fightingfalcons.com
Women’s Tennis Tabbed Fourth Place in MEC Preseason Poll
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State women's tennis team has been voted fourth place in the Mountain East Conference, the league announced on Tuesday (Jan. 31) afternoon following a poll of the conference's coaches. The team is led by a trio of seniors: Ainara Pastor Garcia, Candela Sevilla and...
fightingfalcons.com
Women's Basketball Faces Glenville State and Concord This Week
The Fairmont State women's basketball team gears up for a game at No. 5/12 Glenville State on Wednesday (Feb. 1) before returning to Joe Retton Arena on Saturday (Feb. 4) for a matchup versus Concord. Fighting Falcons Facts. Fairmont State picked up a convincing 14-point win over No. 18 West...
fightingfalcons.com
Men's Tennis Voted Second Place in MEC Preseason Poll
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State men's tennis team has been picked to finish second in the 2023 Mountain East Conference Men's Tennis Poll that was released on Tuesday (Jan. 31) afternoon. Fairmont State tallied 28 total votes in the poll, which included one first-place vote. Head coach Terry...
fightingfalcons.com
Bévárdi Awarded MEC Women's Swimmer of the Week
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. -- Zsófi Bévárdi was named Mountain East Conference Women's Swimmer of the Week, provided by The Health Plan, the conference announced on Monday (Jan. 30). Bévárdi was honored by the MEC after a phenomenal performance in the pool during her Senior Day meet. The Dombóvár,...
SIGNED: WVU legacy makes things official!
Corey McIntyre Jr., DL, Port St. Lucie (FL) Treasure Coast. Other Schools Involved: Washington State, Indiana, FAU. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8492-rating as the No. 148 defensive lineman. Lead Recruiter: AJ Jackson. Why he chose West Virginia: "I chose WVU because I felt like it was a better fit for me. And...
Familiar face helped WVU with James Okonkwo
A familiar face helped WVU find and develop James Okonkwo, who is quickly turning into a budding star.
connect-bridgeport.com
Web Site Lists Four Best Roller Skating Rinks in West Virginia and One is Short Road Trip North on I-79
Editor's Note: At one time, there were multiple skating rinks in the area, including Skate World in Bridgeport. While there are fewer options, our friends at bestthingswv.com has listed the four best places to skate in West Virginia. And one of them is Skate-A-Way, located in Fairmont. The address is 718 Carlone St, Fairmont, WV, United States, West Virginia. You can call them at 304-365-5587.
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
WDTV
NFL player, former WVU player indicted in rape, kidnapping case
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WDTV) - An NFL football player and former WVU player has been indicted in Ohio on rape and kidnapping charges. 25-year-old Joshua Sills, of Sarahsville, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden.
Huggins Explains Why Jimmy Bell Was Furious with TCU Fans
Things got a little heated last night after the game in Fort Worth.
WDTV
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.9-13.1 record (up from 17.2-13.8 last week) and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 25 in the BPI (up four spots from last week), and have the tenth-toughest remaining schedule in the country.
Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia
Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
Magic Shine Auto Spa celebrates grand opening in Morgantown
Magic Shine Auto Spa opened in Morgantown on Wednesday, offering many services crucial to maintaining a clean vehicle.
Metro News
Form Energy says $760 million project will pay off for West Virginia
Form Energy’s cutting-edge battery factory represents a major investment in West Virginia — and also a major investment by West Virginians. The $760 million initial phase on the site of the old Weirton steel mill in Hancock County is meant to produce 750 well-paying jobs. The iron-air battery manufacturing plant is financed by millions of dollars of private investments, but there are also millions of public dollars going toward the project.
New urgent care facility opens in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new urgent care clinic opened in Fairmont on Wednesday. EZ Care is located at 630 Fairmont Avenue. The clinic replaces the old MedExpress that closed in June of 2021. The walk-in clinic can treat minor illnesses and injuries and is open seven days a week. This is the fourth […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
WTOV 9
Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back
Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
