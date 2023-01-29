Read full article on original website
‘Most state schools to shut doors for several days if teachers vote in favour of strike action’
A majority of state schools in England and Wales will shut their doors across several days in the coming months if the country’s biggest teaching union votes to strike, reports suggest.The National Education Union (NEU) is said to expect its members – a ballot of whom is set to end on Friday – to vote in favour of taking mass industrial action.NEU secretary-general Kevin Courtney told The Observer that action taken by its members alone would be enough to cause many school closures on strike days, prompting the most widespread school shut down for many years.The results of strike...
My classrooms are cold and our teachers keep leaving – as a pupil, I’m supporting the teachers’ strike
I think a lot of people think my generation don’t care about politics or aren’t interested. They underestimate how perceptive we are. We’re part of the world too. We sit in classrooms. We know that schools don’t have proper funding and that our teachers aren’t properly paid for the hard work they do.
Is your child’s school closed during teacher strike? Full list of walkouts in your area
Tens of thousands of schools across England and Wales will be forced to partially close or shut their doors entirely as teachers walk out from tomorrow.The National Education Union (NEU) has announced seven days of strikes in February and March, with Wednesday’s walkout expected to affect over 23,000 schools.Teachers will join train drivers, civil servants, university lecturers, bus drivers and security guards from seven trade unions as they gather on picket lines on Wednesday for the biggest day of industrial action in over a decade.The strike follows failed talks on Monday afternoon between education secretary Gillian Keegan and the...
Teachers deserve better, but this strike is not just about pay
After three years of disrupted education, in the form of home learning, bubbles and incessant mask-wearing, the thing my classmates and I wanted this year was normality. I’m in year 10 – I have never had a “normal” year at secondary school, with schools being closed halfway through the academic year in 2020.
School’s out: 200,000 teachers to strike in biggest shutdown for three decades
Parts of the country will effectively grind to a halt on “Walkout Wednesday” as around 200,000 teachers take part in their largest strike for three decades, closing classrooms in 85 per cent of schools. In total, half a million teachers, university staff, train drivers, Border Force workers, civil servants and security guards are predicted to take part in a coordinated day of industrial action. NHS patients and nursery children also risk being disproportionately affected as staff, many of them women, are forced to stay home to look after their own school-age pupils, experts have warned. Most trains in England...
Almost 50,000 patient visits have been ruined because of the largest ever strikes in NHS history
The Unite union yesterday announced that 3,000 of its ambulance staff will join the biggest day of industrial action in the history of the NHS on February 6.
What can we expect when teachers go on strike?
Teachers across England and Wales are set to take part in mass walkouts on Wednesday, 1 February.Members of the National Education Union are taking industrial action which could see more than 100,000 teachers go on strike.It is expected to threaten disruption for more than 23,000 schools.Wednesday is expected to be the biggest day of industrial action in more than a decade, with university staff, train drivers, civil servants, and others also on strike.This video explains what we can expect to happen.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Strike action: Every industrial walkout affecting the UK in FebruaryStrike action: Every industrial walkout affecting the UK in FebruaryMartin Lewis demonstrates trick to check if a phone is out of contract
School strike: Thousands of pupils told to stay home
Thousands of pupils are being told to stay at home next Wednesday due to a planned teachers' strike. Many schools will close altogether and classes in some others will not run because of action by the National Education Union (NEU). It is the first of four planned strike days over...
Teachers in England at ‘end of their tether’, says union chief
NEU general secretary says ahead of Wednesday’s strike that teachers are undervalued, underpaid and overworked
We are not respected or valued, says striking teacher
A teacher has said making the decision to strike was “difficult” but she is doing it to protect the future of schools and the quality of education.Walkouts by teacher members of the National Education Union (NEU) in England and Wales will take place on Wednesday – the first of seven days of strikes in February and March.The strikes follow failed talks on Monday afternoon between Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and the general secretaries of unions representing teachers and headteachers, which had hoped to resolve a pay dispute which threatens disruption to more than 23,000 schools this week.Nicola Hawkins, who is...
Voices: The government is losing the propaganda battle over industrial action
Today sees the most people on strike on a single day since 2011, as teachers in England and Wales walk out for the first time in the current wave of industrial action, along with rail workers, civil servants and university lecturers. Despite the disruption the strikes cause, the government is losing its propaganda war with the trade unions because of its stubborn refusal to improve its pay offers. Public support for the strikers has not fallen as ministers had expected. The unions are winning the argument by convincing people they are striking to protect creaking services as well as...
Thousands of nurses and ambulance workers to strike on same day
Thousands of ambulance workers and nurses will go on strike on the same day next month as the pay dispute with the Government shows no signs of reaching a resolution.The GMB union said more than 10,000 ambulance workers, including paramedics, emergency care assistants and call handlers, will stage strikes on February 6, February 20, March 6 and March 20.Nurses are also due to strike on February 6 – meaning mass disruption can be expected across the NHS on that day. Nurses will also strike the following day, February 7.BREAKING 🚨: Ambulance workers announce new strike dates – after government refuse to...
Schools struggle to plan for strike as unions tell members to keep their head teachers in the dark
The government has urged the National Education Union (NEU) to keep headteachers informed of which teachers plan to strike so that schools can plan lessons for Wednesday.
Teacher's strikes: 'I love my job but something needs to change'
Thousands of teachers in England and Wales are set to go on strike on Wednesday, meaning some schools may have to be closed. Shalina Patel, who is a history teacher at Claremont High School in Harrow, north-west London, documented her day at school to show why she feels the need to strike.
Firefighters vote to strike as industrial action spreads
Firefighters have become the latest public sector union to vote for strike action as last-ditch talks failed to avert a walkout on Wednesday by teachers in England and Wales.Members of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) backed walkouts by 88% on a turnout of 73% after earlier rejecting a 5% pay offer.General secretary Matt Wrack said the “overwhelming” vote had delivered a “decisive mandate” for industrial action.The union said it was giving the Government and employers 10 days to make an improved offer before deciding its next move.If they go ahead, the strikes will be the first nationwide fire strikes over...
Hospitals in England cancel 88,000 appointments in seven weeks due to strikes
NHS leaders warn disruption to patients could become even worse as healthcare staff plan further strikes
Hundreds of thousands of workers on strike in biggest day of action in a decade
Hundreds of thousands of workers – including school teachers – are going on strike for what will be the biggest day of industrial action in more than a decade.Teachers in England and Wales, who are members of the National Education Union (NEU), will embark on their first day of strikes on Wednesday, which threaten to disrupt more than 23,000 schools.The walkouts, which could see more than 100,000 teachers take action in a dispute over pay, come on the same day that university lecturers, train drivers, civil servants, bus drivers and security guards are going on strike.Some parents will be forced...
