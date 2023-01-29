Read full article on original website
WBKO
K-9 Officers, handlers conduct training in Hopkinsville
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Members from Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Trigg County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hopkinsville Police Department conducted K-9 training Wednesday at the Hopkinsville Sportsplex. K-9 officers have been used in policing and military service since the 1800s and still remain being tools to accomplish missions...
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
WBKO
Richardsville Fire Department, others respond to cabin fire on Pleasant Grove Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple fire departments responded to a log cabin fire on Pleasant Grove Road on Monday around 1:45 p.m. Richardsville Fire Department and the Smiths Grove Fire Department were called to the fire. “Units first on the scene spoke with the home owner and confirmed there...
WBKO
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office working seven vehicle wreck scene
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is working a seven vehicle accident on southbound U.S. 231 at the Ohio County and Butler County line. The roadway is shut down at this time, and police are asking drivers to use caution this morning as roadways are “very hazardous.”
wpsdlocal6.com
32-year-old man killed in Hopkins County camper fire
Earlington, KY — A 32-year-old man was killed in camper fire in Hopkins County on Saturday, the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they responded to a reported structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. When they arrived, they determined...
KFVS12
I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate 69 in Marshall County Tuesday morning, January 31. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), 18 vehicles were involved in a crash at the exit 41 ramp to the U.S. 641 spur at Benton.
WTVW
Man arrested in connection to Evansville apartment fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man is in the Vanderburgh County jail in connection with an apartment building fire that occurred early Wednesday morning. According to Evansville Police Sergeant Nick Winsett, 22-year-old Jordan Cleary was booked into Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with criminal mischief – pecuniary charges of at least $50,000.
Man killed in Daviess County crash identified
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that passed away in a fatal accident Saturday evening. Authorities say 53-year-old David Jones of Utica died in the single-vehicle accident. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 2100 block of Highway 140E in Utica for an accident with […]
Problematic ice throws vehicles off course in I-64, Hwy 65 area
INDIANA (WEHT) – A string of accidents on I-64 and Highway 65 has caused some traffic headaches near the Vanderburgh-Posey County line. A wreck involving a pickup and a car resulted in a roll off over a guardrail, while a semi and another car have both slid off the road in the area. According to […]
wevv.com
Attempted murder investigation underway after Evansville shooting
Police say they started investigating an attempted murder in Evansville early Tuesday morning. According to Evansville Police Department records, officers responded to an area of Read Street near West Illinois Street around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate some suspicious circumstances. EPD said that officers were told that someone was bleeding from their head and asking for someone to call 911.
14news.com
Kentucky State Police handle several slide-offs
KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police had a busy day when it came to road conditions due to the winter weather. Kentucky Police down in Greenville said around 9:30 a.m. that a semi overturned. The overturned semi was on Dean Road just east of KY-181 N. Police say there was...
104.1 WIKY
A Candle Is Believed To Have Started Business Fire
The fire at the Store-N-Lock on Kratzville Road is believed to have started from a candle. A police report states that a tenant advised officers that he accidentally started the fire by knocking over a candle in one of the units. It happened just before 6:00 Monday morning. Firefighters had...
WBKO
Warren County Deputy Jailer arrested, on administrative suspension
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County Deputy Jailer was arrested Monday, Jan. 30 on several charges. Kevin Schmidt, 26, of Bowling Green, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, impersonating a peace officer and fourth-degree assault. According to court records, Bowling Green...
WBKO
Serious accident near West Valley Drive causes road closure
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KY 100 near West Valley Drive has been shut down due to a serious accident. Several emergency vehicles are on the scene and responding. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says they have received multiple calls of accidents on the county road where conditions are extremely hazardous.
2 rescued, 1 flown to hospital after Saturday night fires
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Two structure fires nearly 40 minutes apart kept Evansville firefighters busy on Saturday night. The first call came in around 7:30 Saturday night. Neighbors called 911 after hearing popping noises outside and seeing flames. Firefighters noticed flames coming from the back of one home, before spreading to two other homes. It was […]
KFVS12
Man arrested in Paducah on outstanding warrants, including rape
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on several outstanding warrants, including one out of Graves County for third-degree rape. Cole Jarrett Fields, 27, of Louisville, was arrested on warrants charging him with third-degree rape, parole violation and four counts of failure to appear. He was also arrested on...
