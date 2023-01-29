ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, KY

WBKO

K-9 Officers, handlers conduct training in Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Members from Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Trigg County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hopkinsville Police Department conducted K-9 training Wednesday at the Hopkinsville Sportsplex. K-9 officers have been used in policing and military service since the 1800s and still remain being tools to accomplish missions...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Ohio County Sheriff’s Office working seven vehicle wreck scene

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is working a seven vehicle accident on southbound U.S. 231 at the Ohio County and Butler County line. The roadway is shut down at this time, and police are asking drivers to use caution this morning as roadways are “very hazardous.”
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

32-year-old man killed in Hopkins County camper fire

Earlington, KY — A 32-year-old man was killed in camper fire in Hopkins County on Saturday, the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they responded to a reported structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. When they arrived, they determined...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate 69 in Marshall County Tuesday morning, January 31. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), 18 vehicles were involved in a crash at the exit 41 ramp to the U.S. 641 spur at Benton.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
WTVW

Man arrested in connection to Evansville apartment fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man is in the Vanderburgh County jail in connection with an apartment building fire that occurred early Wednesday morning. According to Evansville Police Sergeant Nick Winsett, 22-year-old Jordan Cleary was booked into Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with criminal mischief – pecuniary charges of at least $50,000.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man killed in Daviess County crash identified

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that passed away in a fatal accident Saturday evening. Authorities say 53-year-old David Jones of Utica died in the single-vehicle accident. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 2100 block of Highway 140E in Utica for an accident with […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Attempted murder on Evansville’s Read Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) responded to what they say was an attempted murder incident on Read Street. On Tuesday, EPD says officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstances call. Officers were told someone was bleeding from his head and was asking for someone to call 911. Officers say they arrived and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Attempted murder investigation underway after Evansville shooting

Police say they started investigating an attempted murder in Evansville early Tuesday morning. According to Evansville Police Department records, officers responded to an area of Read Street near West Illinois Street around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate some suspicious circumstances. EPD said that officers were told that someone was bleeding from their head and asking for someone to call 911.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Kentucky State Police handle several slide-offs

KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police had a busy day when it came to road conditions due to the winter weather. Kentucky Police down in Greenville said around 9:30 a.m. that a semi overturned. The overturned semi was on Dean Road just east of KY-181 N. Police say there was...
GREENVILLE, KY
104.1 WIKY

A Candle Is Believed To Have Started Business Fire

The fire at the Store-N-Lock on Kratzville Road is believed to have started from a candle. A police report states that a tenant advised officers that he accidentally started the fire by knocking over a candle in one of the units. It happened just before 6:00 Monday morning. Firefighters had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

Warren County Deputy Jailer arrested, on administrative suspension

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County Deputy Jailer was arrested Monday, Jan. 30 on several charges. Kevin Schmidt, 26, of Bowling Green, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, impersonating a peace officer and fourth-degree assault. According to court records, Bowling Green...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Serious accident near West Valley Drive causes road closure

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KY 100 near West Valley Drive has been shut down due to a serious accident. Several emergency vehicles are on the scene and responding. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says they have received multiple calls of accidents on the county road where conditions are extremely hazardous.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

2 rescued, 1 flown to hospital after Saturday night fires

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Two structure fires nearly 40 minutes apart kept Evansville firefighters busy on Saturday night. The first call came in around 7:30 Saturday night. Neighbors called 911 after hearing popping noises outside and seeing flames. Firefighters noticed flames coming from the back of one home, before spreading to two other homes. It was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KFVS12

Man arrested in Paducah on outstanding warrants, including rape

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on several outstanding warrants, including one out of Graves County for third-degree rape. Cole Jarrett Fields, 27, of Louisville, was arrested on warrants charging him with third-degree rape, parole violation and four counts of failure to appear. He was also arrested on...
PADUCAH, KY
WEHT/WTVW

1 person dead, 2 hospitalized after Daviess County crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Law enforcement agencies responded to a fatal crash in Daviess County Saturday evening. Dispatch says the single-vehicle accident happened along Highway 140. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tells us one person passed away in the accident, two were taken to the hospital. Crews are on scene reconstructing the crash. The […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

